Council results
Ntshinoge ward Mochudi west
BDP – 995
UDC – 551
BMD – 87
AP – 85
Spoiled – 11
Rasesa – Mochudi West
BDP – 1453
UDC – 530
AP – 45
Spoiled – 14
Makgophana ward – Mochudi West
UDC 845
BDP 614
BMD 49
Independent 20
AP 43
Hebron Ward – Goodhope/Mabule
BDP – 597
UDC – 514
Independent – 37
AP – 63
Rakhuna Ward – Goodhope/Mabule
UDC – 863
BDP – 828
AP – 48
Independent – 70
Independent – 37
Mmakgori Ward – Goodhope/Mabule
BDP – 776
UDC – 433
AP – 55
Independent – 51
Spoiled – 38
Pitsane Ward – Goodhope/Mabule
UDC – 976
BDP – 882
AP – 58
Ramatlabama Ward – Goodhope/Mabule
BDP – 829
UDC – 809
AP – 409
Kasane Central – Chobe Constituency
BDP – 718
UDC – 430
IND – 102
BPF – 19
SPOILT – 15
Nata/Gweta constituency, Mosetse ward ( Mosetse/Kutamogoree/ Lephashe )
BPF – 772
BDP – 567
UDC – 80
Senyawe ward – Tati East constituency
BDP – 503
INDEPENDENT – 142
UDC – 98
SPOILT – 16
Bontleng ward – Selebi Phikwe West
UDC – 398
BDP- 310
INDEPENDENT – 79
AP – 42
Pandamatenga Ward – Chobe Constituency
BDP – 427
UDC – 325
INDP – 19
Spoilt – 22
Old Kazungula/Lesoma Ward – Chobe Constituency
BDP – 394
IND – 239
UDC – 125
BPF – 26
Spoilt – 15
Hunhukwe-Monong-Ncaang council Ward – Kgalagadi North Constituency
BDP – 439
UDC – 308
Spoilt -3
Hukuntsi East -Kgalagadi North Constituency
BDP – 680
UDC – 344
Independent – 52
Tshesebe ward- Tati East constituency
BDP – 509
Independent – 191
UDC – 185
BPF – 48
AP – 18
SPOILT – 20
Moroka ward – Tati West constituency
UDC – 602
BDP – 494
BPF – 31
Spoilt – 9
Seole ward – Jwaneng/ Mabutsane
BDP – 320
UDC – 153
AP – 45
BPF – 44
Bojanala Ward – Maun East
UDC – 536
BDP – 181
Hukuntsi West – Kgalagadi North
BDP – 860
UDC – 376
Independent – 73
Spoilt – 1
Marapalalo Ward – Kanye South
BDP -781
UDC – 575
Spoilt – 26
Dukwi ward , Nata/Gweta Constituency
BDP – 530
UDC – 294
BPF – 148
Tsokatshaa ward , Nata/Gweta Constituency
BDP – 530
UDC – 294
BPF -148
Tati Siding west – Tati East constituency
BDP – 397
UDC – 235
INDEPENDENT 182
AP – 67
BMD – 64
BPF – 48
Matsiloje ward (Tati East constituency)
BDP – 521
IND – 234
UDC – 214
BPF – 85
Sowa ward – Nata/ Gweta Constituency
BDP – 536
UDC – 312
Gweta-Zoroga ward, Nata-Gweta Constituency
BDP – 499
UDC – 465
BPF – 284
Masa-a-sele ward, Jwaneng/Mabutsane Constituency
UDC – 303
BDP – 228
AP – 108
Donga ward – Francistown East
BDP – 822
UDC – 413
BPF – 83
AP – 75
IND- 29
Spoilt – 1
Seole ward, Jwaneng/Mabutsane Constituency
BDP – 320
UDC – 153
AP – 45
BPF – 43
Mogoditshane Central North
BDP – 574
UDC – 200
AP – 178
Spoiled votes 7
Maokaneng Ward (Lobatse)
BDP – 451
UDC – 114
Spoiled – 4
Sesame – Kagiso ward – Phikwe West
UDC – 407
BDP – 353
BPF – 81
Siviya ward (Tati East constituency)
BDP – 837
UDC – 444
BPF – 81
AP – 34
Mosojane ward (Tati West constituency)
UDC 915
BDP 595
BPF 144
Spoiled 24
Serorome West ward – Palapye
BDP 805
UDC 544
BPF 131
AP 7
Khaekholo ward, Tlokweng constituency
BDP 461
UDC 426
AP 62
Lehututu/ Maake ward – Kgalagadi North
