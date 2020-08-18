News
DCEC investigates 47 COVID-19 related corruption cases
Gaborone leads the pack with 32 cases
Heads are expected to roll at the Government enclave as Corruption busting agency, Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) investigate 47 COVID-19 corruption cases.
Whilst the cases are still at an infancy stage the corruption agency is busy at work gathering information on the leads. This was confirmed by the DCEC spokesperson, Lentswe Motshoganetsi.
In response to a questionnaire sent by The Voice, Motshoganetsi could not be drawn into discussing the details of the cases.
“Kindly note that I am not in a position to discuss specific issues on operational matters as that is prohibited by the corruption and economic crime act) CECA). Therefore I am unable to discuss names and specifics of reports,” said the DCEC mouthpiece.
“However, regarding COVID-19 issues, so far we have received a total of forty-seven (47) reports relating to COVID-19,” Motshoganetsi confirmed.
Further briefly breaking down the stats, DCEC has confirmed that the Gaborone region is leading the pack.
“Thirty-two (32) of the reports are in the Gaborone region. Twelve (12) are in the Francistown region and three (3) from the Maun areas. The reports are from Ministries and councils. We are looking into these for further development.”
Many of the cases, The Voice can reveal involve procurement double-dealing, especially at the council level. Reports suggest that some tenderpreneurs were colluding with Government officers to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to overcharge and cheat the government
Meanwhile, in a draft economic recovery and transformation plan presented recently by the Ministry of Finance, it was estimated that Botswana needs a total of P40 billion to revive its coronavirus-hit economy and to cover expected budget deficits.
Sponsored ads
Parliament turn to God
Stiger talks sex, love, and music
DCEC investigates 47 COVID-19 related corruption cases
Trid-ent and tested
No bail for ‘Bluetown boys’
Uncertain times
Suspect in rape/murder of Molepolole teacher was on bail for another murder case
Fight for the heart of BOMU
Water restored in Tlokweng after dry weekend
Over 620,000 people on land allocation waiting list
TT back in action as PSL resumes
5th suspect in Choppies robbery arrested
BOMU’s fresh new look
Granny, 82, dies in house fire
Ten cows land two men in jail
Wanted man back in court for threat to kill
F/town Police crack down on COVID-19 violators
‘Virginity cannot be tested!’
Morupisi’s criminal case continues
Welcome relief
Officer Olopeng’s remains finally laid to rest
African banks under pressure to hurry digital transformation
Crowded beaches may take Maun back into lockdown
Police concerned by the rise in child Porn and revenge Porn cases
Morupisi’s criminal case continues
No more standard test for inter zonal traveling
SEZA model all about jobs- Mogara
‘Virginity cannot be tested!’
Ten cows land two men in jail
Wanted man back in court for threat to kill
Welcome relief
F/town Police crack down on COVID-19 violators
Saleshando calls for solidarity with Zimbabweans
Granny, 82, dies in house fire
5th suspect in Choppies robbery arrested
The hunter has become the hunted
BOMU’s fresh new look
Over 620,000 people on land allocation waiting list
TT back in action as PSL resumes
Water restored in Tlokweng after dry weekend
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Police concerned by the rise in child Porn and revenge Porn cases
-
News4 days ago
Morupisi’s criminal case continues
-
News4 days ago
‘Virginity cannot be tested!’
-
News4 days ago
Ten cows land two men in jail
-
News4 days ago
Wanted man back in court for threat to kill
-
News5 days ago
Welcome relief
-
News4 days ago
F/town Police crack down on COVID-19 violators
-
News3 days ago
Granny, 82, dies in house fire