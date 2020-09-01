Carter BR is the latest young comedian to take social media by storm, gaining a following of over 35, 000 in less than a year.

The 22-year-old Digawana native has formed a formidable partnership with Dona BW, with the duo’s comic skits sometimes breaking the one million views barrier!

In these increasingly dark days, Carter BR’s refreshing brand of light-hearted comedy has proved a welcome relief.

Q. Tell us about your lockdown, how did you keep busy?

I was researching international comedians and watching a lot of videos of how they do things, how they started, their interviews and how they turned their talent into business.

It was a time I used to improve my craft really.

Q. Have you always been into comedy?

No. I actually only started this year.

I was actually influenced by my partner Dona BW and it was a match made in heaven I might add.

It has been an amazing few months having to tap into a whole new world that I never thought, not for one second, that I would lead.

Q. Career wise, if not for comedy, which path would you have chosen?

Music.

I would have been a rap artist.

I had wanted to be an artist all my life.

Comedy really just happened for me. Right now though, I am focusing my energies on YouTube content.

I want to put out more content through YouTube.

Q. And now a question we ask all comedians – do you find your own jokes funny?

NO! It would hit me when people actually laugh at my jokes.

I never really know which punchline will stick until it actually happens.

Q. If you were to be caught cheating by your partner, what is the first thing you would say to them?

I would probably say the person is my long lost cousin and stick to that.

(Laughing) If she doesn’t believe me that her is business!

Q. When was the last time you cried and why?

I don’t cry.

I hardly cry because growing up it was like a disgrace for a guy to cry and display emotion like that.

In my own little space I do let them waters out sometimes, the few times I do cry I feel relieved.

It reduces my stress levels.

Q. If you had one super power what would that be?

I would completely erase poverty.

Poverty is a real devil in the people’s lives!

Q. If you were to become the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Culture Development for one day, what is the first thing you would do when you get to the office?

I would sponsor more youth projects and ideas.

I believe that is the one part Botswana is missing out on.

The future is with the youth and we have the ideas.

Q. What is the one thing you do when no one is looking?

I look at myself in the mirror and speak great things about myself.

I believe it empowers me somehow.

Q. Who is your celebrity crush?

Tshephang Khan.

I have a huge crush on her.

I am not one to voice my feelings but with her I have had a crush on her for the longest time!

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?