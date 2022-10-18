Connect with us

Chillin Out Fri 14 October 2022
JUSTICE ZEIN KEBONANG

Entertainment

Things they say…

“When you come to court tomorrow, don’t come wearing your gowns.

It is too hot. Besides, it will not take away your brains!”

Justice Zein Kebonang addressing lawyers in court

Burna boy’s boil

Nigerian mega star, Burna Boy is the undisputed man of the moment.

The ‘Last last’ hit-maker is filling up arenas across the world, and his star continues to soar.

Burna Boy

Known for his energy on stage, bling bling and flamboyance, the man is a dresser of note, and a huge hit with the ladies.

Most women literally lose their minds when Burna Boy, whose net worth is estimated at P228 million, bares his tattooed upper torso on stage.

However, in one of his recent performances in Mzansi, the Nigerian exposed a sticky-itchy situation under his armpit.

A sore that looks like it could explode anytime caught Yours Truly’s ever-alert lens.

Ouch that really looks uncomfortable!

Bare cheek

Shaya is wondering why our police are being sloppy these days.

Social media helps in spreading the word but our boys in blue seem to be slow on the uptake.

On Monday, a live video from Rail Park mall trended online with two youth walking around almost completely naked – we’re talking boobs on show and everything!

Apparently the prank was the work of a comedy crew called Mcharo Motsepo, who boost over 44, 000 Facebook followers.

Now Yours Truly loves a joke as much as the next person but this was surely verging on public indecency, which as far as Shaya can remember from my media training is punishable by law.

Baaitse’s hammer blow

Once celebrated couple, Shadrack Baaitse and his beautiful young wife, Charity will have some their properties sold to the highest bidder at auction on 25 October.

The high-profile pair, famous for their lavish lifestyle and jet-setting adventures which were the envy of many, will see properties such as: four bedroomed double story house, complete with master ensuite, gym and a swimming pool go under the hammer.

Baaitse is one of the most loyal and trusted friends of former President Ian Khama.

Anyway, Shaya could do with some new digs, might try my luck!

SHADRACK AND CHARITY BAAITSE

BTV 2’s time is now

Last week, Shaya joined the multitudes in welcoming the new TV station, Botswana Television 2 because it was going to bring more news and create employment.

Little did I know that the new station means the end of NOW TV.

BTV 2 has taken NOW TV’s spot on the decoder yet there has been no word coming from Minister of Youth, Gender, Sport and Culture, Tumiso Rakgare.

Chillyboy kindly help with details and clear up the confusion!

