Comedy trio star in SA

In their quest to create a sustainable market and continual artist development, Major Moves Comedy secured a booking for Odirile Brooks, Maatla Ephraim Basha and Thapelo Malani at the Breaking Borders with Comedy 2.0 at Bloemfontein Civic Theatre in South Africa.

All three delivered first class sets and proved exceptionally popular with the demanding audience.

Brooks, who hails from Tsabong, is a two-time President’s Day Comedy Competition Champion.

He was one the headliners of the event and delivered an outstanding performance.

Fresh from yet another international performance in eSwatini, Tlokweng-born Maatla Ephraim Basha likewise had the theatre eating from the palm of his hand.

Thapelo Malani, a visually impaired comedian, was also in his element showing his prowess as he has previously headlined a show in Lusaka, Zambia and also performed at Shampoonaiza Comedy Nights in Pretoria, South Africa and Mmabatho Convention Center in Mafikeng.

The event was well attended and featured comedians from South Africa, Lesotho, Swaziland, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

According to Gaolathe Kediemetse of Major Moves Comedy, “Our main aim is not only to bring top class comedians to our stages but to export our talent to South Africa and other countries where they can experience different crowds. Experience is the best teacher and we want to develop our comedians by getting them to perform on the best platforms with the best comics and ultimately be able to perform internationally frequently, making a living off comedy.”

After an impressive performance in Zambia on his last visit, Malani will this week jet back to Lusaka where he will feature at the ZED Laughs Comedy Festival.

The event is the biggest comedy festival in Zambia and features top comedians from Botswana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, Uganda, Zimbabwe and of course Zambia.

Major Moves Comedy has previously taken several Batswana comedians to perform in South Africa (Johannesburg, Mafikeng, Rustenburg, Bloemfontein), Lesotho, Swaziland, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe and is looking to break into Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda and Europe next year.