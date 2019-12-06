Connect with us

Comedy trio star in SA

Published

10 hours ago

on

Comedy trio star in SA

In their quest to create a sustainable market and continual artist development, Major Moves Comedy secured a booking for Odirile Brooks, Maatla Ephraim Basha and Thapelo Malani at the Breaking Borders with Comedy 2.0 at Bloemfontein Civic Theatre in South Africa.

All three delivered first class sets and proved exceptionally popular with the demanding audience.

Brooks, who hails from Tsabong, is a two-time President’s Day Comedy Competition Champion.

He was one the headliners of the event and delivered an outstanding performance.

Fresh from yet another international performance in eSwatini, Tlokweng-born Maatla Ephraim Basha likewise had the theatre eating from the palm of his hand.

Thapelo Malani, a visually impaired comedian, was also in his element showing his prowess as he has previously headlined a show in Lusaka, Zambia and also performed at Shampoonaiza Comedy Nights in Pretoria, South Africa and Mmabatho Convention Center in Mafikeng.

The event was well attended and featured comedians from South Africa, Lesotho, Swaziland, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

According to Gaolathe Kediemetse of Major Moves Comedy, “Our main aim is not only to bring top class comedians to our stages but to export our talent to South Africa and other countries where they can experience different crowds. Experience is the best teacher and we want to develop our comedians by getting them to perform on the best platforms with the best comics and ultimately be able to perform internationally frequently, making a living off comedy.”

After an impressive performance in Zambia on his last visit, Malani will this week jet back to Lusaka where he will feature at the ZED Laughs Comedy Festival.

The event is the biggest comedy festival in Zambia and features top comedians from Botswana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, Uganda, Zimbabwe and of course Zambia.

Major Moves Comedy has previously taken several Batswana comedians to perform in South Africa (Johannesburg, Mafikeng, Rustenburg, Bloemfontein), Lesotho, Swaziland, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe and is looking to break into Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda and Europe next year.

Vee to help fill up Royal Bafokeng

Published

10 hours ago

on

December 6, 2019

By

Vee to help fill up Royal Bafokeng

The bromance between leading local light Vee Mampeezy and celebrated South African rapper Cassper Nyovest is well documented and dates way back.

It reached an exciting new high this week.

Whilst in the country to promote his ‘Fill up Royal Bafokeng’ festival, Nyovest announced Vee will mark Botswana’s first entry at the event.

Scheduled for Sunday 15 December in Rustenburg, the popular show is now in its fifth edition.

Speaking to the pint-sized superstar after the historic announcement, Vee told Voice Entertainment, “We were hoping to get more Batswana artists on board. This is a big event, as you can imagine it would have been nice to have some artist up there with me. Unfortunately because of this and that I will be the only one but I really tried to get more Batswana names on board.”

Vee, whose collaboration with Dr Tawanda is verging on three million YouTube views, further revealed, “We are also working on a song, Cassper Nyovest and I. It will be ready soon. But because of the event and the festive hype we have decided to only release it early next year, so our supporters can wait a little bit longer on that one!”

For his part, Nyovest was full of praise for both Vee and Batswana. The rapper described Botswana as his second home, where he has enjoyed performing from the very start of his career.

Entertainment

Take it easy with Master KG

Published

10 hours ago

on

December 6, 2019

By

Take it easy with Master KG

With festive around the corner, promoters are busy booking the best acts for their shows and one favourite is South African artist of the moment, Master KG.

The Limpopo hit-maker will lead the 5th edition of the annual Take it Easy Music Festival scheduled for December 28 at Maun Stadium.

The six-to-six show will also feature ‘Dumalana’ star Vee.

Tickets are selling for P100 normal and P300 VIP.

Entertainment

Festive fiesta loading

Published

10 hours ago

on

December 6, 2019

By

Festive fiesta loading

Julikom presents Razi Sunday Chillaz dubbed Festive Fiesta at Green Pushers Garden on the 29th December.

The show, which kicks-off at 1200hrs, boasts a tantalising line-up that includes: DJ Fezz Motaz, DJ Khenzo, Raptured Roots, Bee Tee 4071, Taydo, Pablo, Skid, Chalkie, Twin Turn and Gilberto The DJ.

Tickets are available P50 in advance or P70 at the gate

