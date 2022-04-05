Connect with us

Entertainment

Clap and tap night coming

Published

1 day ago

on

By

Clap and tap night coming

DM Promotions will on the 30th April bring the loved, Clap and Tap Gospel Music Festival.

Dineo Tsa Tumelo, Maatla and Soul Redeemers Gospel Choir together with Lucky Action Sephiri will be on stage for the show billed to take place at Westwood Auditorium.

Tickets go for P150 and doors open at 1900hrs.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Advertisement


Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.



Trending

Copyright © 2019 The Voice Newspaper Botswana