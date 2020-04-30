Connect with us
Court Diary 30.04.20

3 hours ago

COURT DIARY

Acting Village Magistrate Batho Kgerethwa this week denied bail to two Zimbabwean men accused selling liquor during the State of Public Emergency. The duo, Phillimon Sithole (51) and Donald Marondedzi aged 33 are facing other two offences of entering Botswana at an ungazetted point and movement of persons without a permit during lockdown.

Acting Village Magistrate Batho Kgerethwa this week denied bail to two Zimbabwean men accused selling liquor during the State of Public Emergency.
The duo, Phillimon Sithole (51) and Donald Marondedzi aged 33 are facing other two offences of entering Botswana at an ungazetted point and movement of persons without a permit during lockdown.

Clothing stores remain closed

3 hours ago

April 30, 2020

MINISTER: Serame

The Minister of Investment Trade and Industry, Peggy Serame has said that clothing shops will remain closed during this lockdown.

Minister Serame was responding to a request from the public concerned about clothing for the new born babies.

She said government was working with the Ministry of Health and Wellness to assist mothers whose new born babies do not have clothes.

Serame pleaded with parents whose children have outgrown their clothes to continue dresseing the children in the same ill fitting clothes until the president makes an announcement concerning the opening of shops.

“Schools are closed and your children stay at home so use their old clothes and blankets to keep them warm since we are approaching winter season. We have a responsibility to protect both children and expectant mothers against covid-19 so clothes shops will remain closed. We do not want mothers and their new born babies to be infected by the virus. Most of clothing shops sell adults clothes so if we open, all shops will want to open. We have received donations of clothes of infants and we will distribute them across all DHMTs,” said Serame

She said as a woman she understood that a woman can give birth before the expected time but she also knew that mothers always buy clothes forunborn babies in advance.

The Minister said in case of emergency, hospitals will provide clothes from the donated lot and went on to encourage expectant mothers to register in clinics so the ministry would know where to distribute accordingly.

‘There has always been an arrangement for emergency births in our hospitals so they will continue with the help. We are engaging with the relevant stakeholders and individuals on how best they can assist. As we speak we have mothers who have already had emergency births and they have benefited from this arrangement. They received clothes for the new born at the hospital. I therefore urge Batswana to join hands with the government to fight the spread of this virus. I must also emphasise that lockdown is not for six months but State of Emergency is’ she said.

Murder accused remanded

4 hours ago

April 30, 2020

IN COURT: Sekukuni

Broadhurst Magistrate,Gaseitsewe Tonoki this Thursday remanded in custody Botoka Okhando Sekukuni, a murder accussed.

46-year-old Sekukuni from Mmankgodi is facing one count of murdering his girlfriend, Botshelo Makgaka. It is alleged the two had a misunderstanding on the 5th of April at Mogoditshane and Sekukuni hit the victim with a hammer and slasher on the head. She sustained serious head injuries and got admitted at Intensive Care Unit at Princess Marina Referral Hospital where she died on Monday this week.

State Prosecutor, Sub-Inspector Keaipela Seekolo told court that this was a fresh matter and the investigations were still at aninitial stage. She said post-mortem was not yet done and the body of the deceased was yet to be taken to her family in Francistown.

When asked if he had anything to say Sekukuni said he was cohabiting with the deceased so he left some of his properties at her house. He pleaded with the court to make an arrangement for him court to go and collect his radio, clothes and some work tools at his dead girlfriend’s house.

Magistrate Tonoki however reminded the accused that he had committed a serious crime that carried a possible sentence of death by hanging.

” Taking a person’s life leaves the public and the victim’s family in a shock, trauma and anger. You will be remanded in custody to allow the police to complete their investigations.’ said the magistrate.

Plea was reserved and the accused person ordered to return to court on May 7th

