Celeb edition

23-year-old Mr D Musiique is steadily building a big name for himself in Afro House circles.
Describing himself as a versatile music producer, the talented Francistowner’s ability has sparked interest from South African heavyweights…
Please introduce yourself?
I am Mosimanegape Dadani Dadani, born and raised in Francistown at a small village called Borolong.
My stage name is Mr D Musiique.
And when did your romance with music start?
I grew up as a music fanatic. I mostly listened to House.
However, the 2020 Covid-19 lockdowns became a reckoning for me as I started learning how to produce.
It worked well as I started believing that I could be a great artist one day.
What genre do you do?
I am a versatile music producer as I do not want to limit myself.
I do Afro House, Afro Tech, Amapiano and other genres as well.
Who is your role model?
I am inspired by a lot of artists, such as: NxOms, Benny T, Kasango, Prince Kaybee, Kusasa, Caiiro, and Da Capo just to mention a few.
What music have you released so far?
I have a four singles which are: ‘Who is MrD’, ‘Tear of Africa’, ‘Get Up’ and ‘Beginning of Success’.
I have also been featured a few times by the likes of Dennisoko, Afro Brotherz and DJ Traisan just to mention a few.
How have the public responded to your music?
People have been showing love and support since I released my first single.
A few high profile artists in South Africa, including Prince Kaybee and Da Capo, have hit me up hinting at potential collaborations – that is bound to take my music career to greater heights.
Good luck with that! So what are you currently working on?
I am currently working on a joint EP with Dennisoko; it is expected to drop towards the end of the year.
I am also working on my solo EP which I will drop sometime next year.
Five things people don’t know about you?
1. I am a humble and down to earth individual
2. I like reading about current affairs
3. I am a shy person
4. I like spending time alone as it is good for my mental health
5. I prioritise music over everything