Botswana Reggae and Ragga Master, Chantty Natural aka Chantty Killer has released ‘Rantshonyana’, a Tswanahall single that features Kgoaigadi Natural.

The 2020 lockdown Inity Riddim was recorded, mixed and mastered at Live Wire Studios.

The tune will surely revive the artist’s stuttering career and is set to get the raga nation bouncing.

RATING: 8/10