News
Court refuses to withdraw attempted murder case
A 26-year-old youth accused of threatening to shoot his lover with a gun on Christmas Day was last week remanded in custody after the court ruled that he had a case to answer.
The accused, Onthusitse Katlego Gaselatlhwe commonly known as Tonoko, is said to have attempted to kill his lover who is also the mother of his child, Tsholofelo Joyce Mhaladi (22) on December 25th, 2019 at Moamogwa lands.
Last week Mhaladi approached the police trying to withdraw the matter, but Molepolole Magistrate Kefilwe Resheng would have none of it as she reminded the prosecution that the complainants have no powers to withdraw matters after they have reported.
“The sooner they are notified that they do not have powers to withdraw no matter, the better, because there is no how the offences in this district can be controlled if people can just commit offenses and the matters are withdrawn, no one sees any consequences. There is no matter that is going to be withdrawn before my court, they shall be taken to trial,” stressed the Magistrate.
The concerned magistrate blamed the complainants for being dependent on perpetrators just because they are the ones providing for them and their children.
She advised the police to take such complainants to the social welfare officers if they cannot afford to take care of themselves.
Gaselatlhwe tried his luck for bail saying he kept his property in the house he was renting and also that the complainant is unemployed and he is the one who has been providing for the family.
“I am also the one who has been looking after my mother and my two siblings,” he said.
The Ntloolenwgwae ward young man looked startled when the magistrate ordered that he be remanded in custody to await his next court appearance on February 18th, 2020.
It is alleged that Gaselatlhwe threatened to shoot Mhaladi after he requested her to borrow P200.00 for him from her mother and she told him that her mother did not have any money.
Gaselatlhwe who was armed with a shotgun was said to have then taken their child away and Mhaladi followed and caught up with him at the nearest bush.
When he pointed the gun at her, Mhaladi allegedly grabbed the loaded weapon and tried to wrestle it away from him and, amid the fracas, he pulled the trigger and shot one bullet on the ground.
The terrified Mhaladi was allegedly rescued by her mother who heard her screaming and hastily rushed to the scene while Gaselatlhwe fled.
News
Court to rule on allegations against Isaac Kgosi
Extension 2 Magistrate Batho Kgerethwa is expected to make her ruling this morning on whether to strike off damning evidence led by Director General (DG) of the DISS, Peter Magosi against his predecessor, Isaac Kgosi.
This comes after Kgosi’s lawyer, Unoda Mack, pleaded with Magistrate Kgerethwa to strike off Magosi’s evidence after his reluctance to take a stand last week.
Magosi gave evidence back in February 2019 alleging that the former Director General of the DISS, Isaac Kgosi, had illegal dealings and fraudulently awarded tenders to brothers, Tshepo and Kegone Sebina through their five companies.
In court on Friday, Mack submitted that the oral evidence given by Magosi should be expunged from the record. “They (the State) do not want to be exposed, that is why they refused to take the stand to allow us to cross examine Mr. Magosi. The guilty party is always afraid,” he said.
Mack further poked holes into the state’s case against his clients saying that even the court had tried and failed to get answers from the state.
“The court was told that Isaac Kgosi threatened to topple government, but is that an offence,” the Magistrate asked and wondered how the said threat had anything to do with the applicants.
“Is it an offence to be an associate with someone? There can only be one conclusion why they won’t take the stand,” Mack said in his submissions.
News
Magosi to submit graft evidence against Kgosi
Director General of the Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services, Brigadier Peter Magosi is this morning expected to appear before Extension Magistrate court to submit evidence that incriminates his predecessor, Isaac Kgosi, in an illegal tender case.
Magosi is expected to present before Magistrate Batho Kgerethwa, documents that include tender reference and award letters of the tenders allegedly influenced by Isaac Kgosi in favour of brothers, Kegone Sebina and Tshepo Sebina and their companies, as stated in his oral evidence given before court in February 2019.
Magosi has also been instructed by court to produce banking details including bank names, account numbers and other bank details and transactions or any other relevant information relating to money transactions that allegedly took place between the applicants and Isaac Kgosi.
Magosi is also expected to present before court, the list of property, title deeds, lease agreements, certificates of customary land grant and any other document signifying title or interest in the properties he alleged linked Kgosi to the Sebina brothers.
The subpoena comes after the Managing Director of Estate Construction, Kegone Sebina approached the court in what he said was harassment by the DIS and the BURS.
The Sebina brothers however have since stated in court papers that they have never at any stage had any connection with Kgosi.
They state that on on May 31, 2019 BURS requested documents from Estate Construction for purposes of tax assessment.
In the request letter, BURS had wanted to be provided with company documents from 2008 to 2018, a period in excess of eight years, contrary to the provisions of the Income Tax Act.
“At the time of the request BURS had in its possession all the requested documents. All other company records or documents had been seized and confiscated on or about 18th February 2019 during a raid at the company offices by a team of state agents, which included BURS officers,” read the papers.
The DISS boss has since made an application that the Sebina brothers were linked to Kgosi and that they may have been give certain tenders, unduly.
