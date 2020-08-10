Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) Councillor for Thamaga West, Tona Molatedi Selala, has decided to reconcile with his co-worker Botokanyana Motoroko, the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) for Lentsweletau West who allegedly assaulted him at a full council meeting back in 2015.

According to Selala, he forgave Motoroko after he recently approached him in the presence of other Kweneng District councillors including the Chairperson Motlhophi Leo to reconcile.

“I have decided to forgive him as he remorsefully came to me for apology and also in Christianity that we should forgive one another, why should I refuse to forgive him? We need to live peacefully,” said Selala in an interview.

The matter was set for commencement of trial on July 23rd, 2020 and the Prosecutor Thato Dibeela from Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) told the court that her office had received a statement from Selala indicating that he wish to withdraw the case.

The case withdrawal was supposed to be officially conducted before Molepolole Chief Magistrate Goabaone Rammapudi last week Thursday but it was postponed as she was called for an emergency meeting at the Gaborone High Court.

Motoroko is represented by attorney Kgosi Ngakaagae who was ready to proceed with trial and was only informed a day before the scheduled date of trial that Selala had applied for withdrawal.

The 57-year-old Motoroko is accused of beating up Selala back in November 16, 2015 at the Kweneng District Council Chambers following a heated council debate on the Matsha College tragedy which had claimed the lives of students three days earlier.

The students were transported home after their examinations, when a truck they were travelling in overturned along Letlhakeng/Motokwe road near Dutlwe.

Five died on spot while four others died in hospital on different dates.

More than 100 students were injured in the incident.

During the council sitting, Selala, 39, had demanded to know why the students were still being transported in trucks when government had long out-lawed the practice.

Motoroko felt it was too soon to discuss the matter, a view which led to a heated argument between the two politicians who were eventually called to order.

During tea time, Motoroko who seemed to be angry with Selala for ‘disrespecting’ him allegedly punched him above the right eye leaving him injured and bleeding heavily as fellow councillors separated the two.

However, the infamous Matsha tragedy trial which Dogi Thoomadi, 43, a driver at Letlhakeng Sub District Council is facing nine counts of causing death by reckless driving commenced this month and is expected to continue after greater Gaborone lockdown.