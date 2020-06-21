Connect with us

Companies, individuals urged to use BeSafe app

Published

45 mins ago

on

The Covid-19 Presidential Task Force Team has encouraged both individuals and entities to make of the BeSafe application.

The application which can be downloaded on Google play for Android users and through web link for non-android users, has been developed by a local technology company, Branstorne Enterprises.

Speaking during a press briefing on Sunday Branstorne Chief Executive Officer, Martin Stimela, said as of yesterday, about 50, 000 individuals had downloaded and registered on the application.

However, he said numbers for companies were less impressive as only 2000 companies had registered, something which he said will create a mismatch as it means individuals who have registered on the application will not be able to scan at the shops.

Presidential Task Force Team member, Dr. Mogomotsi Matshaba who is a Scientific Advisor said the app was developed in response to complaints raised by members of the public regarding the safety of their personal information. 

With the app, he said now the personal information such as contact numbers and identity numbers will now be sent directly to a government system once a user scans at the shop or where they visit. 

“Shops will now not have access to people’s personal information and it will only be accessible to government. It is much safer than the current arrangement of using paper to register people,” said Dr. Matshaba. 

Furthermore, he said the application will make contact tracing easy if the situation arises

While there has been a low interest by companies to download the application, Dr. Matshaba said it is not mandatory for anyone to use it, saying the Task Force Team can only encourage both individuals and companies to use the app. 

“We encourage individuals and companies to register for the application, it will also help in reducing long queues,” he said. 

FNBB Foundation and KPS Hygiene start fumigation of public places

Published

1 day ago

on

June 20, 2020

By

First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) Foundation in partnership with KPS Services yesterday (Friday) started the fumigation of public places at Old Naledi in Gaborone.

Earlier this month, the bank announced that it will be disinfecting public spaces in partnership with the local cleaning company, KPS Hygiene and has injected P360, 000 in the project.

Having started in Gaborone, the disinfection process will soon be rolled out to other parts of the country such as Molepolole, Kanye, Francistown, Palapye, Serowe and Maun.

Speaking at the launch of the process of Friday, FNB Botswana Foundation Trustee, Dr. Lesedinyana Odiseng noted the country has done well so far in terms of containing the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

He said this success was due to Batswana following the Covid-19 Regulations and protocols such as social distancing and wearing of masks.

Dr. Odiseng said they found it fit to partner with KPS Hygiene Services especially that it is a local youth owned company.

For his part, KPS Hygiene co-founder, Osi Lashani, said their main focus is to assist the community with intensive cleaning.

Following the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus, Lashani said they saw it fit to extend a helping hand by disinfecting public places, hence their partnership with FNBB Foundation.

Lashani said the company has been able to create 68 more jobs in response to the Coronavirus. 

Gaborone City Council Mayor, Father Maphongo encouraged FNBB Foundation to continue helping the community with the bank having already contributed P10 million to the Covid-19 Relief Fund. 

BoB maintains the Bank Rate at 4.25 percent

Published

3 days ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

After slashing the bank rate by 50 basis points from 4.75 percent to 4.25 percent at the end of April, the central bank has at its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held on Thursday, decided to keep it at that level.

The bank had in April reduced the rate in order to boost economic activity by making lending a bit cheaper, and this week, Bank of Botswana Governor Moses Pelaelo told local media during a virtual press briefing that they decided to continue with the accommodative monetary policy stance.

Explaining the factors behind the decision, the Governor noted that the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent containment measures have severely curtailed economic activity globally and at home as production, supply chains, project implementation and provision of goods and services have been halted.

“Similarly, consumption and spending are disrupted, hence domestic demand pressures and foreign prices remain subdued,” said Pelaelo adding that as a result, the overall risks to the inflation outlook are skewed downwards.

He, however, noted that inflation may rise above the current projections if international commodity prices rise beyond the current forecasts and in the event of upward price pressures occasioned by current travel restrictions and lockdowns.

The local economy is expected to suffer badly from the Covid-19 pandemic, with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development having set a projection of 13.1 percent contraction in 2020 before rebounding by 3.9 percent growth in 2021.

“Even with a recovery in 2021, the contraction in 2020 equates, approximately, to a two-year loss of output,” noted the Governor.

He said the current projections prove how difficult it is to make forward forecasts when there is uncertainty about the duration of constrained economic activity and the pace of economic recovery.

The pandemic, according to Pelaelo the resultant decrease in global demand and disruption in supply chains as well as curtailed economic activity locally, has affected several sources of economic growth for Botswana.

These include key export revenue earners for the country such as minerals, tourism and non-food retail economic activity.

