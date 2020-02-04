News
Deadly rabies outbreak rocks Ngamiland
*Two dead after being bitten by dogs
Ngamiland and the North West District are facing a deadly outbreak of Rabies, with the disease believed to have claimed two lives since the start of the year.
As of last week, at least two people, an adult and minor child, passed away at Letsholathebe Memorial Hospital in Maun from suspected Rabies.
Briefing the media this week, the District Health Management Team (DHMT) confirmed the pair died after being bitten by dogs at different locations, one in Maun and another in Chanoga.
“Ngami DHMT is drawing the community to the ALERT status in human Rabies as of 23 January 2020. This follows the declared outbreak of Rabies in animals within the district as of December 2019. To date Ngami DHMT has two probable cases that have died following Rabies infected dog bites within the district,” declared the team’s Coordinator, Dr Malebogo Kebabonye.
Since the beginning of January, DHMT has registered a further 14 cases of people classified as exposed to rabies.
The identified individuals have since been vaccinated with the anti-rabies prophylaxis to prevent the virus from spreading in their bodies.
Goats, dogs and wild animals are said to be under attack from the deadly disease, which is easily transferable to humans through contact of body fluids.
The DHMT have warned that Rabies is highly fatal and has no cure once the virus develops into the disease.
“People should see their health care professional if they think they’ve been bitten or scratched by an animal and before symptoms occur. The virus is transmitted in the saliva of rabid animals and generally enters the body via infiltration of virus-laden saliva from a rabid animal into a wound (e.g. scratches), or by direct exposure of mucosal surfaces to saliva from an infected animal (e.g. bites),” explained Kebabonye.
The public were further warned to stop skinning dead goats suspected to have died from Rabies because if the dead animals’ fluids get into their eyes, they will get the infection.
“A person exposed to the Rabies virus can develop the disease on average within 7-21 days with latency of three months to one year. The virulence of the disease is dependent on the site and depth of the wound and viral load,” continued DR Kebabonye.
Clinical signs and symptoms often include fever, pain, unusual or unexplained tingling, pricking or a burning sensation at the wound site.
As for animals, the signs are similar to those in humans, including the release of excess saliva, hyper activity and signs of madness and irritability.
Dr Odirile Thololwane of Veterinary Services attributed the outbreak to the just ended drought, which saw wild animals including jackals interact with domestic animals in their search for water and food.
According to Thololwane, thousands of dogs have already been vaccinated throughout the district, with the process ongoing.
He further revealed the issue is being sensitised in schools, as children are at a higher risk of contracting the disease because they are more likely to interact with dogs.
Thololwane ended by advising the public to be wary of stray dogs.
The doctor’s advice on what to do once bitten
- Wash the wound immediately with soap and water and see a health care provider. Wash the wound for approximately 15 minutes with running water
- Do not cover the wound
- Visit the nearest health facility to be evaluated and receive the anti-rabies vaccine.
- Complete the course of the vaccine (five days)
News
Disabled man fined for selling dagga
A 47-year-old wheelchair bound man of Modimo ward in Letlhakeng this week found himself P5000.00 poorer after he was fined for drug dealing.
Acting on a tip-off, the police found Goitseone Motlamma in possession of dagga weighing 366.6grams at his house on October 19th, 2019.
Upon their search, the court heard, the
police retrieved a large transparent plastic bag containing 44 small
transparent plastic sachets of dagga next to a gas cylinder.
A white plastic wrapping and two black plastic wrappings were also collected from another house inside a chest of drawers, together with an amount of P258.80 suspected to be proceeds from the sale of dagga.
When asked to state his extenuating circumstances and mitigation, Motlamma pleaded for forgiveness and a non custodial sentence as he said he is a poor man making a living by repairing shoes and also that his girlfriend is pregnant.
Molepolole Chief Magistrate Goabaone Rammapudi-Lesedi said the accused had committed a very serious offense that deserved punishment.
