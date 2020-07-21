Connect with us

Entertainment

Charma gal gives birth to another boy

Charma gal gives birth to another boy

I know this will be received with doubting eyebrows but the truth is that our very own songbird, Charma Gal is a mother again.

News reaching Shaya is that the ‘Sekuta’ hit-maker welcomed her new baby a week ago!

Although Shaya is shocked at how you kept your pregnancy secret, I would not be doing you any justice if I didn’t congratulate you and welcome your third boy to this world.

I know you have been avoiding meetings where other artists were discussing big issues but now that Shaya has broken your news, surely it will be better for you to come out and celebrate life.

Oh and one more thing, before I go, may I kindly know the father’s identity?

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored ads

ABSA Botswana
Advertisement
Advertisement


Trending