Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Celeb edition
Celeb edition
BIG TALENT: Bryan

Entertainment

Celeb edition

By

Published

After months on the sidelines, this week Celeb Edition returns ‘with a bang’ as they say.

The column makes up for lost time as we get to know 28-year-old DJ, Producer and Audio Specialist, RAUL BRYAN.

The Thamaga dude is fast becoming a big brand; with connections to Black Coffee, he is truly sipping with the stars.

What is your claim to fame?

There are several moments in my career that I can mention but one that stands out to me is when South African DJ Black Coffee played my remix on his set.

That gave me a platform that has opened many doors of opportunities both internationally and locally in the Afro Tech scene.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Who is your role model?

Certainly Black Coffee, his music journey has been influential in my music journey. He is my mentor.

How is your relationship with him?

I look up to him and have always gotten a ‘nod of approval’ of sorts as feedback from him when I release my projects, having featured on his playlists multiple times.

This has catapulted my career and is a great privilege.

What have you achieved so far in music?

I have been twice nominated for the Yarona FM Music Awards, 2018 and 2021, winning Best Dance YAMA in 2018.

I released my debut album in 2021 and have a song, ‘Hold On’ ft Saltie that has been playlisted on a verified Spotify Playlist curated by Black Coffee.

You were once linked to a controversial scene at Tsholofelo Flats, where two young women were seen walking outdoors butt naked – care to clear this up?

The allegations made were bogus and it is unfortunate that I was linked to the incident.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Why were people saying it’s you?

A local blogger had made the allegations on the page with my picture so people assumed that the article was true.

I firmly believe that the incident did not dent my reputation since none of my bookings were cancelled nor did sponsors shun me.

For much of 2020 and 2021, there were no gigs because of Covid-19, how did you survive?

I survived off my small business and royalties, that helped keep me afloat and also fund my album.

Why is it that local DJs fail to break into the international market?

I cannot for sure say why.

I am working hard on cracking that code but once I have it I will come back here.

However, there are some local DJs that have cracked it, like DJ Fresh, Tefo Foxx who plays at Kunye and my old friend DJ Ngwazi who plays for Master KG and released ‘Uthando’ ft Nokwazi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Actually, I was a resident DJ at King’s Bar in Thamaga with him.

Do you interact with other foreign DJs and market yourself during shows?

The GIMC Afro Tech event is one of those that unites the Afro Tech family and I get to interact with producers, DJs and artists from all around the world, some whom I have featured in my projects and vice versa.

I continue to make my mark in the industry by pursuing opportunities to grow and take my art to the world.

What is your favourite drink?

St Louis!

Five things people don’t know about you?

• I am a good soccer player

• I have a sweet tooth (I removed more than eight teeth)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

• I have a 7 to 5 job

• I once suffered depression

• I love Jazz music

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

News

Kopong murder suspects remanded in custody

WATCH: Curious members of the public looked on with dropped jaws as suspects in the brutal murder of a teacher in Kopong appeared before...

1 day ago
No neighbourly love No neighbourly love

News

No neighbourly love

*Hubby accuses elder next door of impregnating wife *Recorded call not enough for marriage wrecking conviction Even though he has since reconciled with the...

1 day ago
Food Poisoning outbreak hits BDF camp Food Poisoning outbreak hits BDF camp

News

Food Poisoning outbreak hits BDF camp

18 soldiers hospitalised after tea at a funeral of a colleagues wife An outbreak of food poisoning was reported at the Botswana Defence Force...

1 day ago

News

BCP was ill-advised- Ramogapi

One of the Botswana Congress Party’s expelled Members of Parliament for Palapye, Onneetse Ramogapi has described his former party as the worst totalitarian. In...

9 hours ago

News

Missing fishermen feared drowned

WATCH: The search for the missing fishermen by Botswana Police and Botswana Defence Force scuba divers continues at Gaborone dam amid fears that they...

2 hours ago

Latest News

Bluethorn illegally operated as a bank- NBFIRA

WATCH: An official from NBFIRA, Juliana White, has told the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Bluethorn Fund Managers that the company was operating as...

1 day ago

News

DPP hoping to charge Butterfly

WATCH: While the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) continues to habour ambitions of one day nailing Welheminah Mphoeng ‘Butterfly’ Maswabi in court on criminal...

12 hours ago
Calling for help Calling for help

Business

Calling for help

Govt plan private push With the big bucks in short supply, government is considering reviving the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agenda in the hope of...

1 day ago
Cracked it Cracked it

Latest News

Cracked it

Meet the man behind the Crackit empire At the age of 18, Moemedi Senwelo dropped out of University of Botswana (UB) where he was...

1 day ago
Eggs on the menu Eggs on the menu

Business

Eggs on the menu

Khoemacau Chicken project flying high On 16 October 2021, as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, Khoemacau Copper Mine, in partnership with...

1 day ago
A spark on the horizon A spark on the horizon

Business

A spark on the horizon

Tlou Energy’s Lesedi Project in motion For years Botswana’s battle with energy production and meeting the peoples power needs, especially electricity, has been well...

1 day ago
A treat from 700 ad A treat from 700 ad

Business

A treat from 700 ad

Arroz finds its way to Botswana Rice is considered one of the most important food crops with regard to human nutrition and caloric intake....

11 hours ago
Art at heart Art at heart

Business

Art at heart

Making a living out of a life-long passion With jobs in the country almost as hard to find as a shy leopard laying low...

1 day ago
Advertisement