Corona brings sports to its knees
BFA face possible fine from FIFA
Botswana Football Association (BFA) could face the wrath of football’s governing body FIFA, over the cancellation of the U17 girls’ second leg World Cup Qualifiers in Morocco.
The girls were supposed to leave on Tuesday morning aboard a bus and connect at OR Tambo in Johannesburg, on their way to Rabat-Morocco.
The football association called off the trip following an instruction from the Ministry of Youth Empowerment Sport and Culture Development.
According to a communique from the Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC) released on Wednesday, the government took a decision to cancel all planned external travel of Botswana national teams and the hosting of any international teams until further notice.
BNSC states in the press release that the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to protect local sports persons from possible infection by the virus and to reduce its possible spread to Botswana.
When reached for a comment the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Kago Ramokate confirmed that they sent the letter through BNSC. He said all the sports codes have been affected by the decision.
“We are talking about minors. If it was a senior national team, maybe they’d have been allowed to travel and compete. We have also stopped hosting of other countries for sports events. We are aware of the consequences but sport codes know how they will put it to their governing bodies,” said Ramokate.
Earlier this week BFA released a statement indicating that due to situations beyond their control, the Morocco trip had to be cancelled.
Voice Sport learned that BFA’s hands were tied as they couldn’t come out clear and state that the decision to cancel the trip was taken by government.
The football governing body does not allow government interference in football matters.
The outbreak of the Corona Virus has affected sporting activities across the world, with big tournaments such as UEFA Champions League played in empty stadia.
Due extent of the outbreak in Italy which has forced the Serie A to be played in closed doors, there’s also uncertainty over the 2020 European Championships.
Back home parents of the players of the U17 girls registered their concerns with the association after Morocco confirmed their first corona death on Tuesday.
The 89 year old woman who lived in Casablanca entered Morocco from Italy’s Bologna.
Morocco has since canceled all trips to and from Italy and banned fans from attending football matches.
The northern African state further canceled events involving foreign travelers and gatherings of more than 1,000 people as precautionary measures to avert an outbreak of the virus.
Speaking to Voice Sport on Wednesday, BFA President Maclean Letshwiti said they have since written a letter to CAF stating their reasons to cancel the trip.
He denied that government interfered with the sport, stating that the ministry was just advising on athletes travel restrictions.
Letshwiti further said there are varying reasons as to why they could not divulge why the trip was cancelled.
“Corona Virus might be one of them. The government can only advice, not stop us from participating in international games,” Letshwiti said.
The BFA President further told Voice Sport he does not know how prepared the country is to deal with the virus in comparison to other countries who still take part in international competitions.
“There are lots of issues involved. Of course we are likely to be charged for failing to honour the fixture, but we have valid reason well explained in our letter to CAF,” he said.
Highlanders penalise Broadhurst
*Mahalapye side squeak into Orange FA Cup quarter-finals
Premier League outfit MR Highlanders held their nerve to seal a penalty shoot-out victory over Broadhurst United (BU) and secure an Orange FA Cup quarter-final meeting with Township Rollers.
Sunday’s 3-2 scoreline was the Mahalapye-based side’s second consecutive ‘12-yard’ triumph over lower league opposition having also seen off Mochudi Centre Chiefs via the penalty spot in the last round.
The excitement of penalties followed a dreary 90 minutes, with little goalmouth action to entertain the healthy crowd that flocked to the Maruapula SSG Ground.
Despite being separated by 16 places in the football league tier, there was little to choose between the two teams, with much of the match bogged down in the midfield.
The First Division South side have conceded just 11 goals in 18 league outings and their well-organised defence proved more than a match for Highlanders’ lacklustre strike force.
However, goals have also been hard to come by for BU this season and, apart from the impressive Katlego Makhala’s long-range shot that fizzed just over the bar midway through the first-half, they rarely threatened.
Although they improved in the second-half, Highlanders were unable to convert their possession into chances and, somewhat inevitably, the encounter finished goalless.
It meant the tie was settled by the lottery of penalties, with the goal-shy BU missing three of their spot kicks (one was saved by Michael Pepukani while two missed the target) to go crashing out of the cup.
Speaking to Voice Sport after the game, Highlanders’ relieved Assistant Coach, Kabo Dintwa admitted his side did not play to their full potential.
“I am happy that we managed to reach the quarter-finals stage even though we failed to settle the match in 90 minutes. I feel we could have done better on the day,” he said.
On the other hand, BU Coach, Nonofang Motswaisi was left to rue what might have been.
