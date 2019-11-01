Celeb edition with Mpho Sebina

With her colourful, daring fashion sense, striking beauty and powerful voice, Mpho Sebina is one of the brightest stars in the country’s music industry.

The 30-year-old songstress, whose 2017 debut album ‘Neo’ catapulted her to international fame, is currently in Cape Town working on new music.

The soulful singer-songwriter took a break from her busy schedule for a brief chat with Celeb Edition.

Q. Your sound incorporates hip-hop, soul, jazz and traditional Setswana. Tell us why you decided to tap into that path?

Music and I have been in love for a very long time.

No matter what shape or form it comes in, I appreciate it.

From Amapiano to Classical Jazz, I love it all.

I don’t want to ever box myself into one genre.

That’s how I ended up here!

Q. What point in your career would say was your breakthrough moment?

A. Putting out my first project was the breakthrough.

It wasn’t an easy process for me; there were lots of challenges along the way.

Q. What does music mean to you and how has it shaped your life?

A. Music has helped me get through some hard times and has also been there with me in some amazing moments.

So He (Music) is like my best friend, holding my hand through it all!

Q. Have you ever found yourself in an unflattering situation, where someone pretended to invite you for business purposes but in actual fact wanted something else?

A. Hmmmm, I can’t think of one. But this guy once owed me money.

Then he calls me one time saying he was outside my house.

When I eventually met him, instead of talking about my money he asked me out – it was really annoying!

Q. Have you ever read something untrue about yourself on the net? What was it?

A. Nope nothing, nothing I can remember anyway.

Your 2017 debut album, ‘Neo’ was massive and gained international recognition.

Q. How do you intend to build on this success, what are you working on now?

A. Trying to be in studio as much as I can, recording music I hope to share soon.

Q. How do you use or intend to use your music to address women and child abuse issues?

A. I want to make music that makes people feel great about themselves, more especially women and girls.

I recently did a song with Thato Jessica ‘Masa’ which is a message to women to keep their heads up and celebrate each other in the midst of all the hardships we face.

Q. What do you get up to when you are not in studio?

A. I enjoy travelling.

I love to cook great food as well as eat it!

And dancing is a skill I’m trying to perfect so I practice real hard (laughing).

Q. Do you have any body art, if yes where?

A. I have a pink tattoo of the outline of the African continent, under my left breast, close to my heart!

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?