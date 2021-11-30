Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Celeb Edition with Lorato Rantao

By

Published

Celeb Edition with Lorato Rantao
STUNNING: Rantao

Beautiful and talented, Lorato Rantao is hot property in the music industry.

Going by the stage name DJ Ms Lau’ra, Rantao has established herself as one of Botswana’s top female Deejays, rising to the top in lightning fast time!

Now that the industry is fully functional again, what can your fans look out for?

They are going to see more Ms Lau’ra in the industry, I’m already getting bookings like never before.

I will be performing this coming Friday at the Legends in Concert BW festival at Notwane Club.

I have always wanted to share stage with the legends, Arthur Mafokate, my girl DJ Owami Mafokate, T.H.A.B.O, Alaska. It’s a dream come true!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

And in terms of new music?

Oh yes, I’m working on my first album with a South African Producer, it will be released next year 2022.

I’m also working on my first single produced here in BW and featuring my sister, Kearoma Rantao, My Star BW 2021 winner, Thuto Rantao and my elder brother Touch Motswak – it’s a family affair (laughing).

What is your deal breaker in relationships?

A partner who doesn’t want the same things I do, an abusive partner, not introducing me to his friends and family, bad sex, lack of sense of humour, dishevelled or unclean appearance.

Wow! So how difficult or easy is it being a female deejay in Botswana?

Let me start by saying, I wish it wasn’t the case; I wish it wasn’t necessary to be having this conversation. It simply shouldn’t matter if a DJ is female.

We all know by now that women are equally talented and just as intelligent as men – different, and opposite in many ways, yet absolutely equal.

Therefore, I would like to say I wish we lived in a more advanced time when gender isn’t an issue.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Being a female DJ has it’s pros and cons. Sometimes as a girl, you receive early opportunities and unfair advantages that perhaps men don’t get when you are first starting out.

As a woman, you are rarity of course, in an industry that is dominated 95 percent by men, and so you are given gigs.

If you were made Minister of Youth Sports and Culture Development for a day, what’s the first thing you do?

I would do the following without wasting any time: there will be more sports complex which not only focus on soccer, but also on music festivals, change times to 6pm-6am and organise music festivals every month with strictly local artists performing.

Tell us about a day you’ll never forget, what happened?

In my life there are so many interesting things that happen, but the day I shall never forget was the day I met the love of my life.

The way he makes me feel is hard to explain. He makes me smile in a special kind of way, he makes me fall deeper in love everyday and I want him to know that I will always love you.

Five things people don’t know about you?

1. I’m incredibly extremely shy, I don’t do crowds. I don’t do parties

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

2. My #1 fear is regret. The thought of looking back on my life and sadly asking myself, ‘Why didn’t I try that sooner?’ or ‘why did I give the naysayers so much power over the decisions in my life?’

3. I have never tasted alcohol in my life

4. I am the most laid-back chick in the world, but there’s one thing that really annoys me: I can’t stand it when people don’t give their full effort. I don’t care if you’re not good at something, that’s fine as far as I’m concerned. All I care about is this: are you giving your best effort? If so, you’ll always be cool with me.

5. I used to be a tomboy ko Razi (my home village) and had dreadlocks

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Former President Ian Khama latest interview.

WATCH: Former President talks to The Voice in a virtual interview about his visit to South Africa, his differences with President Masisi and the...

4 days ago

News

Cash heist suspects further remanded in custody

WATCH: A Broadhurst Magistrates court yesterday further remanded in custody, four men linked to the G4S Security P2 million heist which occurred at Turn...

4 days ago

News

BDF Major in rape case scandal

A case in which a Botswana Defence Force officer, Major Mmusi Olefile has been charged with the rape of a colleague’s wife is scheduled...

14 hours ago
To Russia with love To Russia with love

Business

To Russia with love

Making a move for Moscow Just when it appeared her pursuit of excellence in school was facing checkmate, teenage chess queen, Loago Badisang will...

14 hours ago
Reggae star plans beautiful follow-up Reggae star plans beautiful follow-up

Entertainment

Reggae star plans beautiful follow-up

Following the huge impact of his first-ever album, ‘Stranger’, which won best Reggae-Dancehall at this year’s Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) Awards, Mambo Ntema is...

14 hours ago
A classy affair A classy affair

Entertainment

A classy affair

GIMC explains ‘hefty’ ticket price A week-long music and entertainment event dubbed Gaborone International Music and Culture Week (GIMC), is arguably the most glamorous...

14 hours ago

News

To increase transport fees or not

The 23rd of November 2021 was an agonising experience for commuters who were left stranded when public transport operators decided to go on strike...

14 hours ago
Taking care of Pensioners Taking care of Pensioners

Business

Taking care of Pensioners

This week, Meet the Boss meets Botswana Public Officers Pension Fund (BPOPF) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Moemedi Malindah. With a background in Mining, the...

14 hours ago
CHARGED...SEVERAL TIMES! Taurona-Mavuchira CHARGED...SEVERAL TIMES! Taurona-Mavuchira

News

Pharmacy boss faces the music

Accused of stealing P700, 000 over six-year spree A Zimbabwean woman who worked as a manger at Mega Drugstore, a pharmacy in Francistown, is...

14 hours ago

News

Moeding student dies in a stampede

A Form 5 male student tragically lost his life on Tuesday evening in a stampede at Moeding College. The 18-year-old student reportedly died on...

14 hours ago
ASSISTANT MINISTER OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS: Sethomo Lelatisitswe ASSISTANT MINISTER OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS: Sethomo Lelatisitswe

News

Trending for boloto

Leaked screenshot implicates assistant minister in sexual misconduct Assistant Minister of Health and Wellness, Sethomo Lelatisitswe was on Wednesday trending on social media for...

14 hours ago
FOLLOWING UP: Sesinyi FOLLOWING UP: Sesinyi

News

Two pula for your silence

Man accused of raping stepdaughter, 3, before bribing her to keep quiet In a disturbing case emerging from Kanye, a middle-aged man is suspected...

14 hours ago
200, 000 reasons to smile 200, 000 reasons to smile

Business

200, 000 reasons to smile

ExpressCredit customer wins lucrative home makeover ExpressCredit gave a lucky customer 200, 000 reasons to smile as its ‘Ee Ke Nnte’ initiative came to...

14 hours ago
MAIN SUSPECT: Modise MAIN SUSPECT: Modise

News

Hung out to dry

One is the loneliest number for Modise as Montshiwa murder trial takes a twist First there were three. On Friday, that number was whittled...

14 hours ago
Mokgabo magic Mokgabo magic

Entertainment

Mokgabo magic

KBL launches fashion line In an attempt to help the creative industry get back on its feet, Kgalagadi Breweries Limited (KBL), which itself has...

14 hours ago

News

BOPEU elections campaign heats up

TEAM TRANSFORMATION OFFERS TO RESTORE STABILITY AND DIGNITY TO THE UNION As the Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU) elective congress approaches, teams have started...

14 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.