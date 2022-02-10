Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Dangerous Drugs hotspot

By

Published

Shaya has been informed of a new lodge in Mogoditshane which is fast becoming a haven for druggies.

Since the closure of DC Lounge, the joint has emerged as one of the go-to entertainment spots in and around GC. Sadly, the trouble starts when the lights go out.

Apparently the place is a favourite with Nigerian gangsters, who flash their cash to impress unsuspecting young ladies before providing them with drugs, including cocaine and other hardcore substances.

Shaya is keeping the place under scope and advices the cops to do the same.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Man found dead on the roadside

Tshesebe police are investigating a case in which a man was found dead by the side of road near Themashanga cattle post on Tuesday...

3 days ago

Business

Masisi reaffirms commitment to agriculture development

President Mokgweetsi Masisi says government is committed in supporting the agricultural sector to enhance productivity in order to have a positive impact on the...

3 days ago

News

Man in court for opening fire on police officers

A Lobatse man, Thato Ntando Dube, will know his fate in April on whether he has a case to answer in a matter in...

13 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.