“The penalty must help to reform the
accused from such crimes. Dagga is a habit forming drug therefore it’s very
dangerous for ones health and it should not be sold to other people,” she said
before she ordered Motlamma to pay the finet before February 12th,2020
failure of which he will be sentenced to 5 years imprisonment.
His return date to confirm payment is February 13th, 2020.
News
Magistrate berates disorganised prosecutors
Molepolole Magistrate, Kefilwe Resheng, this week blasted state prosecutors for what she called haphazard arraignment and cautioned them that if they continued with such conduct she would throw away their cases.
The concerned magistrate made the stiff warning to Molepolole Police officers when they brought a five-year-old matter for arraignment before her court.
Before she proceeded with the matter, Resheng demanded answers as to why the case took so long to be taken before court and the Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent (ASP) Uyapo Koketso, claimed they have a backlog of cases at their office.
“Its not that you have a lot of cases, it’s just that you are too haphazard, there is something not right with your office. I want things to be done systematically and timeously,” The magistrate quipped and ordered the prosecution to submit an affidavit explaining the late arraignment.
The Voice has since learnt that the matter was only taken before court after the complainant had lodged a complaint at the police station several times that his case was not being taken seriously.
The matter was a robbery case in which 31-year-old Phuthego Lesego Motseonageng of Lekgwapheng ward and his late accomplice, on July 9th, 2014 allegedly assaulted Tiro Mokgware and robbed him of a Samsung cellphone worth P7 000.00, a car wheel worth P750.00 and P120.00 cash all amounting to P7 870.00.
The suspects, at around 0200hrs, allegedly caused the complainant car to have a puncture and threw stones at him before they approached him pretending to assist him only to later rob him.
Fortunately the living suspects DNA was said to have been found on the victim’s blood stained jersey that he was wearing on the fateful night.
ASP Koketso told the court that investigations
were complete and requested to be given more time to prepare a summary of the
case and furnish the accused with witnesses statements.
He said the state will call upon four witnesses to testify in the matter.
He further explained that the other suspect has since died and that they have forensic evidence which implicates Motseonageng in the matter.
Motseonageng had earlier complained that after the incident, the police searched him with someone who was not included in the charge sheet.
He was granted a P1 500.00 conditional
bail and ordered to bring two sureties who would bind themselves with the same
amount.
Motseonageng will appear for mention on February 24th, 2020.
News
Pastor steals TV icon’s wife
“I’M SUING THE MAN OF GOD ” – BTV PRESENTER
Botswana Television Tshamekang Sports Presenter, Aaron Route 4 Radira is suing the spiritual son of Major 1, Pastor Vincent Majama for marriage wrecking.
The hearing for the marriage wrecking case was before Phase IV Customary Court in Gaborone last Thursday.
Majama, however, applied for the matter to be moved to the High Court to afford him an opportunity to engage an attorney.
The case was postponed pending the court’s decision, to be delivered in two weeks.
Radira said he first suspected his now ex-wife, Refilwe Radikgomo was cheating on him last year when she started spending a lot of time at church.
He also realised that when she was home she did not give the family attention, as she would be on her phone claiming to be preparing for church services.
He said the amount of time she spent on her phone piqued his curiosity and he succumbed to the temptation to snoop through her messages and WhatsApp chats where he found love messages between her and the Pastor.
Efforts to reconcile the fighting couple proved futile and two weeks later, Refilwe who is also a pastor at Majama’s church, moved to her mother’s house in Mochudi.
Two days after moving out she served her husband with divorce papers.
However, before the marriage was nullified on December 11th, Radira had already lodged a marriage wrecking case against Majama with the Customary Court.
Majama, 49 also served his 39-year-old wife Segopodiso Thebe, whom he was married to for 18 years, with divorce papers.
He allegedly wasted no time in making an announcement in church that he was divorcing his wife and marrying Pastor Refilwe a day after his lover’s divorce.
Thebe and Majama’s divorce case will be before High Court in March.
Speaking in an interview with The Voice, Radira said after realising that his pastor is having an affair with his wife, he reported the matter to the church Executive Committee but to his surprise instead of being assisted, he was served with a restraining order barring him from coming to church.
