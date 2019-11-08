Danielle swagger to drop video

One of Botswana’s rapidly rising female rappers, Danielle Swagger is set to release the eagerly anticipated video to her hit single ‘I’m Woke’.

Shot on the idyllic sands of Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean, the video showcases a number of the French territory’s geographical locations.

The video is meant to introduce Swagger to her fan base whilst growing her brand as a professional artist.

Released in April this year, ‘I’m Woke’ is a collaboration between Botswana and Reunion Island.

It was motivated by Honest Beatz production and portrays the rapper’s determination, battles and how she is overcoming life’s hardships to reach the top.

The track was recorded, mixed and mastered by Joël Agapé of UMC Records in La Réunion.