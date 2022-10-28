Corruption busters urged to take active PAC role

Connect with us

WATCH: As corruption continues to stall development projects across the African continent, there are suggestions that anti-corruption agencies should form part of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) so that when necessary, they can immediately institute investigation processes on any suspicious transactions.

