Entertainment
Clap and tap night coming
DM Promotions will on the 30th April bring the loved, Clap and Tap Gospel Music Festival.
Dineo Tsa Tumelo, Maatla and Soul Redeemers Gospel Choir together with Lucky Action Sephiri will be on stage for the show billed to take place at Westwood Auditorium.
Tickets go for P150 and doors open at 1900hrs.
