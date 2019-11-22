Connect with us

Entertainment

Celeb edition with Kitso Selato

Published

1 day ago

on

Celeb edition with Kitso Selato

Short in stature but massive in sound, 32-year-old Kitso Selato is an R ‘n’ B singer whose career has flourished since announcing himself to the public as a My Star contestant in 2011.

The artist’s journey has since come full circle and he is now a respected judge on the popular music show.

Q. Since entering My Star eight years ago, you have enjoyed quite the music career.

A. Briefly summarise your journey in the industry.

The music industry is not easy to penetrate but I’ve been blessed to stay relevant for this long.

I mostly engaged with corporate gigs because of my music genre, maybe that is why you won’t necessarily see me at music festivals.

I have also released quite a few singles, which have been rotating on radio.

Q. What was the hardest thing about taking part in My Star?

A. I think the hardest thing for me in the competition was identifying a specific sound, choice of song week in and week out isn’t an easy task!

I had support from a good friend of mine, Lazarus Kajane.

We worked tirelessly to achieve the goal we set out to achieve.

Q. What qualities does one require in order to survive in a music competition?

A. Dedication, believing in oneself and not expecting any support, even from family.

Most of us lose the passion when people don’t understand and support your dream.

Q. What is your fondest memory growing up?

A. I grew up in G West in a two-bedroomed apartment and I remember always looking over at Block 5 praying that someday we move there.

When I was doing Standard 6, my mom moved us there.

Having my own bedroom, in-house toilet, my own television set, that house felt like a mansion to me.

I was so happy.

Q. Who was the last person you texted and what did you say?

A. (Laughing) Why do you want to know that, I will not say!

Q. Any new music in the pipeline?

A. Yes, definitely!

I’ve been working on a new album and I am so excited about it.

I worked with some of the most amazing producers – you should look out for that.

Q. Tell us about your current role as a judge on My Star?

A. Lord, I am having the time of my life with that panel.

It is an amazing experience working with contestants who are hungry to win and want to be better.

The only frustrating part is sending some of them home knowing how badly they wanted it.

Some of them are so good but they lack support in terms of votes which really sucks!

Q. What advice would you give your ten year old self?

A. Ummmm, you are going to be just fine Kitso.

Q. Who is your celebrity crush?

A. I don’t have any.

I do not think I would date anyone who is in the spotlight – I know this business! (laughing).

Q. What’s your favorite song at the moment?

A. It would have to be one from my co judge, Amantle Brown – ‘Easy Bereka Mosadi’.

Q. If you had one superpower, what would you choose?

A. It would be how to read people’s minds.

Q. What is the one thing you do when no one is looking?

A. I like to sleep naked.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?

  1. I don’t like shaking hands with guys in bathrooms for obvious reasons
  2. I like Kwasa Kwasa music
  3. I wish I was a bit taller!
  4. I have an amazing appetite for food
  5. I like make up

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Entertainment

Thank you Mr Mokgethi

Published

1 day ago

on

November 22, 2019

By

Thank you Mr Mokgethi

Talking of spouses, Shaya has seen enough of Mr. Mokgethi, husband to Gaborone Pennington North MP, Anna Mokgethi.

He has been a gentleman accompanying his wife to all her first important sessions at parliament including inauguration, swearing in and SONA.

However its time to say Bye Bye Mr. Mokgethi, we will see you again during Budget speech.

Shaya thinks the time has arrived to let the new Minister of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs go to his place of work alone now.

She is a big girl; she can take care of herself.

Continue Reading

Entertainment

MYSC budgets P44 million for local TV content

Published

1 day ago

on

November 22, 2019

By

MYSC budgets P44 million for local TV content

NOW TV goes digital

Youthfull television channel NOW TV plans to go full force in the digital area as they introduce an online portal that will allow viewers to watch content on the go.

When first introduced last year March the channel was met with much excitement, the excitement however was to soon die down when it was announced that one needed a set top box to access the channel.

Another disappointment to viewers came when there was no distributors to offer the set top box and those who eventually did came at a hefty price.

This week however the Ministry has joined forces with internet service provider BOFINET for their online portal, which is set to be launched next week.

Speaking about their new project, Legae Digwaamaje explained that the idea behind the youthful TV channel was to give a platform for talented youth in television to showcase their works.

“After the launch last year, mid this year we also landed a slot of DsTV as a way of broaden our viewership.

Now we are proud to announce the Live streaming on demand portal, which will be available on 34 BOFIENT hotspots around the country at zero rates.”

“In the first year we engaged 22 companies which provided 49 programmes and we injected 19 million on that.

For this financial year we have a budget of 44 million pula, we have acquired 68 programmes and 13 fillers and engaged 49 companies and 80 % of those are youth owned businesses.”

Digwaamaje further stressed that NOW TV does not buy international content.

For his part, BOFINET technology expert Mpho Koolese said, “Viewers are no longer limited to watching NOW TV at home on a television set, with this marriage between BOFINET and MYSC one can now do so at the pleasure of their handset, or tablet at one’s convenience.”

Email: @sharonmathala
Twitter: sharonm@thevoicebw.com

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Mlesho returns with festive banger

Published

1 day ago

on

November 22, 2019

By

Mlesho returns with festive banger

Mlesho Kai1 is back with another blazing tune titled ‘Ba e batla’.

On the track, the Kwaito Kwasa artist features none other than the Mosakaso Queen herself, Charma Gal.

Produced by Zolasko, the single is likely to cause a stir over the festive season.

RATINGS: 6/10

Continue Reading
Advertisement

Trending