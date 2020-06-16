Business
Covid-19 delays BTCL financial results
The financial results of Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited (BTCL) that were due to be released before end of this month will now be published end of July, the company has told its shareholders.
The company’s full-year financial results for the year ended 31 March 2020 were supposed to be published on or before 30 June 2020.
However, due to the extreme social distancing protocols put in place by government to control the spread of Covid-19, the company was unable to finalise the external audit of financial results on time.
“The restrictions impacted the external auditors and employees who were critical to the audit process as they had to work from home in order to comply with the statutory restrictions placed on the movement of people,” BTCL Board Chairperson, Lorato Boakgomo-Ntakhwana said.
Ntakhwana said the impact of Covid-19 is likely to be pervasive on the upcoming results announcement and says this warrants a review or assessment of its potential financial impact by the external auditors.
Meanwhile, between January and May this year, BTCL share price lost a total of 12.2 percent and was this week trading at 87 thebe per share.
Back of the net!
Household access to Internet rises drastically
Fresh data has revealed household access to the Internet has risen dramatically in Botswana over the last five years.
Figures availed by Statistics Botswana reveal that in 2019, 424, 120 households – 63.5 percent of all households in the country – had access to the Internet.
This represents a significant 72.4 percent increase on the 245, 941 households with Internet access in 2014.
The survey found that urban villages had the highest proportion of households with Internet access, at 49.9 percent.
Cities and towns and rural villages followed at 27.9 percent and 22.2 percent respectively, with all these areas recording an increase in households with access to the Internet during the five years between surveys.
According to the survey, male-headed households are more likely to have Internet access than female-led homes.
In total, of the 668, 338 households included in the survey, 34.9 percent with Internet access were male-headed while 28.6 percent were female-led.
Another key element observed is that households led by tertiary graduates made up the highest total of households with access to the Internet at 179, 384.
This was followed by those who have completed their secondary school education – a total of 144, 410 households.
Households headed by those with non-formal education were found to be the least likely to have access to Internet, with only 7, 152 households falling into this category.
Furthermore, the survey found that homes led by individuals between the ages of 35 and 44 had the highest prevalence of households with access to the Internet, constituting of 28.3 percent of all such dwellings.
They were closely followed by those within the age group of 25-34 years with 25.6 percent, while households with the lowest access to the Internet are led by persons aged 75 years and above.
During the survey, a total of 244, 268 households are said to have reported having no access to the Internet in Botswana.
Households are reported to have given various reasons for not having access to the Internet. Top of the list was lack knowledge on Internet usage, cited by 35.8 of the non-access households.
Second was the cost of equipment used for the Internet being too high, with 29.1 percent highlighting such.
The shoemaker who rose from the ashes
Seven years ago, Neila Major watched in helpless horror as hungry flames devoured her house in Borolong.
A vendor who used to order clothes from Zambia, the 59-year-old lost her entire stock to the devastating fire and was instantly turned into a pauper.
“I had nothing. The house burnt down to ashes and turned me into a charity case. For three months I depended on government handouts and donations from well-wishers,” recalls Major.
However, like the mythical phoenix, she rose from the ashes.
Rather than dwell on her misfortune, the strong-willed Major took advantage of government’s poverty eradication programme and enrolled for a Leather Works course at Sese.
“I learnt how to make handbags, sandals, belts and later shoes,” she says.
It is the last item that Major has excelled at.
Under her company, Nelia Leatherworks, she has emerged as a shoemaker of note.
The entrepreneur, who is also a Sub-Bishop at St Marks Church, started her business in 2014 with no machinery.
“I had no sewing machine but that did not stop me from making leather products. I managed to raise enough money from the sales and bought a secondhand Kingster Sewing Machine,” she reveals, chuckling wryly at the memory of the beat-up machine.
“It was old, I had to fix it first. That machine boosted my production and helped me to buy a second machine.”
With a new machine and the demand for her products in Borolong and surrounding villages increasing, Major hired two passionate young men to help speed-up production.
It wasn’t long before the company acquired its second Kingster Sewing Machine, another secondhand that Major immediately brought back to life.
The enterprise flourished in the coming years, doing so well that Major was able to save enough money to buy herself a car, a white Opel Sedan.
Her charity case days were well behind her.
“We were no longer just making belts. We were producing footwear, ordering our raw material from Zimbabwe and South Africa. We also quickly became a renowned shoe repair company. We can turn an old shoe into a fine looking piece of footwear,” she states proudly.
Nelia’s Footwear is a big brand in Borolong. Families with school-going kids have turned to her to supply their kids with some of the most durable school shoes imaginable.
“I’ve being designing school shoes for some time and the support I’ve received from parents and schools has been overwhelming,” she tells Voice Money.
The devoted Christian says she has also received encouragement from the village’s political leadership and has set her eyes on supplying schools shoes to students in the Francistown area.
“My shoes are as good as any other brand. We dream of one day seeing the Nelia Footwear in some of the biggest chain stores in the country. It’s a dream that I believe in!” states Major, her eyes alight with passion beneath her thick spectacles.
“Before this Covid-19 hit us hard, we were actually in the process of moving some of our stock to Tlokweng and Gaborone. The deal had to be put on ice as moving around was restricted.”
Her facial expression changes at the mention of Covid-19.
It is obvious her business, like many others in the country, has been hard hit by the pandemic. Unfortunately for Major, it happened when she was in the process of normalising her registration with Botswana Unified Revenues Services (BURS).
“I feel sorry for my employees. I’m lucky they’re as passionate as I am, and that is the only reason they still come to work even though I haven’t paid them!”
The resilient shoemaker and her three full-time employees have, however, found a new way of ensuring cash flow.
They are now designing facemasks, which are proving extremely popular with locals.
“At P20 a mask or more for personalised masks, we have been able to put food on the table,” she adds, a smile evident behind her colourful red mask.
It is this resilience, as well as her passionate workforce and obvious skill that Major hopes will help her attain her dream of supplying mega chain stores with her unique footwear from the Kingsmaster Sewing Machine.
