News
Cops investigated for assault
An investigation is underway following an alleged recent assault on a Serowe Taxi Driver’s by police officers.
The alleged police brutality victim, Odirile Modikeng, says he was on his way to drop off a customer when the police van driving from the front curved into his lane.
He said he veered off the road to avoid a collision but the driver made a u-turn and followed him.
“A few kilometers from the scene, I saw a car from behind flashing lights. I realised it was the police vehicle and I stopped. It had in it three police officers and they told me to get out of the car and give them the key. The driver asked a female officer to bring handcuffs, unfortunately she did not have them. They further ordered me to jump into the back of their van and I complied. The driver whipped me with their sjambok on my back, I asked them to forgive me if I had done anything wrong. They said I was driving without due care and attention. I tried to explain that it was actually him who was driving recklessly. Before I could complete my words, one of the officers punched me with a fist, pushed me out of the van and sped away,” said Modikeng.
He said he called other taxi drivers who offered him a lift to the police station and also dropped off his client.
The 44-year-old Modikeng said he reported the assault at the police station and the officer in charge of the station called officers who were out on the field to come to the office.
He said the police officers who assaulted him came and to his surprise they turned the tables on him an threatened him with a charge of reckless driving.
“I tried to explain to their boss but he would not listen. I refused to sign and accept the P1000 charge. I also opened an assault case against the officers. I was given the medical form and went for doctor’s consultation. Our taxi association management are working on the matter and our lawyer will take the matter to court as soon as the police investigations are done. I will not rest until I get justice,’ he added.
An eye witness, Anthony Magola, who was the victim’s client added that he helplessly watched as Modikeng was beaten up by the officers.
He said the investigating officers have recorded his statement and he was willing to provide evidence in court.
When reached for a comment, Serowe Police Station Commander, Poloko Oteng, confirmed they were investigating the assault case.
He also confirmed that the taxi driver was charged for reckless driving.
Cops investigated for assault
Father and son in court for raping girl, 10
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Expelled ‘lesbian’ takes school to court
My Top 5 local tunes – Steven Bogatsu
HAN C prepares for second album
Boys 2 men headed for Gaborone?
Is Salbany on his way out from the DCEC?
A Footy affair
COVID-19 must fall!
Tornado preaches peace
DJ Swagg’s flashback
VEVEVEH makes a come back
Karim raises COVID-19 awareness through music
Slow Wizzy pays tribute to late aunt
Elephant researcher found dead in the bush
Celeb edition with Carter BR
Reacxion faces jail time
Passion for people
BHC launch 107 houses in Palapye
Botswana finally follows the right channels – SA
Drama as cheating wife escapes through back window
Police mum on costs of escorting trucks
Researchers say hunting can reduce human-wildlife conflict
Any amount of declared money can cross the border- Matsheka
Fake diplomat jailed
Sefalana commits to motivate and retain staff amid Covid-19
Exhibits burn down in police courtyard
Duo arrested for buying beer in SA
BW Online book app launched
Taxi man remanded for attempted murder over sex
Judge issues warning to Commissioner of Prisons
Moswaane still undecided
Step-grandfather, son arrested for raping girl, 10
Elephant researcher found dead in the bush
Thieves capitalise on Covid-19 quarantines
Jwaneng registers 50 Covid-19 cases
Father and son in court for raping girl, 10
Month of prayer launched
Boys 2 men headed for Gaborone?
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Botswana finally follows the right channels – SA
-
News1 day ago
Drama as cheating wife escapes through back window
-
News5 days ago
Any amount of declared money can cross the border- Matsheka
-
News3 days ago
Fake diplomat jailed
-
Business6 days ago
Sefalana commits to motivate and retain staff amid Covid-19
-
News4 days ago
Exhibits burn down in police courtyard
-
News3 days ago
Duo arrested for buying beer in SA
-
Business4 days ago
BW Online book app launched