BDP 682
UDC 598
Independent 51
Spoilt 25
Lesunyaneng ward, Tlokweng constituency
BDP 682
UDC 423
BMD 301
AP 58
Morula Ward – Bonnington South
BDP 746
UDC 462
BPF 189
AP 176
Independent 159
Spoilt 6
Central ward, Francistown East constituency
AP 683
BDP 608
UDC 227
Spoilt 29
Khwai/Mababe – Maun East
UDC 222
BDP 194
AP 146
Independent 47
BPF 13
Spoilt 7
Kgale view ward, Bonnington South
BDP 858
UDC 368
AP 593
BPF 32
Masunga ward (Tati West)
BDP 636
UDC 451
Independent 353
BPF 273
Spoilt 22
Lerala East Ward – Lerala/Maunatlala Constituency
BDP 612
UDC 304
Independent 233
Mmaphula Central. Palapye
BDP 343
UDC 311
BPF 120
AP 103
Tlokweng Central – Tlokweng constituency
BDP 597
UDC 444
AP 376
BMD 36
Raphalane ward, Jwaneng/Mabutsane Constituency
BDP-411
UDC-255
AP-24
Selemela ward – Gaborone South
BDP 858
UDC 416
AP 273
BMD 27
Lerolwane ward (Mmathethe-Molapowabojang constituency)
BDP-591
UDC-275
BPF-148
Independent-30
Spoilt-60
Ruele ward (Kanye South)
UDC 547
BDP 455
Spoilt 24
Raphalane ward – Jwaneng/Mabutsane Constituency
BDP – 411
UDC – 255
AP – 24
Ga Segwagwa (Mmathethe-Molapowabojang)
BDP-675
UDC-364
Independent-63
Spoilt-32
Ntshe ward – Francistown East
BDP 642
UDC 470
AP 65
BPF 27
Spoilt 11
Mmaphula West, Palapye
BDP 590
UDC 470
BPF 369
AP 173
Lenganeng ward – Tlokweng constituency
BDP 1197
UDC 717
AP 141
Tati siding East – Tati East Constituency
UDC 715
BDP 685
BPF 128
AP 67
IND 63
SPOILT 26
Bothatogo/Bodibeng/Somelo wards, Ngami Constituency
UDC 881
BDP 707
AP 59
Spoilt 21
Mabumahibidu ward, Bobonong
UDC 1145
BDP 717
BMD 29
Tlogatloga ward, Gaborone Bonnington North constituency
BDP 749
AP 517
UDC 379
BMD 59
Spoilt 2
Ramokgwebana ward (Tati West)
BDP 548
UDC 468
BPF 241
Spoilt 19
Qangwa/Xaixai wards, Ngami Constituency
BDP 409
UDC 394
BPF 91
Itekeng ward – Francistown East Constituency
BDP 667
UDC 139
AP 137
BPF 96
Central Ward – Tonota
BDP 983
UDC 426
BPF 125
Swaneng ward, Serowe North constituency
BPF 466
BDP 279
AP 180
UDC 50
BMD 21
Spoilt 13
Xhumo/Mmadikola: Boteti West
UDC -1153
BDP -648
Chanoga/Phuduhudu ward, Maun East constituency
UDC 477
BDP 451
Independent 148
BPF 24
Spoilt 27
Sefoke ward, Tlokweng constituency
BDP 735
UDC 666
AP 242
BMD 52
Gamodubu – Molepolole South
BDP 1326
UDC 265
AP 200
Boseja Central ward, Mochudi East constituency
BDP-892
UDC-611
AP-83
Spoilt -27
Marulamantsi ward, Bonnington South constituency
BDP 803
UDC 391
AP 70
Spoilt 3
Ditladi ward, Tati East constituency
AP 356
UDC 287
BDP 279
BMD 181
BPF 113
IND 17
SPOILT 15
Maitengwe south, Nkange Constituency
UDC 804
BDP 469
INDEPENDENT 51
AP 41
Spoilt 33
Diphetogo Ward – Gaborone Bonnington North Constituency
UDC 896
BDP 846
AP 207
BMD 65
INDEPENDENT 46
SPOILT 2
Gasita – Mmathethe-Molapowabojang constituency
BDP-577
UDC-257
BPF-66
50 spoilt
Makwate/Taupye – Mahalapye East
BDP 586
UDC 570
BPF 424
SPOILT 34
Moselewapula ward, , Francistown West Constituency
BDP 550
UDC 579
AP 196
BPF 47
