In 2017, Tebogo Lebotse-Sebego joined a select group of women when she was awarded the Presidential Certificate of Honour for her services to netball.

It was just rewarding for her tireless work at the helm of both Africa Netball – a position she held for ten years – and the Botswana Netball Association (BNA).

Away from sport, ‘Mmannana’ is best known for her role with mobile giant’s Mascom, where she serves as Chief Communications and Public Relations Officer – an occupation that means the Mochudi native is often in the media spotlight.

Q. How have you been keeping busy during the lockdown?

The first lockdown was about making adjustments and I had activities planned for the family so it was easier.

The last one was harder!

Fortunately working from home has become the new normal.

Q. Talking of lockdown, we noted your recent social media post on the ‘joys’ of home schooling – how did you find it?

Arrg!

The worst.

Home schooling isn’t for me.

I just don’t have the patience.

Bless teachers.

They have a special place in heaven.

Q. So what’s the one bad habit you picked up over the lockdown?

Stop it! What do you want to know?

But umm, it would have to be bathing late for me.

Q. The pandemic has bought about a ‘new normal’ that no one could have predicted even six months ago. What’s the one aspect of this new era that you just can’t get used to?

The long process hours that come with working from home.

I cannot deal with those.

Q. If you were to have one super power what would you choose and why?

To heal diseases.

We can all use good health to be honest.

Q. When was the last time you cried and why?

Just this past Sunday actually.

I was watching a very sad scene from the TV series ‘LA’s Finest’.

I couldn’t help it.

Q. Who is your celebrity crush?

Definitely John Legend!

Or you mean a local? I am married; I have eyes for one man locally!

I don’t want no entanglement issues here!

SMART: Sebego

Q. Have you ever ridden at the back of a police truck?

Nope.

I have never.

I would never, I have been blessed not to find myself in that kind of a situation, plus you would know.

You would have had a front page article on it right! (laughing)

Q. Which star sign are you?

Sagittarius.

I am not sure if I have the said features of Sagittarians but yeah!

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?