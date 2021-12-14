Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Corruption concern

By

Published

NWDC CHAIRPERSON: Kebareeditse Ntsogotlho

Govt officials under the microscope in North West

North West District Council (NWDC) Chairperson, Kebareeditse Ntsogotlho has expressed concern over corrupt government officials across various departments within the region.

Speaking at the opening of this week’s full council meeting in Maun, Ntsogotlho revealed that since April at least 37 cases of corruption against government employees in the district have been reported to the Directorate of Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC), with land issues the most common offence.

“Out of this number, 20 have been classified for investigation while 17 have been referred to the relevant authorities,” Ntsogotlho explained.

He added that 12 cases are currently in court and 20 before the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“In view of this disturbing development, Tawana land board officials and all its sub land board have been capacitated on business ethics save for the board members,” dislosed Ntsogotlho.

The Chairman admitted DCEC has observed a number of loopholes which lead to corrupt practices in various departments. These include, among others: deployment of unskilled personnel in strategic operational areas such as records management unit and procurement and ineffective corruption prevention initiatives.

“Respective departments do not have specific budgets for corruption prevention committees training sessions. As a result, committees always submit the corruption prevention plan to the DCEC but such plans are never implemented due to the budgetary constraints,” he conceded ruefully.

Ntsogotlho also noted that a total of 25 corruption prevention committees have been established in the region, but just 10 are active.

Highlighting another gap in the system, he said, “Instead of reporting suspicions of corruption to the DCEC, heads of departments rather resort to resolving matters internally and taking unnecessary administrative action against the culprits.”

The NWDC top dog is adamant ‘sweeping matters under the carpet’ like this is detrimental to the battle to reduce all forms of corruption in the region.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“In an endeavour to mitigate these loopholes, the Directorate requests for appointments of specific anti-corruption liaison officers across the departments for the purpose of reliability and confidentiality relating to corruption related matters especially investigative ones. Departments are also requested to allocate funds for CPCs training sessions. This will promote implementations of corruption risk assessment and corruption risk management in organisations,” concluded the Chair.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Business

Mixed fortunes for Botswana at world exposition

Botswana has noted mixed results at the ongoing World Exposition dubbed Expo 2020 Dubai with local artworks recording low sales while diamonds registered impressive...

4 days ago

News

Boitumelo Foundation brings cheer to the elderly

Christmas came early for senior citizens on Friday as, amid cheer and jubilation, Boitumelo Foundation donated food hampers at Mogoditshane Kgotla to be distributed...

3 days ago

News

Thokolosi pastor in court for murder

Popular Pastor, Archbishop Tebogo Nsakwa, 37 of Ocean of God Church, and two others David Outule, 42 and Tlotlo Odisitse, 23 will appear at...

8 hours ago

News

Youth driving crime wave

 25-39 year-olds top crime statistics The latest crime statistics report from the government data collecting agency- Statistics Botswana, shows that youth from the age...

8 hours ago

News

A Nation’s Pride: Miss Botswana 2021, Palesa Molefe

In a year that the nation experienced more sorrow than joy, Palesa Molefe is certainly akin to the Biblical metaphor, the ‘balm in Gilead’!...

8 hours ago

News

Big bullies!

Masisi blasts the West over travel ban Furious at what he insists is inhumane treatment, verging on violence, President Mokgweetsi Masisi has blasted the...

8 hours ago

News

Night of fun ends in murder

A weekend of fun and entertainment at Ratshere lands in Kweneng District turned tragic on Saturday (December 4th) after a 20-year-old man allegedly stabbed...

8 hours ago

Politics

A lifetime of waiting for a plot

FROM MOUTH OF MPS PARLIAMENT DEBATE 30 YEAR-OLD LAND APPLICATION WAITING LIST Land distribution and plot allocation is a burning issue in Botswana. Last...

8 hours ago

News

Message from ancestors or madness?

Court orders mental exam for threat to kill accused A man who threatened to kill his mother and another man for allegedly bewitching him...

8 hours ago

News

A call for directorate of home land security

Chairperson of the Botswana Defence Force Retired members Association Retired Major General Pius Mokgware has urged the government to consider consolidating existing inter-agencies into...

8 hours ago

News

‘Give them guns!’

SAB urge govt to arm security personnel In a move that would radically transform the security landscape in Botswana, Security Association of Botswana (SAB)...

8 hours ago

News

Busted in Bluetown

Suspected human trafficker caught with seven kids A Zimbabwean trucker has been charged with ill treatment of children after being caught travelling with seven...

8 hours ago

News

New look Laha open for business

Maun’s new and improved, LAHA hotel officially reopened it doors last Tuesday just in time for the festive celebrations. As locals prepare to flock...

8 hours ago

News

Entrenched in the nation

Ram reflects on Choppies’ proud CSI history Leading Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) player, Choppies Enterprise Limited takes great pride in its Corporate Social...

8 hours ago

News

Namibians live in fear of BDF

Damning Namibian report accuse BDF of aggression A report by the National Council standing committee on Home Affairs, Security, Constitutional and Legal Affairs has...

8 hours ago

News

The power of the pen

Primary school pupils encouraged to read and write mote Okavango Research Institute (ORI) of the University of Botswana, in collaboration with Matlapana Primary School...

7 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.