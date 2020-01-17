Entertainment
Celeb edition with Casper the Dj
Having enjoyed a stellar 2019, establishing himself as an ever-present on the entertainment scene, Casper the DJ has high hopes for the new year. The trendy 24-year-old music man joins an exclusive club by becoming the first CELEB EDITION of the year.
Briefly summarise your music career for us?
My birth name is KgosiTshiamoSabone.
I started Disc Jockeying in 2011 when I was doing Form 4.
It’s been a nine-year rollercoaster, having featured on a number of big musical festivals along the years.
I dropped a six-song project two years ago‘Strings Attached’ which is still available on all digital platforms.
What inspired you to venture into Deejaying?
Mostly my love for music.
It was amazing to know how many people I could make happy by pressing buttons and merging two songs into one!
If music didn’t work out, what career would you have gone for?
Accounting. Numbers are probably my next favourite thing after music.
Would you ever post a nude picture of yourself on social media to promote new music?
I’ve done a few controversial things but I’d never go that far!
What can fans look out for from you this year?
A lot! My team and I are working on my ‘One Man Show’ set for 28 Feb. We are trying to sell the best eight hours from a solo act you will see in a while! I’m working on new music as well, for now I can confirm at least one single for the year 2020.
You are known for your fashion sense. What is the most expensive item of clothing you own?
It’s definitely a pair of shoes.
If you could choose one superpower what would it be?
Reading minds. I’m a curious guy.
I’m always interested in knowing what other people are thinking.
What’s your favorite action movie?
I am really not a movie person.
Who is your local celebrity crush?
MsGeeKays.
Have you ever been arrested or had a run in with the law?
Does almost arrested count? Jokes!
I have had a run in with them though – it was for a car accident in 2018.
Five things people don’t know about you?
- I’m loud,I’m always talking
- I love my sleep
- I’m short so it amazes people that my shoe size is size seven
- I have this fantasy of being buff!
- I’m not too good at replying people over the phone – I’m a horrible texter
Entertainment
Owe an outcast?
He was once a blue-eyed boy for the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) President Duma Boko and even doubled up as an officer at the leader’s parliamentary office.
How things have changed.
Shaya has noted that ever since the alleged scandal which was kept under carpet, Owe Mmolawa appears to have become somewhat of an ‘Outkast.’
The young man has tried his best to win back his spot in Boko’s circle but to no avail.
Those who have been following the situation have told Shaya it is a sour sight and the guy is always given the cold shoulder.
Shaya suggests you find a job young man and stop chasing your leader since it looks like he doesn’t want you anymore.
Entertainment
We want Tops back
You know in life there are those people you cannot allow to simply disappear just like that.
One of them is Tops Masole. The larger-than-life Maun-based businessman, who owned a number of clubs such as Trekkers and doubled as a promoter bringing excitement and variety to the tourist town’s dull nightlife, has gone quiet.
Although Shaya is aware he has called it a day in the entertainment industry, Tops should update us on his whereabouts.
During his heyday, he was a darling to the media, not to mention a bevvy of youthful beauties.
So come back Tops we need and miss you.
Ooh and on that note, I nearly forgot, has anyone seen Solly Reikeletseng?
Entertainment
Bring back drugs operation
Dear Lesetedi
Compliments for the New Year to you and your batman, Boots.
Shaya was one of the country’s happiest citizens when you launched your nationwide crusade on drugs.
My only concern is that you may have stopped it prematurely.
Take a look at operation Kgomo-Khumo, which made a big impact as seen by the shortage of meat in butcheries.
So go back and re-introduce the drug operation and this time make sure you camp at Phase 2 in Gaborone.
That place is a haven for drugs! While you’re at it, you could also consider a makeshift camp at Partial.
In case you hit walls, holla at Shaya as I have an interest in seeing a drug-free Botswana in 2020 and beyond.
