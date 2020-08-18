When it comes to organising events, Godwin Sebina is the man you want in your corner.

Known in showbiz circles as Exotic, he has worked with a large selection of the country’s leading artists and helped coordinate almost all major entertainment-based events in Botswana.

His wide-ranging touch can be found at festivals such as GIMC, Summer Explosion and Palapye Spring Fest (to name but three) whilst he is also the brains behind Vee’s album launches.

Indeed, such is his influence on the Entertainment industry, it is hard to believe Exotic only turned 29 a fortnight ago.

Q. How did you celebrate your birthday with lock-down restrictions back in full force?

Well I hosted a simple braai session with my close family.

I also had video conferences with friends – that is basically all I could do in these trying times!

Nonetheless, I had a really great time.

Q. You have advocated tirelessly for the reopening of the entertainment industry amid the Covid-19 crisis – tell us why you think this is so important?

The restrictions have no doubt crippled, if not killed, the growth, value chain and circulation of money.

It is no secret that out of all the industries, entertainment was the first to really feel the heat and is one of those which remain closed whilst others have opened partially.

We are in debt. We are starving.

We have cried out but in vain and so now we have shifted our energies more to virtually funded shows.

Q. So how exactly are entertainers surviving?

It is not easy but we are trying.

I see comedians cashing in.

A few artists are also on online shows, taking advantage of digital platforms for wider reach of their music.

You know music is a global language and through digital platforms one is able to reach the international world.

Q. When was the last time you cried and why?

(Laughs) Men don’t cry.

Or do we? I had a moment of weakness about a week ago – note I said ‘moment of weakness’ not crying.

I was missing my late mum and dad and so…

Q. If you were President for one day, what would you change?

Policies that protect citizen local empowerment in any sector; that would definitely be my first point of focus!

Q. What superpower would you want to have and why?

Yhoooo this one!

The power to have prayer that changes the lives of the poor.

I hope that makes sense.

Q. Perfect sense, so who is your celebrity crush?

I am engaged, soon to be married, what kind of questions is this!

I would say Angelina Jolie.

She is hot, fire.

I hope I don’t get into trouble.

Q. Do you think ATI had a point with his campaigns?

Oh yes he did. He hit some nerve.

He was basically saying what a lot of us have been feeling for a very long time.

It was a bubble waiting to burst.

You will recall that some of his submissions were actually admitted by the powers that be.

I do, however, believe that the message could have been relayed in a different manner and or approach.

Q. Who do you think is the greatest of all time? Franco or Vee?

That is a hard one. I can’t choose. Both.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?