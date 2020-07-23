Sports
Chess team targets online glory
The Botswana Chess Federation (BCF) are fine-tuning their preparations ahead of the country’s first ever appearance at the World Chess Online Olympiad.
The global tournament runs from 5-9 August and features 163 nations all desperate for chess glory.
Having announced the six-member team that will represent the country at the weekend, BCF Secretary General, Mokwaledi Tingwane told Voice Sport he was confident they had assembled a squad capable of ‘special things’.
He explained that the disruption caused by Covid-19 had forced BCF to come up with innovative solutions to keep the game vibrant in Botswana, hence their decision to register for the Online Olympiad.
“The preparations for the tournament are going well, and I believe the players are conditioned enough to compete online and bring medals home. We held a very successful event over the weekend and there were lots of positives. With a little bit of effort to each player’s game, results will come,” he predicted confidently.
Shedding light on the criteria used to pick the squad, Tingwane revealed, “Fide live ratings were used to select the team and when a player is unavailable whoever follows on the line gets the nod.”
A notable absentee from the final line-up is 2019 FM Champion and the country’s second highest ranked player, Phemelo Khetho, who Tingwane explained ‘was unavailable’
Meanwhile, Voice Sport also caught up with WFM Besa Masaiti who was victorious at the Metropolitan National Chess Championships held this past weekend.
“I am happy to have finally won the Metropolitan Championships after numerous attempts to bag the trophy this year,” said the 20-year-old, who was named in the reserve squad for the Olympiads.
“Furthermore, I am thrilled to be part of the squad that will be representing the country even though I have been brought in as a reserve. I respect the management and the criteria that was used to select the squad. However, I would have loved to be on the best six because I believe in myself,” maintained Masaiti, adding she is confident that those selected will do the nation proud
“I believe we are ready to conquer!” concluded the chess star brightly.
Botswana squad
International Master (IM) Providence Oatlhotse (35)
Women Internatonal Master (WIM) Onkemetse Francis (28)
WIM Boikhutso Mudongo (41)
Candidate Master (CM) Thabo Elias (20)
Women Candidate Master (WCM) Refilwe Gabatshware (14) Gomolemo Rongwane (31)
Reserves
Fide Master (FM) Thato Olebile (29)
Keletshabile Monnatsheko (32)
Woman GrandMaster (WGM) Tuduetso Sabure (38)
Woman Fide Master (WFM) Besa Masaiti (20)
Othata Selogelo (19)
Woman Fide Master (WFM) Naledi Marape (13)
Sponsored ads
Chess team targets online glory
Pregnant with daddy’s child
Threat-to-kill brother granted bail
BLLAHWU exco divided over Motshegwa’s contract
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Govt. moves swiftly to stop possible defections
Celeb edition with Gabs Diva
Targeting the next level
Amantle Montsho’s former bestie Pregnant?
Charma gal gives birth to another boy
Khama in control?
Why did you step down Zen?
Nkuku ntlapisa kgaba
All-white boat Party
DJ Bunz’s fashion statement
DJ Nfazo drops IILE
Time for local talent to shine
Mapetla releases thaba tshweu
Big plans for Nyangabwe Hill
C searching for A-grade
Moswaane mourns wife’s death
Production and sale of synthetic diamonds will be suicidal- Masire
Religious leaders defend Shincheonji church founder
Please help my daughter!
Khama in control?
Charma gal gives birth to another boy
Amantle Montsho’s former bestie Pregnant?
BLLAHWU exco divided over Motshegwa’s contract
Celeb edition with Gabs Diva
Why did you step down Zen?
Targeting the next level
Govt. moves swiftly to stop possible defections
Nkuku ntlapisa kgaba
All-white boat Party
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
DJ Bunz’s fashion statement
Threat-to-kill brother granted bail
DJ Nfazo drops IILE
Economic diversification remains elusive
Swapping soap for style: a true story
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Trending
-
Entertainment2 days ago
Khama in control?
-
Entertainment2 days ago
Charma gal gives birth to another boy
-
Entertainment2 days ago
Amantle Montsho’s former bestie Pregnant?
-
News1 day ago
BLLAHWU exco divided over Motshegwa’s contract
-
Entertainment2 days ago
Celeb edition with Gabs Diva
-
Entertainment2 days ago
Why did you step down Zen?
-
Entertainment2 days ago
Targeting the next level
-
News1 day ago
Govt. moves swiftly to stop possible defections