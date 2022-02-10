Dangerous Drugs hotspot

Shaya has been informed of a new lodge in Mogoditshane which is fast becoming a haven for druggies.

Since the closure of DC Lounge, the joint has emerged as one of the go-to entertainment spots in and around GC. Sadly, the trouble starts when the lights go out.

Apparently the place is a favourite with Nigerian gangsters, who flash their cash to impress unsuspecting young ladies before providing them with drugs, including cocaine and other hardcore substances.

Shaya is keeping the place under scope and advices the cops to do the same.