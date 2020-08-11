23-year-old Jordan Indigo Isaac Vos is the latest edition to Option Botswana family as the clothing store’s brand ambassador.

His big break into the limelight came when one of his comical posts on social media went viral.

Born to be a star, the funnyman/model/photographer currently has over 44, 000 followers on Facebook, with the number rising daily.

Vos’ following attracted the glaring eye of Voice Entertainment and so he is this week’s Celeb Edition.

Q. You have amassed quite a following on social media, how did that come about?

When I first moved to Gaborone in 2016 I was noted for my photographic work and social awareness blogging, which garnered a humble following.

My following has since evolved with me along my personal journey of merging my love for style and fashion with comedy.

I guess it has just grown organically over the years.

The people who follow me are super awesome because they accept that I am human and constantly growing too.

Q. Tell us about your tag line ‘stockosalekgoa’ – what’s that all about?

Ahaha!

This question made me chuckle!

We all know how CassperNyovest popularized the term when he featured on Kwesta’s‘Ngud’.

Friends of mine would point at me whenever we were out and the track came on and so I just kinda adopted the saying as a loose label.

Q. What has been keeping you busy during lockdown?

Dijo! (laughing).

I stay eating during lockdown.

But I do like 100 pushups for every meal so I should be good!

Q. What is the one thing you do when no one is looking?

Erm, honestly, I constantly fix my eyebrows when nobody is looking!

They’re kinda big and frame my face so I need them to be just so at all times.

Q. Do you laugh at your own jokes?

I have my moments to be completely open with you.

Most of the time I just get over them and move on after the initial hype has died down.

But I legit am able to laugh at situations that I find myself in when I’m alone, be it in traffic, in a grocery store or just at home.

That’s the secret to life I think; not taking yourself too seriously all the time.

Q. What is the least amount of money you have bought airtime for?

*129# knows me well – but if you’re gonna borrow might as well go big or go home and get that 20 bucks!

Q. What is your fondest memory from childhood?

Seeing dolphins for the first time with my grandmother and my mom.

Q. If you were President for one day what would you change?

Babes! I want to keep my Omang please! Lols, I’d change a lot to be honest, but I won’t sit here and undermine all the hard work that has been done for Botswana, so I’ll leave it at that.

Q. What is the one superpower you wish you had?

To know exactly when people are lying. Oh now wait, I already have that superpower so I guess it would be to fly.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?