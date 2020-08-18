Entertainment
Celeb edition with Godwin Sebina
When it comes to organising events, Godwin Sebina is the man you want in your corner.
Known in showbiz circles as Exotic, he has worked with a large selection of the country’s leading artists and helped coordinate almost all major entertainment-based events in Botswana.
His wide-ranging touch can be found at festivals such as GIMC, Summer Explosion and Palapye Spring Fest (to name but three) whilst he is also the brains behind Vee’s album launches.
Indeed, such is his influence on the Entertainment industry, it is hard to believe Exotic only turned 29 a fortnight ago.
Q. How did you celebrate your birthday with lock-down restrictions back in full force?
Well I hosted a simple braai session with my close family.
I also had video conferences with friends – that is basically all I could do in these trying times!
Nonetheless, I had a really great time.
Q. You have advocated tirelessly for the reopening of the entertainment industry amid the Covid-19 crisis – tell us why you think this is so important?
The restrictions have no doubt crippled, if not killed, the growth, value chain and circulation of money.
It is no secret that out of all the industries, entertainment was the first to really feel the heat and is one of those which remain closed whilst others have opened partially.
We are in debt. We are starving.
We have cried out but in vain and so now we have shifted our energies more to virtually funded shows.
Q. So how exactly are entertainers surviving?
It is not easy but we are trying.
I see comedians cashing in.
A few artists are also on online shows, taking advantage of digital platforms for wider reach of their music.
You know music is a global language and through digital platforms one is able to reach the international world.
Q. When was the last time you cried and why?
(Laughs) Men don’t cry.
Or do we? I had a moment of weakness about a week ago – note I said ‘moment of weakness’ not crying.
I was missing my late mum and dad and so…
Q. If you were President for one day, what would you change?
Policies that protect citizen local empowerment in any sector; that would definitely be my first point of focus!
Q. What superpower would you want to have and why?
Yhoooo this one!
The power to have prayer that changes the lives of the poor.
I hope that makes sense.
Q. Perfect sense, so who is your celebrity crush?
I am engaged, soon to be married, what kind of questions is this!
I would say Angelina Jolie.
She is hot, fire.
I hope I don’t get into trouble.
Q. Do you think ATI had a point with his campaigns?
Oh yes he did. He hit some nerve.
He was basically saying what a lot of us have been feeling for a very long time.
It was a bubble waiting to burst.
You will recall that some of his submissions were actually admitted by the powers that be.
I do, however, believe that the message could have been relayed in a different manner and or approach.
Q. Who do you think is the greatest of all time? Franco or Vee?
That is a hard one. I can’t choose. Both.
Q. Five things people don’t know about you?
- I am a very shy person – hard to believe but yes!
- I am very emotional
- I love farming
- I love babies/kids
- I want to help the needy. It gives me some sort of satisfaction every time I get the chance to
Sponsored ads
Celeb edition with Godwin Sebina
MC Tamabrown relocates to GC
My top 5 local tunes – Mercy Rebaone Thebe
Dagee sings the blues
Zodwa Wabantu lashes out at Ben 10 claiming she opened a case of fraud against him
Nicole Martinez takes Amapiano route
Bogolo’s jab?
It’s showtime for rap
‘I forgive her…but i’ll never forget!’
Mmamoribos unmasked
Francistown woman linked to dead man’s remains
DJ Jigga’Yo and Macc release Umama
Parliament turn to God
Stiger talks sex, love, and music
DCEC investigates 47 COVID-19 related corruption cases
Trid-ent and tested
No bail for ‘Bluetown boys’
Uncertain times
Suspect in rape/murder of Molepolole teacher was on bail for another murder case
Fight for the heart of BOMU
Officer Olopeng’s remains finally laid to rest
Crowded beaches may take Maun back into lockdown
Police concerned by the rise in child Porn and revenge Porn cases
Morupisi’s criminal case continues
No more standard test for inter zonal traveling
SEZA model all about jobs- Mogara
‘Virginity cannot be tested!’
Ten cows land two men in jail
Wanted man back in court for threat to kill
Welcome relief
F/town Police crack down on COVID-19 violators
Saleshando calls for solidarity with Zimbabweans
Granny, 82, dies in house fire
5th suspect in Choppies robbery arrested
The hunter has become the hunted
BOMU’s fresh new look
Over 620,000 people on land allocation waiting list
TT back in action as PSL resumes
Water restored in Tlokweng after dry weekend
Fight for the heart of BOMU
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Police concerned by the rise in child Porn and revenge Porn cases
-
News4 days ago
Morupisi’s criminal case continues
-
News4 days ago
‘Virginity cannot be tested!’
-
News4 days ago
Ten cows land two men in jail
-
News4 days ago
Wanted man back in court for threat to kill
-
News5 days ago
Welcome relief
-
News4 days ago
F/town Police crack down on COVID-19 violators
-
News3 days ago
Granny, 82, dies in house fire