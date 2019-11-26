News
Creating her own luck
The only girl in a family of boys, Tsame grew up spoilt by her brothers and hardly imagined a time she would need to fend for herself away from her loving family.
However in 2008, the girl from Tonota with a protected childhood was hit by a reality check when she was suddenly thrust into a whole big new world when she arrived in the UK to pursue her MBA studies as a self sponsored student.
“ The first six months were a nightmare, I honestly hated it. Nothing seemed normal. The icy weather, environment, language, culture; everything was foreign and unsettling Talk about understanding how a fish must feel out of water. I was in the deep end and had to swim or sink,” she says.
Eleven years later she remembers someone telling her that if she can live in London, she can definitely live anywhere else in the world. “I cannot emphasis how true that statement is,” she says.
Explaining how she survived in a fast paced environment Hopkins says she was clear on the rules of engagement right from the beginning.
“I decided on a strict lifestyle of very little play and total concentration on school.” Eventually her determination paid off and she successfully attained her MBA and got a job with Lloyds banking group, one of the biggest banks in the UK. Ambitious and career driven, she poured herself in the job and progressed quickly.
“I met and worked with some amazing people, learning so much along the way. It was exciting to work in various divisions, including Insurance, Savings &Investments, Group Reference Data Systems, Change Management and now the unique chance of working on one of the biggest transformation projects within the business. In addition to her role, Hopkins extended herself to her Bristol community through her volunteerism with Refugee women of Bristol.
“I was not only giving my time and assisting with projects but I too got to learn more about myself. It also helped in keeping me centered. Corporate can be competitive and demanding especially when one has also set themselves timeframes for success,” she notes.
Luckily, it was opportunities outside of work that allowed Hopkins seven greater discoveries of servitude and allowing nature to take its cause.
“The charity was a fantastic organisation and led to my involvement with others as I discovered my interest to live a more meaningful life giving back. The truth is self-reliance and financial freedom of women goes a long way in building stronger communities,” says the woman who has become even more curious to explore being involved in charities back home especially those geared at social and economic upliftment of women.
As she got comfortable and happier in her role as a professional and community builder, Hopkins started a family.
“I met my husband in 2011. He proposed three months later and we got married three months later, so we were together for six months in total before we tied the knot. I did not only take up my friend’s name but we also got blessed with the most beautiful baby girl. My husband is fantastic and I couldn’t have asked for a better companion. The Lord really listens and exceeds expectation,” she says with a smile.
What she likes best about working in the UK is the fact employers understand and encourage strong families to the point where career breaks and flexi hours are recommended and encouraged for new moms.
“I appreciate that there is a strong culture of family and therefore it is not frowned upon to choose family over work. This can be the man or the woman. In fact one could be judged harshly for choosing career over one’s strongest asset: the love and bond of family ties. So now that I am a mom, I work reduced hours while looking after my little girl. That has also given me time to reflect on my life and consider my next interests,” Hopkins explains.
Commenting on her home country, Hopkins is adamant that only until one has travelled the world can one truly appreciate the unmatched quality of life that Botswana offers.
“Botswana is truly one of the most fortunate nations. However, people must not be complacent. We need to be open minded and driven to build on as much knowledge and experiences as we gain to keep building on our own,” says Hopkins.
As a reminder to herself and others, she says, “Life is not a competition of who has more of what, so there is no need to be envious of someone else’s life. I just wanted to be me and very proud to be me. As I continue to discover more I can’t help but thank the almighty for his blessings.”
UDC vs IEC war begins this afternoon
Following their crushing defeat which included the trouncing of party leader, Duma Boko, at the just ended general election, the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) has launched an intense war to win back constituencies they believe were stolen from them.
The UDC is challenging the results for 13 parliamentary seats and six council seats.
Whilst each constituency has different dynamics, in court papers seen by The Voice Online, some of the complaints from the UDC are that “some ballot papers had a faint ‘x’ mark instead of marker print. This was an anomaly as markers were availed at all polling booths.“
“IEC officers did not communicate with political party agents when moving ballot boxes from one classroom (i.e polling rooms) to another for counting,” reads some of the UDC’s complaints.
Another abnormality from elections according to some of the UDC papers is that “some seals on ballot boxes were tempered with. When the ballot boxes were opened, ballot boxes were stacked together and folded simultaneously as if they had been put in boxes wholesale. During counting officers would shake the ballot papers in order to un-stack them,”
The UDC is challenging election results for Gaborone Bonnington North, Gantsi North, Tlokweng, Kanye South, Gaborone central, Gaborone North, Gaborone South, Lentsweletau, Molepolole North, Letlhakeng/Lephephe, Goodhope Mabule and Boteti West.
Read more on this week’s Friday edition
Butterfly to return in February 2020
Welheminah Mphoeng Maswabi also known as Butterfly appeared at Broadhurst Magistrate Court today. Her next court appearance will be on the 7th February 2020.
No more night shifts for my poorly penis
Old man seeks justice for limp genitals
A 68-year-old man proud of his love making ability has accused police officers of beating him up so badly that he is no longer able to satisfy women in bed.
Although Maun Magistrate Court acquitted him of trading in elephant tusks on Tuesday – a charge that carries a possible ten-year sentence – Aritoko Dubu is not a happy man.
The elder, of Gudigwa settlement in the North West District, is planning to sue the police for P1 million compensation.
He claims that when officers arrested him back on 13 March 2014, they tortured him, repeatedly kicking him in his groin and whipping his waist.
According to Dubu, in-between beatings he was suffocated with a plastic bag and fainted about four times.
The traditional herbalist, who admits that for many years he enjoyed sex with other women in the village besides his wife, says the assault left him with erectile problems.
“I cannot get it up. They castrated me. The women have left me because I can no longer satisfy them. Only my wife is at home, waiting for me!” declared Dubu, who has six children with his wife but has reportedly fathered many more outside his matrimonial home.
Speaking to Okavango The Voice outside court minutes after he had been declared innocent, it was clear the aging lothario was more concerned about his weak willy than his not guilty verdict.
“I was humiliated in front of my family, beaten up while half naked. I was kicked in my balls and now I can no longer father any children.
“The women have left me because there is no longer sweetness in the blankets. My manhood is unable to stand for the night shifts and it is a painful experience because I know the kind of sweetness I am missing out on!” grumbled the poetic herbalist, who allegedly specialised in preparing charms to help poachers elude law enforcement officers.
Dubu was detained in 2014 accused of dealing and trading in elephant tusks.
This was after five Namibians were caught in their country with the tusks and claimed to have bought them from him.
According to the police, P8, 800 and a rifle were confiscated from Dubu’s house at the time of arrest.
The old man contended through his attorney, Lesego Phoi of Phoi and Associates law firm, that the money was not proceeds of tusks sale but rather of the cattle he had sold.
He further insisted that the police took more money than they had presented before court, claiming the confiscated cash actually amounted to P31, 000.
“Though I find the evidence of the accused to be improbable, I prefer his evidence to that of the prosecution. The prosecution has failed to sufficiently put forward a strong case against the accused person,” ruled the court, before subsequently ordering that the rifle and P8, 800 be returned to Dubu.
If the aggrieved elder has his way, he will be receiving a lot more cash from the state soon. For Dubu, however, even P1 million is not enough to make up for the ruin that is his once proud penis.
