Entertainment
Celeb edition with Ozi F Teddy
This week we turn the limelight to controversial rapper Ozi F Teddy for a two-minute chat.
Here is what the self-proclaimed ‘G.O.A.T’ had to say:
Q. What kept you busy during lockdown?
We were busy for the most part strategizing over what we can do when there are no shows.
We decided to do more activities on the Internet going live to interact with the fans and putting out more music for streaming.
We had to be innovative and come up with something.
Q. So when can we expect any new music from you?
We are always working on new music.
By the time this article is published there will be a new song out and a new video.
We are always working.
I am actually almost done with the album, which will be titled ‘I will never change’.
Q. What does it take for one to be the greatest rapper alive?
It takes talent.
It takes belief, personality and confidence.
Q. Are beefs necessary in the rap game?
I don’t think they are necessary but when you are a rapper it is a different ball game.
Rap is a very competitive genre, so we are all bound to clash.
I usually prefer to handle mine with music as opposed to violence.
Music is the safest resort for me.
Q. Which rapper/MC would you rather not go up against?
I did give myself the title ‘the best rapper in Africa’ so locally I don’t see anyone on the talent level that I would be afraid to go up against.
There are a couple of MCs I like but I wouldn’t say I’m afraid to go up against anyone.
I did say I am the greatest, not just locally but in the continent.
I could take on anyone, from AKA to Nasty C, you name them!
Q. What is the first thing you would say to your partner if you were caught cheating?
I wouldn’t say anything; (laughing) I am not a cheat Sharon!
Q. How did you come up with the name ‘Lordsummer’ for your clothing label?
There was one point where I was very busy during the summer.
I felt like I was the king of the summertime.
I had music out, I was doing a lot of shows so I felt like I was literally the lord of the summer.
Q. You have just bagged yourself a Best Male nomination for the People’s Choice Awards – your thoughts?
I have been snubbed by a couple of award shows in the past but I stayed resilient.
The determination inside of me helped to prove myself as the best rapper in Africa.
I stay working hard.
I keep perfecting my craft.
Eventually you will get the recognition and hence the nomination.
Q. What is the one thing you do when no one is looking?
I work hard.
People think this is easy but it is not.
That is why I am still here after 10 years.
I work extremely hard, for the most part I do everything myself.
I fired most of my crew so I am doing everything myself now.
Q. Who is your celebrity crush?
I don’t have anyone.
People are just all over Instagram these days so no! I have no one.
Q. Five things people don’t know about you?
- I can cook, like really good food
- I love pasta
- I am very spiritual
- I have mad energy so I can fight for a very long time
- I am humble, hard to believe but I am
Entertainment
Things they say:
Botswana has engaged the services Afriforum to assist with the alleged P 100 billion loot which has fingered Former President Ian Khama, Former Director-General of the DISS Isaac Kgosi, South African business Woman Bridget Motsepe, suspended top spy Welheminah Mphoeng Maswabi aka Butterfly.
This was what the advocate had to say when making the announcement this week:
“We will intervene and ensure that our Botswana client, Botswana receives the necessary cooperation from the South African government to ensure that justice prevails,” says Advocate Gerrie Nel.
You and whose army Nel? That’s what Shaya would like to know!
Entertainment
Makaleng music fest donates to Pelaelo JSS
Organizers of the annual Makaleng Music Festival (MMF) have kept their promise to donate part of the show’s proceeds to uplift the community from which they operate.
The festival, which is an initiative of a newly formed company, Audio Fly Enterprise, was successfully launched at Club If Not Why Not in Makaleng Village on 24th December last year.
This Monday, MMF Director, Morebodi Nakedi, in partnership with Modiri Marotsi of Vototo Charity and Councillor Edwin Kgosiemang, handed over toiletry to Pelaelo Junior Secondary School in Makaleng.
“We made a promise prior to the successful inaugural launch that we intended to adopt a school in the village and use part of the proceeds to help the school meet some of its needs,” he said.
Nakedi explained they decided to donate toilet paper to the school as hygiene has taken on new significance due to the Covid-19 enforced ‘new normal’.
“We grew up in this village, and this school opened doors for us as teenagers so it is the right time to give back,” added Nakedi.
Last year’s debut festival was headlined by artists such as Oscar Chakabuya, DJs Missy, Howard, Black More (RB2) and a host of young Makalaleng-based DJs.
As well as their plan to adopt the village’s junior school, MMF organizers also promised to purchase a DJ set which will be used to empower young DJs in the village.
Sponsored ads
DNA clears young woman of toddler’s murder
Fists fly as wife, daughter beat suspected mistress
Big guns poised for BPF switch?
ABSA-lutely broke
Zim assault victim deported
Makgalemele approaches Khama for a job
Gone to the dogs
Dottie releases Sengwe Se Teng
M Jein goes international
Celeb edition with Ozi F Teddy
Makaleng music fest donates to Pelaelo JSS
Things they say:
Little ngwana and village app
Dear Serame
Ozi F Teddy vs Sasa Klaas
C-Ru’s COVID blues
Yanos vol 2 released
Bum note for gospel gig
Feel the heat from Fondo fire
Local awards show planned
ATI in Police custody, Duma Boko to the rescue
Bridget Motsepe-Radebe responds to Afriforum
Senior officers suspended over flouted procurement
Lobatse suspects quizzed over money laundering
WUC to resume water disconnections
Wild wild west
A.T.I is free
Expat businesses bleed the economy- Moswaane
Botswana runs out of fuel
Escaped criminal suspects nabbed
Suspected serial rapist nabbed
Lucky Sefalana customer wins a brand new car
Thieves assault and rob a Chinese couple
Ipelegeng has not been cancelled- Molale
More donations for Lotsane Senior
Makgalemele approaches Khama for a job
ABSA-lutely broke
DNA clears young woman of toddler’s murder
Zim assault victim deported
Gone to the dogs
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Research now big business and influencer
`How does it feel’ Episode 10
THE VOICE TODAY (17.02.20)
That’s murder, not ‘balls’ defense– court tells convict
BURS raid car dealers
Trending
-
News4 days ago
A.T.I is free
-
Business2 days ago
Expat businesses bleed the economy- Moswaane
-
News2 days ago
Botswana runs out of fuel
-
News2 days ago
Escaped criminal suspects nabbed
-
News2 days ago
Suspected serial rapist nabbed
-
Sponsored Content2 days ago
Lucky Sefalana customer wins a brand new car
-
News1 day ago
Thieves assault and rob a Chinese couple
-
News1 day ago
Ipelegeng has not been cancelled- Molale