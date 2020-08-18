American-based artist, Goodwill, better known in music circles as Da-G or Dagee, will celebrate the 10th anniversary of his marriage with a banger of single ‘Blue’.

Set for release today (Friday), the celebratory track is the singer’s 8th single and features the talented Peter Maivia.

‘Blue’ is best described as a House song with a bit of Soul and R&B.

RATING: 8/10