Molapowabojang East, Mmathethe-Molapowabojang Constituency
BDP-877
UDC-759
AP-111
Independent- 81
Shakawe East – Okavango Constituency
BDP 849
UDC 705
Spoilt 12
Makaleng ward, Tati West Constituency
BDP 440
AP 293
UDC 273
BPF 131
Rejected 15
Sepopa-Ikoga ward, Okavango constituency
UDC 952
BDP 835
AP 40
Spoilt 40
Ngwapa/Mokobeng ward – Sefhare-Ramokgonami Constituency
UDC 1066
BDP 450
Spoil votes: 24
Maokane ward, Mmathethe/Molapowabojang Constituency
BDP 471
UDC 427
BPF 124
SPOILT 19
Bere/kagcae wards, Ghanzi South Constituency
UDC 490
BDP 275
BPF 45
Hanahai ward, Ghanzi South Constituency
BDP 406
UDC 332
BPF 220
Charleshill ward, Ghanzi South Constituency
UDC 546
BDP 418
BPF 106
Government Ward, Gaborone Central
Bdp 712
UDC 384
AP 268
Plateau Ward, Chobe Constituency
BDP 758
UDC 518
Nokaneng/Habu wards, Ngami Constituency
BDP 1107
UDC 1072
Shakawe-Mohembo West, Okavango constituency
UDC 1 016
BDP 878
AP 67
Spoilt 45
Village ward, Gaborone Central constituency
BDP 818
UDC 630
AP 333
Shashe ward, Maun West constituency
UDC 873
BDP 649
AP 211
BPF 33
Spoilt 32
Moselewapula ward, Gaborone Bonnington North constituency
BDP 975
UDC 651
AP 412
INDEPENDENT 290
SPOILT 4
Kauxwi-Xakao – Okavango Constituency
UDC 1080
BDP 519
AP 120
Spoilt 17
Molalatau ward, Bobonong constituency
BDP 514
Independent 450
UDC 35
Spoilt 30
Kang North Ward – Kgalagadi North
UDC 760
BDP 579
Ukwi/Ngwatle/Zutshwa ward (Kgalagadi North)
UDC 582
BDP 459
Spoilt 11
Tshane/Lokgwabe Ward (Kgalagadi North)
UDC 945
BDP 825
Independent 35
Spoilt 29
Moletemane ward, Bobonong constituency
UDC 545
BDP 467
Independent 345
Spoilt 10
Botshabelo West – Selebi East
BDP 321
AP 279
UDC 221
Kgale Farms, Tlokweng constituency
BDP 404
UDC 279
Boseja South ward, Mochudi East
BDP – 1403
UDC – 1088
BMD – 29
INDIPENDENT – 41
Spoilt – 41
Metlhabeng ward, Tlokweng constituency
BDP 618
UDC 363
AP 244
Xhosa 1 – Mahalapye East
BDP 784
BPF 456
UDC 995
SPOILT 45
Kopano ward, S/Phikwe West constituency
BDP 381
AP 352
UDC 288
Tonota East Ward, Tonota
BDP 696
UDC 589
Rejected 26
Did not vote 192
Thakadiawa ward, S/Phikwe West constituency
UDC 659
BDP 281
AP 72
Leseding ward, S/Phikwe West constituency
UDC 555
BDP 262
Letlhakeng South ward – (Letlhakeng/Lephephe Constituency)
UDC 819
BDP 560
AP 82
SPOILT 40
Sesame South ward, S/Phikwe West constituency
UDC 514
BDP 378
Independent 181
BPF 54
Nata West ward, Nata/Gweta constituency
BDP 770
UDC 192
BPF 153
Independent 108
Spoilt 19
Themashanga ward, Tati East constituency
BDP 565
UDC 514
Independent 72
BPF 20
SPOILT 16
Parwe, Mahalapye West constituency
BDP 737
UDC 375
BPF 322
AP 86
BMD 48
SPOILT 70
Mmankgodi South – Gabane/ Mmankgodi
BDP 1446
UDC 679
AP 187
Bophirima ward – Gaborone Bonnington South
BDP 731
UDC 437
AP 333
Independent candidate 113
Spoilt 7
Nkoyaphiri central, Mogoditshane Constituency
BDP 637
UDC 367
AP 186
BPF 27
Nkoyaphiri South, Mogoditshane Constituency
BDP 882
UDC 486
AP 107