“We had been married for five years and all of a sudden she started hating me to death. He has cast a spell on her. There was a time when I found a picture of my wife captioned Mrs Vincent Majama. It was very painful that the so-called Man of God was breaking my marriage. I am healed now but I am suing him so the whole world can know that he is not God sent, he is a crook. He should be taught a lesson so that he does not wreck another man’s marriage ever again,” said Radira.
When reached for a comment Majama’s soon-to-be ex-wife Segopodiso said she was so tired of her husband and could not wait for their divorce to be finalised in March so that he can be out of her life for good.
“He is one the rudest and most insensitive person I have ever know. He lacks empathy,” she said.
Segopodiso said she could not believe it when she came back from a trip to South Africa to find her husband’s mistress had moved in with him.
“Can you imagine that I am staying at my brother’s house while another woman stays with my husband,” said Segopolo who has become Radira’s key witness in his marriage wrecking case.
“I have agreed to be Radira’s witness in court. The two immoral pastors are full of pride. Refilwe could have at least waited for our divorce to be finalised before moving into my house. Shame on her,” she added
Meanwhile Pastor Majama has expressed confidence that his love rival was going to lose the marriage wrecking case because he filed after he was served with divorce papers
“I didn’t destroy his marriage and if he continues tarnishing my name with such baseless allegations, Ill sue him,” Majama threatened.
Disabled man fined for selling dagga
Magistrate berates disorganised prosecutors
Pastor steals TV icon’s wife
SDA factional wars reach High Court
What next for UDC?
Deadly rabies outbreak rocks Ngamiland
Gov to repatriate 367 Zim refugees
Hope in Borolong/Chadibe saga
Drinking spree ends in death
From Francstown to Bristol
Sexaxa’s sigh of relief
Man gets 10 years for raping ex-lover
Bloody bin bags implicate mum in abortion
BNF on the verge of collapse?
Rastaman’s shame
Gilport lions stun Rollers
No sympathy for bitter politicians
Masitaoka consolidate top spot
Court refuses to withdraw attempted murder case
Court to rule on allegations against Isaac Kgosi
Celeb edition with Ephraim Basha
Masisi backtracking?
Amantle Montsho finds new love
Speak up Ruth!
GU to invade Ostriches’ nest
Why sabotage the kwasa king?
SDA factional wars reach High Court
GH Flash Friday
Ben ten drops woman on top
Serowe set for Love
Dj Bino’s kwasa touch
Court to rule on allegations against Isaac Kgosi
Court refuses to withdraw attempted murder case
Matsheka delivers his first Budget speech
BITC to holds open market in Francistown
Masitaoka consolidate top spot
Magosi to submit graft evidence against Kgosi
Gilport lions stun Rollers
Pastor steals TV icon’s wife
Overthrust return to Cape town
SDA factional wars reach High Court
Diary of a cancer survivor
MP calls for arrest of ex VDC members
Nata/Gweta
(SONA) Climate change
Trade union leaders explain the fall out between BOFEPUSU and UDC
NPF case postponed
Botlogile Tshireletso – Political Journey
Danielle swagger’s video is out
The Voice Newspaper Headlines
The Voice on Politics (Episode 5)
12th Parliament Preview (Part 1)
AP investigates UDC in Gabane/Mmankgodi alleged rigging
Botswana is the ancestral home of all humans
The Voice on Politics (Episode 4)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 3)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 2)
Kwaito Stars reunited
The Voice on Politics (Episode 1)
Joy with Kenewendo
Trending
-
Entertainment6 days ago
Celeb edition with Ephraim Basha
-
Entertainment6 days ago
Masisi backtracking?
-
Entertainment6 days ago
Amantle Montsho finds new love
-
Entertainment6 days ago
Speak up Ruth!
-
Sports6 days ago
GU to invade Ostriches’ nest
-
Entertainment6 days ago
Why sabotage the kwasa king?
-
News2 days ago
SDA factional wars reach High Court
-
Entertainment6 days ago
GH Flash Friday