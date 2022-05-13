Connie Ferguson hypes up Gabz

The last time she gave a talk in Botswana she was flanked by her late husband, Shona Ferguson.

This weekend celebrated Lobatse born actress based in South Africa, Connie Ferguson will grace a luncheon in Gaborone.

The networking event, dubbed creative business luncheon will be held this Saturday at the Phakalane Golf Estate hotel.

But that is not all, Ferguson loved by many, especially for her role on SABC 1’s soapie ‘Generations’ as Karabo Moroka, will visit a local charity where she will offer a ‘reasonable’ donation.

This was revealed by Thapelo Monageng of CMG International Media Group in Botswana when speaking to Voice Entertainment this week.

Speaking of the final lap of preparation to host Ferguson of ‘the Queen’ fame Monageng confirmed that the actress will arrive in Botswana today (Friday).

“She will speak to the media about her visit upon her arrival. As you can imagine Botswana is obviously close to her heart as we all know her ties with us,” Monageng said.

However, back in 2018 Ferguson pledged to produce a locally made film.

She was quoted at the BNYC event saying “I think its high time I produce something here with Batswana as well as with a local production house.”

It remains to be seen if she will keep her word.

Ferguson is originally from Lobatse but relocated to South Africa where her acting career took off in 1994 with her role on Generations, a role she was to play for the next 16 years.

She was to later together with her late husband form their own agency, Ferguson Films, which gained popularity over years producing award-winning content such as The River, The Queen, Rockville, and Netflix’s Kings of Joburg.

Arriving from a business trip in Zimbabwe, Ferguson will at the dinner be flanked by celebrated social media sensation William last KRM, Miss Botswana Palesa Molefhe, rapper, cum businessman BK proctor of collections by BK Proctor, Director Lebogang Mpofu and actor Letsile Moeti.

The event is hosted by Tebogo Mokoto. P1000 gets you in.