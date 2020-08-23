Business
De Beers’ to cut jobs after the SoE
De Beers Group is contemplating cutting its staff as the diamond corporation struggles with poor sales and has already written letters to its employees notifying them of the impending retrenchments.
It is said that the group has in its letters told the staff that it is only waiting for the State of Emergency (SoE) period to elapse then go-ahead to fast track its transformation strategy which could result in job losses.
The SoE powers which come to an end in October this year, forbid any company from laying off its staff during the period which began in April.
The looming retrenchments at De Beers are said to be part of the transformation journey which has been ongoing and has now been accelerated by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“De Beers Group has been on a transformation journey in recent years to capture emerging opportunities in the diamond sector,” said De Beers External Communications Manager, Kesego Okie.
Okie said the research carried by De Beers shows that in these challenging times, desire for diamonds remains strong.
She noted that the outbreak of the pandemic has accelerated the trend which they saw before the crisis began, and therefore De Beers is accelerating its transformation strategy to capture opportunities from a more efficient and sustainable cost base.
In doing so, Okie said the expectation is that De Beers will become leaner, more focused, and more sustainable across everything it does.
“In looking at our element for cost base, a reduction in employee numbers is a potential outcome,” she revealed, adding that this, however, will be subject to a consultation process which will begin soon.
De Beers is said to have employed around 20, 000 employees across its business, and at this stage, it remains uncertain how many jobs could be lost.
Botswana Mine Workers Union (BMWU) President, Joseph Tsimako told The Voice that the Union does not deal directly with De Beers, and therefore they have not been engaged about any possible retrenchments.
“We have only held meetings with Debswana and the last one was in July where they indicated that they would rely on the dynamics of the market, which at the time they said there is no reason for retrenchments unless the situation changes,” said Tsimako.
De Beer Group is 85 percent owned by Anglo America, while the remaining 15 percent is held by the Botswana government.
It in turn operates Debswana Diamond Company on a 50/50 basis with the Botswana government.
Sponsored ads
No law stops chain stores from selling airtime, chicken by-products and cow hooves
Man nabbed for dagga possession
De Beers’ to cut jobs after the SoE
Maun and Chobe regions record 4 Covid-19 cases
Grant me bail for the sake of my bum
Senior Transport official in court over P200 bribe
Two die in tragic car crash
State closes its case in Morupisi trial
PAC reveals shocking figures of land allocation waiting list
Agric Ministry to use drones next ploughing season
Gang rapes rock Letlhakane
Bibles needed for quarantined Covid-19 patients
Liquor industry stands with govt on alcohol ban
Flashback with Mongala
Unapologetically African
Maekopo rape trial set for Friday
Undecided!
Mogodoza in a hurry
See no evil, speak no evil
Skupu’s super six
5th suspect in Choppies robbery arrested
Undecided!
Senior Transport official in court over P200 bribe
Maekopo rape trial set for Friday
Liquor industry stands with govt on alcohol ban
State closes its case in Morupisi trial
Gang rapes rock Letlhakane
Flashback with Mongala
Bibles needed for quarantined Covid-19 patients
See no evil, speak no evil
Grant me bail for the sake of my bum
Suspect in rape/murder of Molepolole teacher was on bail for another murder case
Two die in tragic car crash
Agric Ministry to use drones next ploughing season
BOMU’s fresh new look
Unapologetically African
Mogodoza in a hurry
Mmamoribos unmasked
PAC reveals shocking figures of land allocation waiting list
TT back in action as PSL resumes
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Undecided!
-
News2 days ago
Senior Transport official in court over P200 bribe
-
News5 days ago
Maekopo rape trial set for Friday
-
Business4 days ago
Liquor industry stands with govt on alcohol ban
-
News3 days ago
State closes its case in Morupisi trial
-
News4 days ago
Gang rapes rock Letlhakane
-
Sports5 days ago
Flashback with Mongala
-
News4 days ago
Bibles needed for quarantined Covid-19 patients