Celeb edition with Boemo Dibeela Nyadza

Award winning News anchor, Producer and Presenter of Radio Botswana’s popular morning Show , Masa – A- Sele, Boemo Dibeela Nyadza is a radio personality who is reluctant to answer to the celebrity label.

Apart from presenting the morning show, Nyadza also presents Botswana Television’s Covid-19 daily updates.

When did you start your radio job?

I started in 2009, after spending three months on a temporary stint at Botswana Press Agency (BOPA).

My experience at BOPA paved way for my career as I did news gathering and writing as well as reporting for radio current affairs programme, Tatediso ya dikgang, also known as Newsreel.

What attracted you to the media?

The love for journalism was born during my last years of senior secondary school, after taking interest in what my cousin brother, Mpho Dibeela was doing in the media industry.

What I can say is that he inspired me in many ways for me to want to pursue a career in journalism.

The Broadcasting journey is not all rosey, there are good days and very low and bad days.

I have grown to be this seasoned broadcaster who has interviewed different people from all walks of life.

What is your highlight of your career?

The highlight of my job was early this year when I was accorded a chance to interview The President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Masa –A- Sele. I also had a chance to interact with the First lady Neo Masisi.

Do you consider yourself a celebrity?

I don’t consider myself a celebrity because I am on the job, just like any other career someone may choose to follow. People treat me like they have a relationship with me. They would jump into a conversation with me and I would just go along with it and interact with them. At first it made me uncomfortable but as time went by I found it normal and it actually makes me feel appreciated.

When was the last time you cried?

On Wednesday, when I was on observation at a clinic and on drips.

When was the last time you were naked in front of someone?

This morning after bath.

Who is your celebrity crush?

The late Xolani Gwala, former SABC News Anchor

Have you ever been booed on air?

I have never been booed on air, unless they do it in the privacy of their houses.

What is your favorite song of all the time?

Jennifer Rush- If you ever gonna loose my love.

What needs to be done to improve our entertainment industry?

stakeholders should do more about professionalism, which will help them maximize quality products.

What are the 5 things that People don’t know about you?