Bosele ward – Gaborone Bonnington North Constituency
BDP 612
UDC 487
INDEPENDENT 147
AP 138
INDEPENDENT 66
INDEPENDENT 5
BPF 20
SPOILT 7
Lentsweletau West, Mmopane/Lentsweletau Constituency
BDP 815
UDC 365
AP 268
Spoilt 100
Bombadi/thito ward – Maun West Constituency
UDC 1026
BDP 718
AP 201
BPF 24
Spoilt 13
Ngami ward – Jwaneng/Mabutsane
BDP-340
UDC-231
AP-27
Mogoditshane Central Constituency
BDP 739
UDC 319
AP 205
Marulamantsi (Bonnington South)
BDP – 803
UDC – 391
AP – 701
Bosele ward – Gaborone Bonnington North
BDP – 612
UDC – 487
IND – 147
AP – 138
IND- 66
IND – 52
BPF 20
Bombadi/thito ward – Maun West
UDC – 1026
BDP – 718
AP – 201
BPF – 24
Lentsweletau West, Mmopane/Lentsweletau
BDP – 815
UDC – 365
AP – 268
Spoilt – 100
Shashe Ward – Maun West
UDC – 873
BDP – 649
AP – 211
BPF -33
Itumeleng ward – Gaborone Bonnington North
BDP – 763
UDC – 440
AP – 223
BMD – 43
Independent – 14
Khwae-Mababe Ward – Maun East
UDC – 222
BDP – 194
AP – 146
Independent – 47
BPF – 13
Mmalekokopu Ward – Palapye
BDP – 567
UDC – 488
BPF – 278
AP – 170
Inependent – 181
Inependent – 30
Spoiled – 26
Shakawe Mohembo West – Okavango
UDC – 1016
BDP – 878
AP – 67
Moshawana Ward – Mochudi West
BDP – 949
UDC – 762
AP – 203
BMD – 125
Spoiled – 35
Mahalapye Community Hall – Mahalapye West
BDP – 409
UDC – 342
BPF – 143
AP – 22
Spoiled – 11
Parwe JSS – Mahalapye West
BDP – 737
UDC – 375
BPF – 322
BMD – 48
AP – 86
Spoiled- 74
Sefoke Ward – Tlokweng
BDP – 735
UDC – 666
AP – 242
BMD – 52
Ikageleng Ward – Francistown South
UDC – 561
AP – 371
BDP – 339
BPF – 28
Inependent – 56
Ipopeng Ward – Francistown South
BDP – 586
AP – 437
UDC – 353
BPF – 47
BMD – 28
Spoiled – 13
Tshwaragano ward – Francistown South
AP – 487
BDP – 328
UDC – 226
Somerset Extension – Francistown South
BDP – 608
UDC – 444
AP – 204
BMD – 19
Independent – 23
Philip Matante East – Francistown South
AP – 494
BDP – 381
UDC – 180
BPF – 111
Marobela Ward – Shashe West
UDC – 798
BDP – 689
AP – 31
Marapong Ward – Shashe West
UDC – 675
BDP – 525
AP – 480
Spoiled – 27
Mogatsapoo Ward – Serowe South
BDP – 405
BPF – 62
UDC – 127
AP – 121
Itekeng Ward – Francistown East
BDP – 667
UDC – 139
AP – 137
BPF – 96
Sebina Ward – Shashe West
UDC – 780
BDP – 580
BPF – 132
AP – 79
Maun West-Bojanala
UDC: 538
BDP: 181
Nshakazhogwe-Shashe West
BDP – 549
UDC – 402
AP – 101
BPF – 27
Meriting Ward-Ghanzi North
UDC – 484
BDP – 362
BMD – 151
Spoiled – 13
Marapalalo Ward-Kanye South
BDP-781
UDC-579
Maokaneng Ward-Lobatse
BDP – 451
UDC – 114
Spoiled – 4
Source: BW Government Facebook page and The Voice/ Maru TV field reporters
Do or Die
- Report predicts no clear general election winner
- AP to be King Makers
A highly confidential internal report leaked from the government enclave has predicted that there won’t be an absolute winner with a high possibility of a hung parliament in the October 23rd general elections.
