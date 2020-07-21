I know this will be received with doubting eyebrows but the truth is that our very own songbird, Charma Gal is a mother again.

News reaching Shaya is that the ‘Sekuta’ hit-maker welcomed her new baby a week ago!

Although Shaya is shocked at how you kept your pregnancy secret, I would not be doing you any justice if I didn’t congratulate you and welcome your third boy to this world.

I know you have been avoiding meetings where other artists were discussing big issues but now that Shaya has broken your news, surely it will be better for you to come out and celebrate life.

Oh and one more thing, before I go, may I kindly know the father’s identity?