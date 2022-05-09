Construction workers killed in trench collapse

Two employees of Unik Construction Company died in a freak accident in Moshupa last Friday when a trench they were working in tragically collapsed.

The company is currently undertaking a sewage system construction project in the village and the incident occurred while two females and a male were on duty.

It is suspected that since the trio who were working in a trench along the river, fell victim when the wet soil caved in and collapsed the wall.

Moshupa Police Station Commander, Assistant Superintendent Goitsemang Sekgabo, confirmed that the death incident was reported to them the same day at around 11.20am.

Advertisement

He said both deceased from Moshupa, a 40-year-old man of Diboto ward and his female colleague aged 33 from Mmaseetsele ward had been with another 47-year-old female colleague who escaped with a fractured leg.

The employees had allegedly been building a sewage pit of about 4.2 meters deep when the trench wall accidentally fell on top of them.

“The surviving woman aged 47 was immediately rushed to the clinic, she sustained a fracture on her left leg and is still hospitalised in a stable condition at Kanye Seventh Day Adventist Hospital. It took about an hour or less to retrieve the victims. Unfortunately upon arrival at Mmaseetsele Clinic the two victims were certified dead by the medical doctor,” ASP Sekgabo sadly explained.

The police boss however, encouraged companies to always take extra precautions to ensure the safety of their employees, especially when working along sensitive sites such as rivers.

“I am not blaming anyone, it is just an advice to the public. We should all know that safety comes first,” concluded the police officer.