Titled, 2014 Parliamentary Results Guiding Tool for possible outcome for the 2019 General Elections in Botswana, the report shows that Botswana Democratic Party,(BDP) is certain of winning only 15 constituencies, while UDC/ BPF can be certain of 14 seats in parliament, Alliance for Progressive three seats while an Independent candidate gets 1 seat.
Released about two weeks ago the report further gives both BDP and UDC 26 constituencies that they are possibly likely to win. AP gets four possible “The Alliance for Progressives will be the deciding factor in this year’s elections, report sates. adding that pre–relations have indicated that AP will prefer to partner with BDP as opposed to the UDC.
The individual constituency analyses are as follows.
The contentious Serowe West constituency, “Will be a litmus test for The Khama brothers, if they do not win this constituency then that’s the end of the BPF, Tshekedi as the Royal Prince should win the constituency, “says the report
Molepolole South and Gaborone South have been said to be difficult to predict while Gaborone Bonnington South, Francistown South and Gaborone Central have been given to AP. Independent Candidate, Prince Maele has the Lerala/ Maunatlala constituency in the bag.
A BDP party insider told this publication that despite its evident confidence, a BDP internal poll has given the party a solid assurance of only 26 constituencies. This has been deemed risky looking at possible defections to the BPF.
However Chairperson of Communications and International Relations Sub Committee, Kagelelo Kentse said that they were confident of a win. “We have done our ground work and we are expecting between 35 and 45 constituencies.”
Meanwhile, UDC spokesperson, Moeti Mohwasa dismissed the report. “This is being peddled by those who do not want to admit that the UDC is winning. We are getting over 30 constituencies, ” declared Mohwasa
Hungry babies cry across Ngamiland
As we sit outside Maun main clinic for a quick interview, Keamogetse’s (not her real name) begins to rumble.
It is a pitiful, painful sound but the 25-year-old single mother of two is too preoccupied to notice.
She is more concerned with comforting her malnourished four-month-old baby while at the same time stopping her two-year-old from wandering off to worry about her empty stomach.
“He is hungry. Hopefully today we will be given formula milk because he is refusing to drink porridge!” Keamogetse explains, gesturing sadly to her unhappy baby boy as she notes that for the last two-months he has not received the free food supplement from the government clinic.
“Each time I am told the milk is finished. I had only managed to buy two small tins of milk worth around P200, but he fished them within two weeks. I am not working and have no source of income, so I have decided to introduce the baby to solid food.”
The desperate mum says they have been depending on the supplementary feed of the two-year-old daughter, the soya bean meal called Tsabana.
But that has also run out.