“I think we could have won this match had we taken our chances. Furthermore, we started really slowly as we were desperate not to concede an early goal. But in the second-half we introduced pacey players such as Onalenna Solomon to try and take the match to them and it almost paid dividends,” reflected Motswaisi, adding he was proud of his players.
Next up for Highlanders is a trip to last year’s beaten finalist’s Rollers.
Popa left it late against Sua Flamingoes, Tumisang Orebonye’s 90th minute strike proving the difference between the two sides.
ORANGE FA CUP QUARTER-FINAL DRAW
Calender Stars v Masitaoka
Jwaneng Galaxy v Notwane
Police XI v Gaborone United
Township Rollers v MR Highlanders
“My time will come”-Leshona
At the age of 20, the Lobatse-born youngster Bakang Leshona finds himself in a star-studded BTC Premiership outfit Jwaneng Galaxy, where he is currently struggling to break into the starting line-up.
Despite lack of game time, the pacey winger believes it is only a matter of time before he commands a regular place on the team-sheet.
“I’ve been working tirelessly to break into the first team and I believe that I’ll get my chance soon,” he said.
Leshona burst into elite league action at the age of 16 playing for Lobatse giants Extension Gunners, and spent a period of two years learning what it takes to perform in front of thousands of supporters.
The youngster was soon snapped up by Mochudi Centre Chiefs where he found himself in the middle of a relegation battle.
Although he came up with a couple of important goals for the Kgatleng outfit, his heroics were not enough to save the team from relegation.
As Chiefs dropped a tier down “Mjapane” as his legion of fans call him moved a notch higher, joining 2018/19 Mascom Top 8 Champions Jwaneng Galaxy where he’s now competing for a starting berth against seasoned campaigners in Atisang Batsi and Thero Setsile.
“I’m yet to enjoyed my stay at Galaxy because of lack of game time, but one thing I’m sure of is that I’m at the right place,” he said.
The youngster further told Voice Sport of his desire to play professional football abroad.
“I want to see myself playing in big leagues such as PSL, and that can be only achieved if I feature more in the team.” he said.
“However I’m not too worried because I still have age on my side,” Mjapane added with a chuckle.
Can Piro stop Teenage?
Focus shifts to Orange FA Cup
The newly crowned Mascom Top 8 Champions, Orapa United will shift their focus to another challenge this Friday when they host Gaborone United in the Orange FA Cup last 16 round match.
The last time the two teams met in a league game Moyagoleele defeated the host Orapa United 2-0. Mara Moloi and Obonwe Maome scored to give the visitors maximum points.
The Reds travel to Itekeng Stadium to try and dislodge the Ostriches from their fortress. GU have been doing well off late. The Old Naledi outfit has registered five consecutive wins under the tutelage of caretaker Coach Pontsho “Piro” Moloi.
In their last league game, GU bagged the city’s bragging rights in a 2-1 derby win at the expense of Township Rollers.
United who were not active this weekend played two friendly matches against division one side Master Blackpool and Notwane FC which they won 4-1 and 5-1 respectively.
Speaking to Voice Sport this Wednesday, The Ostriches Coach Teenage Mpote said as the Orange FA Cup Defending Champions, their Top 8 triumph is in the past and their focus has now shifted to the task at hand.
“Our intention is to defend this cup with all we have,” said Mpote.
“We know anything can happen in a cup game but we intend to use our home ground advantage. We won’t be travelling, which gives us more time to train the whole week after a hectic cup final over the weekend, Mpote told Voice Sport.
The tactician said he’s anticipating a highly tactical game against an unpredictable GU side who are on a good run.
“It’s a pressure game, and obviously all eyes will be on us as the defending champions, so we need to play with caution to avoid unnecessary mistakes,”said Mpote.
GU Coach Moloi, who watched his Friday opponents dispose off Rollers last Saturday in Francistown said he’s prepared to face a team he referred to as ‘tough opponents’.
Piro said he’ll consult his notes after studying Orapa for over 120 minutes against Rollers.
“I had the opportunity to identify their strengths and weaknesses which helped us in our preparations,” said Moloi, adding that it’ll be tough and equally exciting to face the Defending Champions.
“The weekend break has given injured players time to recover, and we now have a full strength squad to select from,” revealed Moloi.
The former Mochudi Centre Chiefs and Zebras’ tricky winger further told Voice Sport that while they respect their opponents they see the Orange FA Cup as one of this season’s realistic chances of winning silverware after missing out on the Top 8.
“We’ll go all out for a win and go through to the quarter finals. We are however not under any pressure. All we can do on the night is give our best,”he said.
Kick-of is 1900hrs.
