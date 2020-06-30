Celeb edition with Ozi F Teddy

This week we turn the limelight to controversial rapper Ozi F Teddy for a two-minute chat.

Here is what the self-proclaimed ‘G.O.A.T’ had to say:

Q. What kept you busy during lockdown?

We were busy for the most part strategizing over what we can do when there are no shows.

We decided to do more activities on the Internet going live to interact with the fans and putting out more music for streaming.

We had to be innovative and come up with something.

Q. So when can we expect any new music from you?

We are always working on new music.

By the time this article is published there will be a new song out and a new video.

We are always working.

I am actually almost done with the album, which will be titled ‘I will never change’.

Q. What does it take for one to be the greatest rapper alive?

It takes talent.

It takes belief, personality and confidence.

Q. Are beefs necessary in the rap game?

I don’t think they are necessary but when you are a rapper it is a different ball game.

Rap is a very competitive genre, so we are all bound to clash.

I usually prefer to handle mine with music as opposed to violence.

Music is the safest resort for me.

Q. Which rapper/MC would you rather not go up against?

I did give myself the title ‘the best rapper in Africa’ so locally I don’t see anyone on the talent level that I would be afraid to go up against.

There are a couple of MCs I like but I wouldn’t say I’m afraid to go up against anyone.

I did say I am the greatest, not just locally but in the continent.

I could take on anyone, from AKA to Nasty C, you name them!

Q. What is the first thing you would say to your partner if you were caught cheating?

I wouldn’t say anything; (laughing) I am not a cheat Sharon!

Q. How did you come up with the name ‘Lordsummer’ for your clothing label?

There was one point where I was very busy during the summer.

I felt like I was the king of the summertime.

I had music out, I was doing a lot of shows so I felt like I was literally the lord of the summer.

Q. You have just bagged yourself a Best Male nomination for the People’s Choice Awards – your thoughts?

I have been snubbed by a couple of award shows in the past but I stayed resilient.

The determination inside of me helped to prove myself as the best rapper in Africa.

I stay working hard.

I keep perfecting my craft.

Eventually you will get the recognition and hence the nomination.

Q. What is the one thing you do when no one is looking?

I work hard.

People think this is easy but it is not.

That is why I am still here after 10 years.

I work extremely hard, for the most part I do everything myself.

I fired most of my crew so I am doing everything myself now.

Q. Who is your celebrity crush?

I don’t have anyone.

People are just all over Instagram these days so no! I have no one.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?