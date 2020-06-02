News
Children deserve love!
Social worker addresses child suicide issues
“Children are vulnerable. They deserve to be protected, listened to and loved. They experience pain and can harbour suicidal thoughts,” warned a social worker in Maun, Gontle Samakabadi who works for Women Against Rape (WAR).
Speaking to Okavango Voice this week after the recent deaths of two 11-year-old girls who committed suicide in Sehitwa and Boro locations, Samakabadi explained that child suicides, though rare, are a sad reality.
“Such cases are not common, but they are there. That is why it is important for parents not to lose their attachment to their children,” she added.
The young social worker stressed that the same attachment parents have with their babies should be maintained even as the child grows older because “when a child detaches from a parent they may get lost and feel helpless.”
Samakabadi added that children do not always express their feelings vocally and instead resort to actions.
He advised parents to refrain from showing anger and shouting at children without understanding or hearing them out first.
“They want to be understood, they want to be believed and if you doubt them or their siblings, they may in the future be afraid to confide in you as an adult. When they reach that stage they may get confused and jump impulsively to wrong decisions,” she further pointed out, adding that suicide in children is often an act of crying out for help and, possibly because no one listened, they take their lives.
Samakabadi stressed that in the recent cases involving the two girls, as neither child left a suicide note it was dangerous to speculate on what might have driven them to take their own lives.
“I do not know why they did it, but what I am saying here is that parents should come closer to their children, understand them and be able to talk to them when they see signs of sadness.”
WHAT EVERY PARENT NEEDS TO KNOW
Children and teens who are depressed have a higher risk of suicide.
Symptoms of depression sometimes are obvious, such as appearing sad, hopeless, bored, overwhelmed, anxious, or irritable all the time.
But some kids are good at hiding their feelings or don’t know how to express them.
Adolescents who tend to get severely angry and have a history of aggressive, impulsive behavior have a much higher risk of suicide.
This is because they tend to act out their feelings in a destructive manner. The risk can be worse if they are socially isolated, abusing drugs and alcohol, and have unhealthy media use habits.
Studies show that suicide by one family member increases the risk of suicide among others within the family.
Ongoing family conflicts, abuse, violence, lack of family connectedness, and parents’ mental health problems can also raise a child’s suicide risk.
Changes that involve loss, such as a death of a loved one or family homelessness can put a child at higher risk.
A history of foster care and adoption also has been linked to higher suicide risk.
Children who are bullied and those who bully others are at higher risk of suicidal thoughts and actions.
This is true whether it is face-to-face or online cyberbullying.
One study found children and teens who were cyberbullied were roughly three times more likely than peers to have suicidal thoughts. (Healthychildren.org)
Bones of death
‘Healthy’ woman collapses and dies while waiting to see Sangoma
Last Thursday, 42-year-old Annah Lesife left her family home in Mankgodi, healthy, happy and excited to be visiting her boyfriend.
The mother-of-two’s lifeless body was returned the following day, laid out in the back of a traditional doctor’s van.
Lesife’s stunned family are clueless as to what could have caused her death – questions they hope to have answered later this week when police get the results of her postmortem back.
Until then, they are left to mourn in agonizing limbo.
When The Voice arrive at the remote village of Mankgodi on Monday, Lesife’s loved ones are waiting for the police to hand over her body for burial.
It is a wait that as of Wednesday night, remained ongoing.
Speaking on behalf of the family, the deceased’s uncle, Mooketsi Lesife, 52, reveals his niece had gone to visit her boyfriend in Kanye.
“She left home not going to see the traditional doctor. When she left, she told us she was going to the boyfriend as he had promised to give her money for her children’s school clothes,” he explains, speaking in hushed, respectful tones.
Mooketsi’s voice soon takes on a harder, angrier edge as he continues his narrative.
“We are told they visited a traditional doctor in Moshupa. We were told he gave her some medicine, which maybe did not settle well with her and so she started vomiting. We are also told he then gave her milk. They then drove with her all the way to Mankgodi, here at home. They got here with the deceased’s body to hand it over to us but we refused and called the police,” continues the family elder, his speech now trembling with emotion as he adds that the traditional doctor and boyfriend were accompanied by a third man.
Mooketsi is at a loss as to why the trio chose to transport the dead body roughly 30km from Moshupa to Mankgodi instead of alerting the nearest clinic.
There is a clinic in Moshupa as well as Thamaga – a village the three men had to drive through to reach Mankgodi.
“We don’t know why they decided to travel with her body all this way, passing three major villages to get here. It really baffles us to what they wanted us to do with the dead body!” mumbles the old man, shaking his head in apparent disgust.
