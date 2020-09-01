In a twist to the normal Covid-19 inspired songs, DJ Skemvy has released a catchy single praying for the end of the pandemic so that artists can start making money.

“The single is called ‘Re nyaka go ja chelete’ which means we want to eat money. I collaborated with DJ Da Phony and we recorded the single this month at Afro Black Movement production in Area G. The message of the song is that Covid-19 must come to an end so we start having gigs and earning cash,” closed the talented young song-maker.

RATING: 8/10