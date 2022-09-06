Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Celeb edition
Celeb edition
MUSIC PRODUCER: Mr D Musiique

Entertainment

Celeb edition

By

Published

23-year-old Mr D Musiique is steadily building a big name for himself in Afro House circles.

Describing himself as a versatile music producer, the talented Francistowner’s ability has sparked interest from South African heavyweights…

Please introduce yourself?

I am Mosimanegape Dadani Dadani, born and raised in Francistown at a small village called Borolong.

My stage name is Mr D Musiique.

And when did your romance with music start?

I grew up as a music fanatic. I mostly listened to House.

However, the 2020 Covid-19 lockdowns became a reckoning for me as I started learning how to produce.

It worked well as I started believing that I could be a great artist one day.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

What genre do you do?

I am a versatile music producer as I do not want to limit myself.

I do Afro House, Afro Tech, Amapiano and other genres as well.

Who is your role model?

I am inspired by a lot of artists, such as: NxOms, Benny T, Kasango, Prince Kaybee, Kusasa, Caiiro, and Da Capo just to mention a few.

What music have you released so far?

I have a four singles which are: ‘Who is MrD’, ‘Tear of Africa’, ‘Get Up’ and ‘Beginning of Success’.

I have also been featured a few times by the likes of Dennisoko, Afro Brotherz and DJ Traisan just to mention a few.

Celeb edition

GOING PLACES:Mr D Musiique

How have the public responded to your music?

People have been showing love and support since I released my first single.

A few high profile artists in South Africa, including Prince Kaybee and Da Capo, have hit me up hinting at potential collaborations – that is bound to take my music career to greater heights.

Good luck with that! So what are you currently working on?

I am currently working on a joint EP with Dennisoko; it is expected to drop towards the end of the year.

I am also working on my solo EP which I will drop sometime next year.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Five things people don’t know about you?

1. I am a humble and down to earth individual

2. I like reading about current affairs

3. I am a shy person

4. I like spending time alone as it is good for my mental health

5. I prioritise music over everything

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

News

Inside the police torture chamber

An evening ride into the city last Saturday ended brutally for Gerald Estate resident, Goitsemodimo Setume, and his two companions. The 41-year-old is nursing...

2 days ago
The removal man The removal man

Business

The removal man

First-of-its-kind body modification clinic opens in Gabs As a child selling ice-pops to thirsty neighbours for a bit of extra pocket-money, Ndiye Chengeta has...

2 days ago

News

From the high bench to the bar

*Retired Judge Tafa joins private practice.

2 days ago
For the love of travel For the love of travel

Business

For the love of travel

See the world with Nature Lovers Considering her impressive, varied business background, it’s hard to believe Koketso Humu only turned 33 last month. With...

2 days ago
A shot in the arm for National Business Conference A shot in the arm for National Business Conference

Business

A shot in the arm for National Business Conference

Debswana,FNBB inject P1million in NBC sponsorship Debswana and First National Bank Botswana(FNBB) have sponsored the 2022 edition of National Business Conference(NBC) with P500 000...

2 days ago

News

Construction giants clash over concrete blocks

*Kwena Concrete demands P12m from UNIK Construction

11 hours ago
From the pulpit to the freedom square From the pulpit to the freedom square

News

From the pulpit to the freedom square

Okavango voice Prophet elias aims to wrestle maun west from Saleshando Maun’s popular prophet, Thato Elias of Saving Grace ministries has declared his interest...

2 days ago

Politics

We are not Khama loyalists

BDP losing team deny BPF association we are now focussing on unity – Tsogwane Botswana Democratic Party central committee lobby list that was led...

2 days ago

News

‘Feed me!’

Accused killer complains of hunger Despite the deadly serious allegations against him, a man accused of murder seemed more worried about prison’s poor kitchen...

2 days ago

Politics

5 seats up for grabs

Who will Masisi pick? Botswana Democratic Party elective congress has come and gone. While the dust from Tsabong has settled; attention now turns to...

2 days ago

News

Beaten by the booze

Suspected thief gets drunk on the job A suspected burglar who treated himself to a bottle of whiskey during a late-night break-in allegedly got...

2 days ago
Alosa group is go Alosa group is go

Business

Alosa group is go

BDC officially launch Business Den winners A year-and-a-half after winning the BDC Business Den, Alosa Group of Companies was officially launched by Botswana Development...

2 days ago
Consumer fair's private push Consumer fair's private push

Business

Consumer fair’s private push

Business Botswana President, Gobusamang Keebine has applauded the Consumer Fair for helping grow the country’s private sector. Speaking at the official opening of the...

2 days ago
Advertisement