Meanwhile, Thamaga Station Commander, Moses Kwarare confirmed being aware of the incident.
“We are told the couple went to see the traditional doctor on the Thursday and were instructed to come back the following day. They duly returned the next day but the woman got severely ill and started vomiting whilst waiting to see the traditional doctor,” Kwarare disclosed, adding the police are awaiting the postmortem results – expected by Thursday – which will determine how they proceed.
The Voice team also travelled to Moshupa’s Diboto ward to meet the sangoma at the centre of the storm.
Named simply as Mpholo, at first the medicine man flatly refused to comment on the issue.
Dressed like a regular 50-year-old in long khaki trousers and a plain white t-shirt, after a little gentle persuasion, Mpholo eventually relents.
“I did not kill anyone. She was a regular client. She died here yes. But I did not kill anyone. My conscious is clear. I sleep at night knowing I did nothing wrong,” he maintains defiantly.
However, Mpholo admits he is extremely stressed by Lesife’s death.
“I have talked to the families about this issue which has given me sleepless nights.”
From telly to classroom
In a league of her own
Ntebogang Sebetlela is a renowned local female Journalist best known for her sterling work at Btv, where she served as a Sports Reporter and Producer.
She was the producer of Botswana’s first World Cup, The Netball World Youth Cup 2017, earning a certificate of recognition from the local organising committee for her exploits.
The 37-year-old produced live sports programmes such as Enole Sports Show, broadcast every Saturday afternoon, as well as Tshamekang and Final Whistle.
She also covered Sports for RB 2, presenting live weekly shows primarily centred on female athletes.
In 2017 she was chosen to become the media liaison officer for International Working Group on Women and Sports (IWG).
Sebetlela’s dedication to sports reporting saw her become part of the Botswana Sports Writers Association (SWAB) Executive Committee, a position she held until making an unexpected career move to Sierra Leone last year, where she currently works as a Media Studies Lecturer at Limkokwing University.
Sebetlela is also the Deputy Director for Media for Africa Sports Ventures Group (ASVG).
The Voice’s Portia Mlilo caught up with her fellow female Sports Journalist to find out a bit more about the person behind the legend.
Q. What made you choose Journalism?
I knew from a very young age that I wanted to be a journalist.
It was that or law.
I loved writing and reading and I was very good with English.
My teachers actually planted the journalism seed in me.
Since Junior School they would tell me that one day I’m going to be a great newsreader!
Ba raya gore ke bale mo classing (they wanted me to read out loud in class).
Q. And why the Sports side of the industry?
Well I never thought I would be a sport reporter; it was by default actually.
I remember my first day at Btv, during orientation I wanted to go to news section.
There was no lady showing signs of going to sport, impulsively I raised my hand.
Edson Malebane was happy and said welcome, I promise you, you are going to love it.
Even Fundamental Gaoforwe at RB2 always encouraged me to work hard and do Sport reporting and presenting.
Q. What was it like working a male dominated beat?
Well it is not easy to work with males most of the time in a territory that they believe is theirs!
It was challenging and taxing. Sometimes when covering a football game it becomes very difficult to call coaches for interviews.
It is like they don’t accord women the same respect they give men.
I cried once after a Mascom Top8 semi-final at our post match meeting.
I was producing and it was a fantastic production.
I cried because half way through the first half I had an inspiration and shared it with the Director, Dintle.
The rest of the team were resistant but because I’m very stubborn I won and the production was brilliant.
Q. Botswana is still experiencing a shortage of women in sports in general, what do you think could be the problem?
I think the participation of less women in sports in Botswana is mostly because of the gender pay in sports.
Male athletes earn more due to better sponsorship and endorsement deals, which has made males more marketable.
Q. Do you think hosting the IWG Conference has made a difference?
Yes, IWG made great dialogue around female athletes and we saw a lot of people, even journalists, attending sport codes that have females.
Q. What have you learnt as a media liaison officer for IWG?
I learned to be strategic in handling issues affecting an organisation, being cooperative and relate to others with good communication skills.
I also learnt that working with media is not easy so you need to be a good communicator and very patient.
Q. You are a graduate of the Women’s Sport Leadership Academy (WSLA), kindly tell our readers about the academy’s mandate.
WSLA is mandated to developing tomorrow’s leaders of sport, combining the essential elements for self-critical learning and development.
Q. You have been in Sierra Leone for over a year now. How are you finding working in a foreign country so far from home?
Being a foreigner is not easy and the homesickness…
I lost my mother the fourth month I was here, I have never felt so alone.
