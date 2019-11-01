Entertainment
Celeb edition with Mpho Sebina
With her colourful, daring fashion sense, striking beauty and powerful voice, Mpho Sebina is one of the brightest stars in the country’s music industry.
The 30-year-old songstress, whose 2017 debut album ‘Neo’ catapulted her to international fame, is currently in Cape Town working on new music.
The soulful singer-songwriter took a break from her busy schedule for a brief chat with Celeb Edition.
Q. Your sound incorporates hip-hop, soul, jazz and traditional Setswana. Tell us why you decided to tap into that path?
Music and I have been in love for a very long time.
No matter what shape or form it comes in, I appreciate it.
From Amapiano to Classical Jazz, I love it all.
I don’t want to ever box myself into one genre.
That’s how I ended up here!
Q. What point in your career would say was your breakthrough moment?
A. Putting out my first project was the breakthrough.
It wasn’t an easy process for me; there were lots of challenges along the way.
Q. What does music mean to you and how has it shaped your life?
A. Music has helped me get through some hard times and has also been there with me in some amazing moments.
So He (Music) is like my best friend, holding my hand through it all!
Q. Have you ever found yourself in an unflattering situation, where someone pretended to invite you for business purposes but in actual fact wanted something else?
A. Hmmmm, I can’t think of one. But this guy once owed me money.
Then he calls me one time saying he was outside my house.
When I eventually met him, instead of talking about my money he asked me out – it was really annoying!
Q. Have you ever read something untrue about yourself on the net? What was it?
A. Nope nothing, nothing I can remember anyway.
Your 2017 debut album, ‘Neo’ was massive and gained international recognition.
Q. How do you intend to build on this success, what are you working on now?
A. Trying to be in studio as much as I can, recording music I hope to share soon.
Q. How do you use or intend to use your music to address women and child abuse issues?
A. I want to make music that makes people feel great about themselves, more especially women and girls.
I recently did a song with Thato Jessica ‘Masa’ which is a message to women to keep their heads up and celebrate each other in the midst of all the hardships we face.
Q. What do you get up to when you are not in studio?
A. I enjoy travelling.
I love to cook great food as well as eat it!
And dancing is a skill I’m trying to perfect so I practice real hard (laughing).
Q. Do you have any body art, if yes where?
A. I have a pink tattoo of the outline of the African continent, under my left breast, close to my heart!
Q. Five things people don’t know about you?
- Swimming is the only sport I ever played competitively in school. I swam for Southern Botswana at some point
- I was a model in an Oracle music video shoot once
- I’m extremely introverted
- I have a phobia for frogs and lizards
- I am a serious Mama’s baby
Entertainment
Girl Power
Zahara and Brown to light up Mascom Live sessions
Girl power will be out in full force this Friday as the Mascom Live Sessions returns with a ‘Soul Sisters’ edition.
Held at it traditional venue, BotswanaCraft, the popular music show will feature South African superstar Zahara, who will have the stage warmed up for her by local songbird Amantle Brown.
Despite her star billing, 30-year-old Zahara is no stranger to the BotswanaCraft stage.
Indeed, the ‘Umthwalo’ hit-maker has been a regular feature at Mascom Live Sessions over the years and remains incredibly popular both in her native South Africa and this side of the border.
Although her music career speaks for itself, the acclaimed guitarist also hit the headlines recently for her bitter dispute with her former manager at Ts Records, DJ Sbu, who claimed the singer suffered from alcohol addiction.
Zahara hit back at DJ Sbu, accusing him of paying her peanuts for performances and royalties.
The spat marked a rare low in a career dominated by highs sparked byZahara’s 2011 debut album ‘Loliwe’.
Five more albums have since followed, with the singer songwriter expected to take fans on a trip down memory lane in her live sessions show.
Zahara, who usually travels with a band, is famous for her energetic live performances whilst maintaining an intimate environment with the audience.
Adding to the excitement will be Amantle Brown, who is also renowned for her sizzling stage presence.
The ‘Black Mampatile’ singer will be desperate to get back to what she does best, especially after enduring a social media backlash over her comments as a panelist on music show, My Star.
With both women at the peak of their powers, revelers can expect a night of entertainment to remember.
Tickets are available in advance at P300 from BotswanaCraft and are sponsored by The Voice Newspaper.
Entertainment
80’s and 90’s classic night
Sotho/Tswana pop legend Johnny Mokhali will perform at Thapama Pleasure Island next Saturday (09 November).
The legendary Mokhali will be the main act at the 80’s and 90’s Classic Night gig, and will play alongside DJs Cue, Pee Master, Rambo and Patlv.
With well over 20 albums, countless and timeless hits under his belt, Mokhali is a sure show stopper.
Pre-sold tickets are P50 and P 80 at the gate.
Entertainment
African attire on fleek
The African Attire on Fleek Picnic tour will be at Molapo Leisure Gardens in Francistown on 14th December.
Boasting a star studded line-up with the likes of Lizibo, Ntando, Khoisan, Thabang, Kabelo Tiro (Skavenga), Sebaga and Bella the event is expected to attract thousands of revellers.
There’s also a host of local DJs to add to the impressive line-up of performers.
Tickets are selling for P150 (single), P200 (double) and P100 (double for kids 7-12years) and P70 (single kids).
Girl Power
80’s and 90’s classic night
African attire on fleek
Council results
Elections Photos
The Voice on Politics (Episode 4)
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Council results
-
Politics1 week ago
Elections Photos
-
Politics1 week ago
The Voice on Politics (Episode 4)
-
Politics2 weeks ago
The Voice on Politics (Episode 3)
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Society in Action
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Celeb Edition
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Something cooking at AVANI
-
News2 weeks ago
Do or Die