Chillin’ out Fri 25 November 2022

Fri 25 November 2022

Chillin' out
Mdu Tha Party (L) Thabo Mhapha

All change at Yarona

The party is over at Yarona FM for Mdu Tha Party, who will be leaving the youthful radio station at the start of next month. After almost a decade with Yarona, the ‘Cool and the Gang’ presenter will take charge of the drive time show for the last time on Friday 9 December.

Mdu’s fans need not worry though; his voice will still be heard on radio as he is taking up a role with RB2 instead.

Joining Mdu through the Yarona exit door is Thabo Mhapha, a bubbly breakfast show presenter. Shaya wishes both men well in their future endeavours.

Chillin' out

TSHEPO G

Beautiful buns in the oven

Like many of the country’s music lovers, Yours Truly is a huge Franco fan and never misses his shows.

Its come to my attention that recently the Rhumba king has been taking to the stage without one of the most popular members of his crew, dancer-cum-singer, Tshepo G.

The lovely lady has been missing in action for a while now and Shaya has finally learnt why. The ‘Magatwe’ hit-maker is expecting! Shaya has been told who the baby daddy is and I must say I’m not surprised

Chillin' out

SOSPAN PANILLO AND NICKY MOTLHANKA

Oh and speaking of buns in the oven, some hot rumours from the gossip kitchen suggest another local beauty, Nicky Motlhanka, who rose to fame by dumping Radio Personality, Fundi Gaoforwe for heartthrob, Sospan Panillo is pregnant too.

Chillin' out

Drive to Maun

Of Miss Botswana and Noah

Shaya had thought by now the Miss Botswana Pageant organisers would have learnt a number of things to stay away from controversy.

However, that is not happening, just a few weeks after hosting a successful event, the organisers are at it again.

Instead of transporting the princesses in a luxury car, they went for Noah/Voxy. It is common knowledge that this car is of low standard and called , Mogoditshane vehicle.

Do something if you want people to respect the brand.

Chillin' out

Peacock

Things they say

The people have spoken and we want a complete ban of the pit bull in Botswana.

This is our campaign and our signatures on this petition- Former Miss Botswana, Juby Peacock