Apart from that, the challenge is the cultural shock, the different languages.
Now you have to adapt to a way of life that is not yours, eat food that it’s your first time to see.
All in all it is a good experience.
The people here are very hospitable and it is an extremely beautiful country with crazy topography.
Q. How did you find the transition from working behind the microphone to lecturer?
It was difficult at first because I felt like I have a heavy weight of people’s futures on my shoulders (laughing).
As a graduate of Limkokwing University, where presentations are an everyday occurrence, I did not feel out of place for long.
I adapted quickly.
Q. What do you enjoy most about your new career?
What I enjoy most about lecturing is mentoring, seeing trust and hope in the eyes of my student.
Yes, sometimes I miss radio and TV and last year October SLBC – Sierra Leone National Broadcaster – reached out to me.
They offered me the chance to produce and present my own sport programme.
If I’m still here post Covid-19, I think I might just do it during my spare time.
Q. Kindly tell our readers about your role as Deputy Director of Media and Communications for ASVG?
My role is to manage and direct our organisations’ internal and external communications.
Also to create communication strategies, supervise public relations staff and serve as the key spokesperson and media contact for the organisation.
It’s been a year now as a Deputy Director for ASVG and I hope it is for the long haul.
We intend to change for the better the business of sport in Africa.
Q. How did you become part of ASVG?
That is interesting.
I think mostly how I become part of ASVG is tied to me coming to Sierra Leone – normally I tell people that I think my destiny is tied to this country.
From primary school I was nicknamed Sierra Leone!
Anyway, I told Game Mothibi that I am coming here and she gave me a number of our present CEO saying he is in USA but from Salone (Sierra Leone) and a sport journalist.
She encouraged me to call him and that was how I was part of the first people to start the possibility of Africa Sports Ventures Group.
We thank God that today it is an internationally recognised sport solutions organisation.
Q. Wait, your nickname at school was Sierra Leone?
(Laughing) Yes. I was taking part in the Commonwealth celebrations as Sierra Leone and the nickname started from there.
Even today, some still use it.
Q. Wow, what a coincidence! Anyway, what exactly is ASVG’s objective?
It is based on the belief that Sport unity is vital to economic, social and political progress.
It aims to ‘unify and uplift’ people of Africa.
Q. And how will your being part of ASVG benefit Botswana?
ASVG will benefit Botswana greatly by bringing positive attention for participation in or hosting of international events.
As you know, at the just ended ASVG conference it was announced that Liberia is going to host our first project, Africa Ninja Warrior that will have participants from all African countries.
I hope my country can agree to be the second host and have legacies that will come with that and enhance sport tourism.
Q. This is the last year of the current BFA regime, what is your take on their four years in office?
The problem with organisations like BFA is there are no set targets and thus it becomes hard to judge.
Personally I think it is hit and miss, a mixed bag.
They have tried their best in areas such as grassroots development and cleaning BFA’s finances.
But as alluded, we, however, cannot quantify how much they have done because there are no real updates.
On the other side, they have not done so well in other areas like driving professionalisation of football.
Botswana Premier League is now worse off than it has been before.
Q. Do you think they have made any progress in Botswana Football?
Progress of an organisation can be seen by the positives changes that came when they assumed office.
Remember they promised many things but up to today many of them are yet to be realized, including creating jobs.
At some point the association, under President Letshwiti’s watch, was not presenting financials so progress becomes an elusive word referring to their regime.
Q. So what do you think needs to be done?
BFA Leadership need to hire people based on their capabilities not because they helped them with campaigns.
That way, people come in with the experience to turn football, both for men and women, into a money-spinning machine.
Q. Recently the Minister of Sports announced football players and administrators will be given stipend from Covid-19 fund but women footballers were excluded. What is your take on such decisions?
Women football of recent showed great potential and it is really disappointing to see that even the government don’t see the need to motivate them like their male counterparts. This is so demoralizing.
Q. Indeed it is! Moving on to something positive, who is your inspiration?
I get a lot of inspiration from many people but my grandmother, Keolebogile Mayor Sebetlela, is number one.
She has always pushed me to do the best and believed in me when everyone distanced themselves.
Q. What advice can you give to aspiring female sports journalists?
What I can tell them is that it takes a lot of hard work, commitment and patience to be a sport journalist.
If you want to do it to get known it is not for you.
Journalism comes with a lot of sacrifices, even your friends.
Q. And finally, Thank God It’s Friday, what are your plans for the weekend?
Covid-19 has really made sure that our activities are limited.
Mostly on weekends I take a long drive to a friend’s private beach, read and have fun – of course practicing social distancing!
