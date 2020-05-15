Council Secretary suspended over food distribution

Government has suspended with immediate effect the Kgatleng District Council Secretary, Mpho Mathe, from work.

Mathe’s suspension comes after an outcry by councillors who complained about his work ethics.

In a letter to the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Eric Molale, the councillors blamed the shoddy execution of the Covid19 food distribution on the Council Secretary.

In an interview with The Voice, Kgatleng District Council Chairman, Daniel Molokwe said that they asked for Mathe to be excused from work during the COVID-19 period.

“His ideas for food distribution were not working and when we came up with resolutions as councillors he failed to execute them. He was making life difficult for some of us who were voted into office to deliver,” Molokwe said and added that after numerous meetings they wrote a letter to Minister Molale asking for Mathe to be excused from work and their plea was heeded. “We are happy with the response and we promise to deliver since there won’t be any stumbling block now,” he added.

Although the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government, Boipelo Khumomatlhare asked that the questions be directed to Office of the President, Mathe confirmed to this publication to having been suspended. “It is true I have been served with a suspension letter but I am still clueless on what wrong I did because the letter states that the authorities will come back to me.”

He declined to comment further saying matters between employer and employee are not discussed through the media.

Efforts to get hold of Molale failed as his phone rang unanswered.

Kgatleng Council has 27 councillors, 25 from Botswana Democratic Party and two from Umbrella for Democratic Change.