Celeb edition with Tumisang Orebonye

Currently based in Morocco where he plays for top side, Olympique Club de Khouribiga (OCK), 25-year-old Tumisang Orebonye is one of a select few local footballers to make it big outside the country.

Popularly known as Teenage or Benteke because of his resemblance to the Belgian international, the star striker is one of the great hopes of Botswana football.

How different is Morocco from Botswana?

People here are so religious unlike back home and I don’t mean that in a bad way! In Botswana, everyone is allowed to do whatever they want, how ever they want.

Batswana are more liberal but here in Morocco they are mostly Muslims.

It is very different here!

Have you met a special lady that side?

No (Laughs)!

For you to get a lady you have to marry her first.

You don’t just get a lady and do what you do then leave her.

Here you marry before you get a girl.

Have you ever been in trouble with the law?

Well not really but when I first got here, because I was used to things that side, I parked in the wrong lane.

They towed my car and it was whole police case but they were lenient with me because they knew I was not from here.

Have you ever been caught cheating?

Yes I have been caught once or twice.

I was flirting with other ladies and it happened that I went to the club and my lady then gained access to my phone and saw everything.

It was a mess!

When you’re not banging in the goals, what do you get up to in your spare time?

Not much really because there isn’t much to do here; I basically spend most of my time playing video games.

We stay far from the city so I am always indoors playing video games then maybe I go to the coffee shop, but that is just it!

What is your most prized possession?

I recently gifted myself with Golf 6 GTI.

Single or taken?

I am taken!

Do you ever get home sick?

I don’t miss Botswana at all.

Sometime I miss my family but with technology I get to talk to them every day so I am just okay here.

I am here for work so I am focused on what I have to do.

When was the last time you cried and why?

The last time I cried was recently actually when I lost my sister.

Eish she died due to Covid-19 complications.

I saw her last in 2020 in November when I moved here the next time I saw her was in her coffin and it was so painful.

Five things people don’t know about you?

1. I am very loving

2. I am very traditional

3. I am very shy

4. I like to think I have very good manners

5. I love spending money with friends and just having a good time