“For the past three months, we have not been getting Tsabana. Every time we come to the clinic we find it already depleted. That is what I could be at least feeding the baby,” says the teary-eyed lady, struggling to maintain her composure in front of her children.
She is well aware it is too early to introduce the baby to solids.
However, as she grimly highlights, there is no alternative.
“I cannot watch my baby starve to death. I cannot afford the milk and it is not by choice that I am not breastfeeding. It is due to health reasons. But the nurses say I am only allowed to collect from this clinic as that is where I am registered!”
Blinking back stubborn tears, Keamogetse turns away and reaches for her bag. She retrieves a maize snack for the older child, explaining she used her last coin to buy it so that her daughter does not envy other children’s meal packs.
“This one knows she does not have to cry for what is not hers. Whenever I am able, she gets to enjoy the good food.”
Her turn to weigh her children comes and her baby does not get mandatory immunization because the injection is finished.
“I am told he will be immunized when we come for weighing next month!”
There is no milk either.
Keamogetse’s case is not unusual in Maun and the Ngamiland district, with many parents complaining of a shortage of drugs and supplementary feeds since the beginning of the year.
However, the government insists they have enough medications and all feed supplies are abundant in its storages.
According to the Ngamiland District Health Management Team (DHMT), “It is not true that there is shortage of medicine in our area. Even if we run short of necessary drugs such as paracetamol, customers are given Iburofen for instance.”
The DHMT Public Relations Officer, Batisane Mokgethi added that currently the district is well stocked with vital drugs, which are at 98 percent availability.
“Necessary drugs means they are necessary but not life threatening and vital drugs are those that one cannot live without.”
Mokgethi further denied any shortage of baby milk and supplementary feeds, stating that if clinics have depleted their stock, ‘customers’ were free to collect from other health centres.
For Keamogetse and her hungry children, his words leave a bitter taste.
Community leader par excellence – Zibo Nthobatsang
“The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away.” – Pablo Picasso
It is common practice in our society to appreciate and celebrate our heroes and heroines posthumously.
Of late however Batswana seem to be making some radical departure from this orientation.
The former and current staff of Shoshong Senior Secondary School in the Central region, also broke ranks with this harsh reality as they thronged Mahalapye’s luxurious Cresta Hotel to celebrate their former leader, Zibo Nthobatsang, to whose personal example they owe their professional success.
Nthobatsang retired from active civil service in 2009 after more than three decades of conscientious service.
At the time of her retirement, she was the School Head of Shoshong Senior Secondary School. Both the teaching and ancillary staff described her as a transformational leader whose professional integrity was beyond reproach.
She defended the nation so well, especially during the water crisis that characterised the day-to-day life at Shoshong Senior School.
She would handle questions from all quarters especially in times of crisis with great aplomb. Nthobatsang is certainly one of the rare breed of leaders whose grip on moral, social and cultural values is so intense.
As a firm and result oriented leader, she abhorrently detested late coming, hence they nicknamed her ‘Speed trap’.
This commitment to duty and inspirational leadership bred a culture of professionalism which culminated in many teachers being promoted to various ranks within and outside the teaching network.
Besides the normal call of duty, Nthobatsang was a loving mother to both students and staff as she encouraged them to use their talents to good effect.
Her classy Jaguar was always available for her staff members who were getting married to ferry them out and about during wedding celebrations.
Certainly and surely, she wouldn’t want to be remembered as having initiated the ‘Kobo-Ntekana’ project in Shoshong whose objective was to respond to the needs of the less privileged. Through this project a house was built for one poor family in the village.
The then Vice President of Botswana Lieutenant General Mompati Merafhe officially handed the house to the beneficiaries.
Despite being inundated with office work and community projects, Nthobatsang has a family to look after.
She has two biological children. She also raised nine others she adopted. To this day, she is still involved in the development of the nation as she sits in the Botswana Agricultural Marketing Board (BAMB) board of directors.
She is also the secretary of the UCCSA church in Serowe. Hopefully one day Nthobtsang will be among those who are officially recognised for their immense contributions to the development of this great republic.
By Innocent Gabajesane & Sesafeleng Kolagano
