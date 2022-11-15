Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Chilling’out Fri 11 November 2022

By

Published

Chilling’out Fri 11 November 2022
Suggie Fisher

Wasuup Suggie?

Gospel artist Suggie Fisher had her friends worried this past weekend. The singer announced on her Facebook wall that her five-year-old marriage was over.

Initially most of her friends thought she was joking after she posted complaining about the challenges of being in a long distance relationship.

It was definitely out of character for Fisher who rarely shares much about her private life, except her music on social media. The singer’s melt down continued as she vowed to release her husband in peace.

Fisher never gave any reasons for her statements, which led to some concerned friends believing that she was hacked. The posts have since been deleted, but it was too late as keen eyed keyboard warriors had already made screenshots. Whatever it is you’re going through, Shaya wishes you well.

Journos at crossroads

The recent appointments of some private media journalists to the ruling party’s Communications Sub committee has apparently sowed seeds of mistrust within the media fraternity.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Apparently the BDP appointing authority rewarded journalists who have been sympathetic towards them, and in the process sending a clear message to other scribes that there’s a reward for toeing the line.

Shaya will be keeping an eye on Cdes to see if their pens are still as sharp as ever.

Thirsty times for football

As if it was not painful enough that re itshamekela hela (running Botswana Football League without a sponsor) Police XI surprised many with their Man of the Match award.

The Jungle Kings Facebook Page Administrator posted the handing over of a dummy cheque of P100 from the club hydration partner, Aquabliss, for Man of the Match Tonderai Nyakuba in their league game against Township Rollers at the weekend.

Are we really that desperate? Come on hydration partner! Surely you can do better at least go pusha BW. You see that was a bad PR and people are threatening not to buy your water.

Our football has regressed. Last season Man of the Match was worth P1, 000 now it’s a mere clipa! Shaya is asking if we are really serious when preaching football commercialisation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Chilling’out Fri 11 November 2022

DJ SLY

A Sly dig

There was a post on Tuesday that went viral on social media by Dikatso Selemogwe about RB2 DJ Sly bullying a young upcoming DJ live on his evening show.

Sly apparently mocked the young DJ who was nervous and said he was wondering if he could be a DJ when he couldn’t even talk about his album live on air.

After seeing the post, a lot of promoters posted on social media asking the public to help with the young DJ’s contacts so that they could book him for shows.

Shaya’s advice to DJ Sly is that, you have been on radio for years and you are an inspiration to many and what you did is uncalled for. You owe the young lad a public apology.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *




You May Also Like

News

Ex-wife and family fight over deceased’s property

Two weeks after the devastating news of the death of Chawapa Thabo who allegedly committed suicide in Windhoek, Namibia, his ex-wife and family are...

7 hours ago

News

Motswana fugitive extradited from SA

WATCH: Interpol officers in South Africa this morning extradited fugitive, Wazha Nthoiwa-Mazinyane, to Botswana through the Tlokweng border gate. Mazinyane fled to South Africa...

23 hours ago

News

I want my money!

*Namibian woman fakes own death to avoid paying P9k debt

2 hours ago

Finance

Parastatal merger earmarks service delivery

The recent decision by government of Botswana to merge and shed off some of government parastatals is expected to maximize public sector service delivery...

1 day ago

Featured

President Masisi to deliver SONA today

President Mokgweetsi Masisi  is scheduled  to deliver the State of Nation Address(SONA) later this afternoon at the Parliament buildings. As expected, much attention will...

1 day ago

Latest News

Phakalane road temporarily closed

The Phakalane turn off is currently closed following an accident involving a train and a truck which caused one of the wagons to derail....

45 mins ago
An appetite for oil An appetite for oil

Business

An appetite for oil

*BOL/Debswana deal to create new opportunities

9 hours ago
No more grey days No more grey days

Business

No more grey days

*Botswana rolls out National Risk Assessment

9 hours ago
Practicing what she preaches Practicing what she preaches

Business

Practicing what she preaches

*Business Teacher making a beautiful mark

4 hours ago

Sports

Jwaneng Galaxy 3-1 Security Systems

WATCH: Jwaneng Galaxy maintained their unbeaten league record over the weekend as they registered their second victory, defeating Security Systems 3-1 in the Botswana...

1 day ago

Sports

Kick the ball NOT a Woman

*Football spectacle earmarked to relay anti-GBV message

8 hours ago
Fight against poachers intensifies Fight against poachers intensifies

Latest News

Fight against poachers intensifies

And Beyond donates a drone to department of wildlife and national parks And Beyond Travel company last week donated a P2 million drone to...

3 hours ago

Business

Synthetic conundrum

*Botswana, DeBeers speak on lab grown diamonds

5 hours ago
A supernatural calling A supernatural calling

Entertainment

A supernatural calling

Traditional healer tells his story Back in March, respected traditional doctor Rabeisane and his magic bowl became headline news. Not for the first time,...

4 hours ago
Hot stuff Hot stuff

Business

Hot stuff

Meet the boss An explosion of taste with Smetcher Foods A Food Scientist by trade, Kgalaletso Mesadi Mothooagae knows exactly what ingredients and combinations...

4 hours ago
Investigations into deadly BDF blaze drag on Investigations into deadly BDF blaze drag on

News

Investigations into deadly BDF blaze drag on

Although it is over a year since the deadly blaze, investigations into the fire that gutted Botswana Defence Force’s (BDF) Maun barracks on the...

4 hours ago
Advertisement