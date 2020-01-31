Entertainment
Celeb edition with Ephraim Basha
This week Celeb Edition visits the funny man, Ephraim Basha.
He gives us an insight into what it’s like being a comedian.
Q. How would you sum up your career?
A. I am a comedian – more specifically stand-up comedy, social media vines, business and music promotions through comedy.
Q. Apart from making people laugh, what are your other talents?
A. I am a good writer.
I write movie scripts.
I write winning business proposals.
Not that I want your job or anything (laughs)!
Q. Have you ever told a joke and your audience did not respond?
A. Goodness me, yes!
I told them (the audience) that I know for a fact my joke is funny and they are the ones with issues – that is when they laughed.
I was embarrassed really.
Q. What is the hardest thing about comedy?
A. It would have to be the fact that at times one does not know the audience.
So you can imagine having to make a large crowd of people, with different personas and backgrounds, laugh.
The creativity has to be on a 100.
Q. Who is the last person you texted and what did you say?
A. I actually just texted my friend, Walker Dibe.
I wanted him to help me with your questions because I was nervous about the interview.
I needed him to calm me down.
Q. Have you ever been caught cheating on your partner?
A. Yes: ijooh heela, kana ne le seyo ne kele teng! (You should have been there).
I told her that it was for a sketch for my next short comic video, till today she still asks me about it, teasing me of course!
Q. Which stage would you like to perform at in your career?
A. Locally it would have to be GIMC comedy festival and then maybe I would say HICOFEST.
The funny thing is I have enjoyed international stages more than I have actually performed right here on my home soil.
This year I plan to do more local shows.
Q. Does your partner think you’re funny?
A. No, actually she does not.
Maybe my business partners feel like that but not her, so NO!
I don’t even know why she does not – I will have to ask her when I see her!
Q. What was the last thing you ate?
A. Motogo wa ting, ka mashi.
Q. Five things people don’t know about you?
- I am an Accountant, BICA accredited
- I am a former Teacher by profession
- I used to be Vee Mampezy, Exodus and Eskimos’s dancer
- I used to be in the SRC committees all my school life
- I want to be a millionaire
Entertainment
Serowe set for Love
Mlakhos Entertainment in conjunction with Serowe Wise Out Chillasare already warming up for Valentines Day with a night gig dubbed, Love Affair.
The show, which will take place at Raby Farm along Paje road on Sunday 2 February, will feature DJ Quinty, Swaps and other Serowe based DJs.
There will also be activities like swimming to escape the heat, or else revellers can kick back and chill in their camp chairs.
Tickets are selling P40 Early Bird, Standard is P50 and Kids P30.
Patrons buying tickets at the gate will part with P70.
Gates open at 1000hrs.
Entertainment
Ben ten drops woman on top
Francistown based musician Ben Ten has a new Amapiano single titled ‘Woman on Top’.
Just like many emerging talents, Ben Ten is a recent convert of the new South African genre that is taking Africa by storm.
With its sexual connotations and a provocative sleeve design, the song will definitely set tongues wagging.
It’s a fair attempt at a genre that has exploded like a veld fire.
Rating: 7/10
Entertainment
Dj Bino’s kwasa touch
In the last five years DJ Bino has repeatedly proved that he has what it takes to be one of the best.
Not too shy to try different sounds or break rules with his unconventional approach to music production, he’s simply one DJ you can’t ignore.
His latest experiment, a fusion of Kwasa Kwasa and Amapiona, is testament to the man’s creativity.
Although I feel he goes overboard with Kwasa strings on the song, I’m convinced that should he strike the right balance DJ Bino could be on to something.
Botswana is a Kwasa Kwasa country after all!
All the top local artists like Vee, Franco and Charma Gal owe their success to the genre.
Rating: 8/10
