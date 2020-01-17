Entertainment
Croz bred preaches peace
Local Hip Hop talent Croz Bred is putting the finishing touches to his debut EP, ‘Morwa Khumoetsile’ a ten-track offering he hopes to have ready by April.
As he builds towards its release after a year of sweat and toil, the 26-year-old artist is set to drop the EP’s fourth single ‘Message 2 Africa’ this Tuesday (21 January).
Featuring Skavenja and Quin P in a mixture of English and Setswana, it is a song close to the young singer’s heart.
“The track encourages Africans to come together. It covers issues like last year’s xenophobic attacks in South Africa, drug abuse, gender based violence and murder while highlighting the evil of such ills and the devastation they cause to society. It is a message of peace!” proclaims the softly spoken Croz Bred, who relocated to Gaborone in 2017 after losing his job as a plant operator when Tati Nickel Mine closed.
Produced by Em Joe and K Fros, ‘Message 2 Africa’ contains a melodic beat reminiscent of the late Michael Jackson’s ‘Earth Song’.
With hard-hitting lyrics that resonate with the listener, backed up by a catchy tune, this single could be the making of Croz Bred, who mixed and mastered the song himself.
Available on all social media platforms, the Hip Hop crooner has created a Whatsapp Group (77902688) for his fans to access his music.
RATINGS: 8/10
Entertainment
Karim turns to Kwasa Kwasa
Having tried his luck as House Kwasa and Hip Hop, the multi-talented Onamile Ownah Wanga aka Karim has finally settled for Kwasa Kwasa.
The Beetsha native’s latest release is called ‘Mogata’.
The EP comprises of six tracks and incorporates a number of languages, including: Mbukushu, Seyei, Ikalanga, Sesubiya, Setswana and English.
The album opens up with ‘Sepoko’, then ‘Becha’ featuring Russ Décor and ‘Mogata’ featuring Malembe.
On track four is, ‘Motsene Mosimane’ which features the trio O-B, Quadra and Malembe, with ‘Appa’ and ‘Tlogela Bojalwa’ rounding up the album.
The title track is one of the songs to look out for.
If marketed well, it has the potential to transform Karim into a force to reckon with.
Recorded, mixed and mastered by Carlos Ditsheko at CMD records in Maun, for Kwasa Kwasa lovers, this is a must have album!
RATINGS: 8/10
Entertainment
Tom’s Inn lounge grand opening
Residents of Masunga will be treated to a night of music and dance at Tom’s Inn Lounge on Saturday 25th.
This will be the nightclub’s grand opening and organisers have booked the versatile MC Maswe and his Beauty Queens for the occasion.
With his latest offering ‘Chisungo’ featuring Lucia Dottie, where he makes his first attempt at Amapiano, Maswe will surely rock the party.
Other songs on the new project include ‘Piano Kuru’ featuring Kesa and DJ Kokmakay and ‘Masika’ featuring his Beauty Queens and Tiboz.
The legendary Maswe will share the stage with Fez BW, DJs Kokmakay, Lenty, Thresh and Trisha.
The theme for the grand opening is ‘Back to School’ and P20 gets you in.
Entertainment
Owe an outcast?
He was once a blue-eyed boy for the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) President Duma Boko and even doubled up as an officer at the leader’s parliamentary office.
How things have changed.
Shaya has noted that ever since the alleged scandal which was kept under carpet, Owe Mmolawa appears to have become somewhat of an ‘Outkast.’
The young man has tried his best to win back his spot in Boko’s circle but to no avail.
Those who have been following the situation have told Shaya it is a sour sight and the guy is always given the cold shoulder.
Shaya suggests you find a job young man and stop chasing your leader since it looks like he doesn’t want you anymore.
Joel in the crown
Bring back drugs operation
We want Tops back
Owe an outcast?
Croz bred preaches peace
Tom’s Inn lounge grand opening
Karim turns to Kwasa Kwasa
Dj Trapp set to make her mark
Celeb edition with Casper the Dj
Renewed hope for the youth
Providing crime solutions
Sub-Saharan Gloom
Cheating husband gets bail after torching concubine’s house
Petty thief confesses to stealing alcohol
MP’s mistress torments wife
Bad start to the new year for cow thief
Thalisa’s beauty spa: it’s a lifestyle!
Living abroad, changing lives locally
Granny beaten unconscious and then raped
To Read Again
Murdered toddler laid to rest
Granny beaten unconscious and then raped
Double murder suspect denied bail
Threat to kill suspect remanded in custody
Bad start to the new year for cow thief
Living abroad, changing lives locally
2020 parties’ resolutions
Thalisa’s beauty spa: it’s a lifestyle!
To Read Again
New year, old struggles
Petty thief confesses to stealing alcohol
Man cuts off girlfriend’s ears
MP’s mistress torments wife
Court to determine IEC’s objection to inspection of ballot boxes
Popa back to winning ways
Its all lies
Popa back to winning ways
Late collapse costs Tafic dear
UDC appeal to be decided by mid February
Society in Action
Nata/Gweta
(SONA) Climate change
Trade union leaders explain the fall out between BOFEPUSU and UDC
NPF case postponed
Botlogile Tshireletso – Political Journey
Danielle swagger’s video is out
The Voice Newspaper Headlines
The Voice on Politics (Episode 5)
12th Parliament Preview (Part 1)
AP investigates UDC in Gabane/Mmankgodi alleged rigging
Botswana is the ancestral home of all humans
The Voice on Politics (Episode 4)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 3)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 2)
Kwaito Stars reunited
The Voice on Politics (Episode 1)
Joy with Kenewendo
Trending
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Popa keeper’s women woes
-
News3 days ago
Murdered toddler laid to rest
-
News1 week ago
Duo arrested for robbery, rape, murder case
-
News3 days ago
Granny beaten unconscious and then raped
-
News7 days ago
Double murder suspect denied bail
-
Entertainment1 week ago
An inside job?
-
News1 week ago
Man in court for taking pictures of children in police cells
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Was it payback?