@sharonmathala
sharonm@thevoicebw.com
News
Avani Hotel race scandal
*MASS RESIGNATIONS AS STAFF ACCUSE GM OF RACISM
*UNQUALIFIED WHITE PERSONNEL APPOINTED BOSSES OVER BATSWANA
“Racist, bigot and bully!”
These are some of the strong and unflattering words that scores of harassed and oppressed Avani Hotel employees have used to describe their South African boss, Allan Clingham.
55-year-old Clingham’s oppressive and shocking management style was exposed this week in a social media post that went viral and got the whole nation up in arms with many calling for a protest march to the hotel, whose Executive Management is predominantly made up of white South Africans.
Speaking in an interview, a fed-up but fearful employee who requested for his name not to be mentioned to avoid possible victimisation, said, “ What I can tell you is that in the one year that Allan has been the GM here, the hotel has become a living hell for staff. He is cruel, he is mean and he is rude and ruthless. His favourite line is; ‘I am untouchable.”
Apparently, Clingham developed a habit of randomly letting employees know how ‘untouchable’ he was after he failed an internal Team Management Engagement Survey (TMES), which fingered him as a racist.
“Even though my score is in the red, I am not going anywhere,” he would allegedly gloat in executive meetings, a source has revealed.
Another disgruntled manager spoke of how Clingham targeted all local senior managers who challenged his weird management style or called him out for being racist, with either unprocedural or constructive dismissal, which caused a mass exodus of 16 senior managers within a year.
So far, 14 of those have filed complaints with the Department of Labour while some have taken Avani to the Industrial Court in lawsuits of not less than P1 million each.
Clingham’s recruitment style has also been slammed – by a former senior manager – as flawed in that he seeks to replace highly qualified Batswana with either unqualified white South Africans or under-qualified Batswana, who he can totally mistreat and control because they would be indebted to him.
“A typical example is when he recruited Pulafela Moothai, an under-qualified Food and Beverages Manager who holds a Junior Certificate Examinations (JCE) qualification over Cecilia Rammuso, a highly-qualified Food and Beverages (F&B) Manager who holds a Masters Degree in Hospitality and has massive experience in the industry. He actually disregarded the interview score in which Rammuso had trounced Pulafela, and instructed his Deputy Manager to hire Moothai, who came last among the interview candidates. As if that was not enough, he then went ahead and promoted an Assistant Barman to be F&B Assistant Manager,” the flabargasted inside source revealed.
Asked for a comment, Avani spokesperson, Nikki Chigodora, referred us to Southern Africa region Marketing Manager, Janine Smith, whose phone rang unanswered while Clingham was not available for an interview.
A Motswana minority Avani shareholder, Robert Mpabanga did not respond to text messages sent to his phone.
Masitaoka consolidate top spot
Court refuses to withdraw attempted murder case
Court to rule on allegations against Isaac Kgosi
Matsheka delivers his first Budget speech
BITC to holds open market in Francistown
GU to invade Ostriches’ nest
Celeb edition with Ephraim Basha
Masisi backtracking?
Amantle Montsho finds new love
Speak up Ruth!
Why sabotage the kwasa king?
GH Flash Friday
Dj Bino’s kwasa touch
Ben ten drops woman on top
Serowe set for Love
Overthrust return to Cape town
A night of gospel
YAMAs set for April
A burning passion
Maun Lodge celebrates 20 years
Murder suspect faints in court
Fun Q & A chat with local celebrities
Amantle Montsho finds new love
Prophet threatens man over payment
Masisi backtracking?
Speak up Ruth!
Celeb edition with Ephraim Basha
Why sabotage the kwasa king?
GH Flash Friday
Blessed, burdened, brilliant
Resilient or stupid?
AP man on trial for child molestation
A call of nature
Ben ten drops woman on top
Dj Bino’s kwasa touch
Serowe set for Love
Saleshando’s promise for Boro
Avani Hotel race scandal
GU to invade Ostriches’ nest
Mass brawl overshadows Galaxy/Orapa thriller
Diary of a cancer survivor
MP calls for arrest of ex VDC members
Nata/Gweta
(SONA) Climate change
Trade union leaders explain the fall out between BOFEPUSU and UDC
NPF case postponed
Botlogile Tshireletso – Political Journey
Danielle swagger’s video is out
The Voice Newspaper Headlines
The Voice on Politics (Episode 5)
12th Parliament Preview (Part 1)
AP investigates UDC in Gabane/Mmankgodi alleged rigging
Botswana is the ancestral home of all humans
The Voice on Politics (Episode 4)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 3)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 2)
Kwaito Stars reunited
The Voice on Politics (Episode 1)
Joy with Kenewendo
Trending
-
News7 days ago
Murder suspect faints in court
-
Entertainment6 days ago
Fun Q & A chat with local celebrities
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Amantle Montsho finds new love
-
News7 days ago
Prophet threatens man over payment
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Masisi backtracking?
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Speak up Ruth!
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Celeb edition with Ephraim Basha
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Why sabotage the kwasa king?