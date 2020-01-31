Celeb edition with Ephraim Basha

This week Celeb Edition visits the funny man, Ephraim Basha.

He gives us an insight into what it’s like being a comedian.

Q. How would you sum up your career?

A. I am a comedian – more specifically stand-up comedy, social media vines, business and music promotions through comedy.

Q. Apart from making people laugh, what are your other talents?

A. I am a good writer.

I write movie scripts.

I write winning business proposals.

Not that I want your job or anything (laughs)!

Q. Have you ever told a joke and your audience did not respond?

A. Goodness me, yes!

I told them (the audience) that I know for a fact my joke is funny and they are the ones with issues – that is when they laughed.

I was embarrassed really.

Q. What is the hardest thing about comedy?

A. It would have to be the fact that at times one does not know the audience.

So you can imagine having to make a large crowd of people, with different personas and backgrounds, laugh.

The creativity has to be on a 100.

Q. Who is the last person you texted and what did you say?

A. I actually just texted my friend, Walker Dibe.

I wanted him to help me with your questions because I was nervous about the interview.

I needed him to calm me down.

Q. Have you ever been caught cheating on your partner?

A. Yes: ijooh heela, kana ne le seyo ne kele teng! (You should have been there).

I told her that it was for a sketch for my next short comic video, till today she still asks me about it, teasing me of course!

Q. Which stage would you like to perform at in your career?

A. Locally it would have to be GIMC comedy festival and then maybe I would say HICOFEST.

The funny thing is I have enjoyed international stages more than I have actually performed right here on my home soil.

This year I plan to do more local shows.

Q. Does your partner think you’re funny?

A. No, actually she does not.

Maybe my business partners feel like that but not her, so NO!

I don’t even know why she does not – I will have to ask her when I see her!

Q. What was the last thing you ate?

A. Motogo wa ting, ka mashi.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?