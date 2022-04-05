Celeb edition with Hey Nyeenah

Theo Bome, popularly known as Hey Nyeenah’s stardom has reached the pinnacle.

His popularity came about through short comedy skit on Tik Tok and now he is one of the most booked MCs in the country.

You are one of the busiest entertainers in the country, how would you say newly found fame has impacted your life?

Well first of all I would like to thank God for this talent and this phase in my life right now.

I wouldn’t trade it for anything.

My family has been a great support system too and of course my fans because they made me who I am.

Honestly fame has opened so many doors that I never thought I would enter.

This is a full time job for me, just like your regular 6 to 6 job.

You recently went through a horrific ordeal, where one reveller was stabbed to death at your pre-birthday party,how are you coping?

Honestly that will forever count as one of the hardest days of my life.

Thinking about that night brings so much pain to my heart.

I had never felt pain and sadness at the same time before like I did that night, especially that it was supposed to be day of fun and celebration for me.

I think it will take a bit of time to heal, I am still looking for professional counselling and help with the matter.

Once again I would like to extend my sincere heartfelt condolences to the family of Gape and May his soul rest in peace.

Touching! On a lighter note, what new project are you working on?

Well, I am yet to finailise a few deals and I don’t think contractually I am allowed to share until we have signed on the dotted line.

It will be something not in line with what I do now but of course I will be continuing with what I do now as the back bone of my brand.

How did your nick name ‘President Ya ma bad bad’ come about?

Well, it started during the alcohol ban phase when I uploaded a short video pretending to be a lawyer going to negotiate with Government to consider relaxing the restrictions.

We were really thirsty at the time and alcohol was really expensive and a rare commodity, so immediately afterwards Government, although I don’t think from my persuasion decided to relax the restrictions and people on social media gave me praise for persuading government to re-open the liquor sale so they gave me the name “President Ya ma Bad Bad” …our generations has all sorts of nicknames you know.

Would you say ladies throw themselves at you, now that you are famous?

(laughs) next question please

Who is the lucky lady in your life?

I don’t understand this question, please rephrase it, In fact ask another question I would need to buy reading glasses to see this question properly (laughs)

What is the most expensive item you have bought yourself?

I am not really a guy with an expensive taste so I don’t have anything for now. I am saving for something

Of your family members, who holds all your secrets?

That will be Sean Bome for sure, my elder brother.

We have this crazy bond and he doesn’t judge me.

When did you break your virginity?

I am still a virgin , I am still waiting for the lucky lady. ‘Tanki Motsamaisa tiro ke beye mic ha kae’

Tell us five things people don’t know about you?

• I am really shy. I know most people wont’ believe this because of what they see on stage and on social media

• I love my daughter with all my heart, yes I am a father to a beautiful baby girl

• I wasn’t an alcohol person before lockdown, I started drinking alcohol during lockdown and that began my career as an entertainer

• I am very religious.

• I call my grandmother everyday. No day passes without talking to her. She is my pillar of strength.