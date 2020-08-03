In response to the Greater Gaborone lockdown announcement made by the Government of Botswana to contain the spread of Covid-19, we, as Hollard Botswana are taking the necessary Steps to ensure that we continue to operate as efficiently as possible during this period.

To this end, kindly be assured that we have set up critical procedures to ensure there is minimal to no interruption our business partners and clients.

You are kindly requested to access either of our two businesses remotely in the following ways:

Hollard Insure/Short-term:

Claims& Assessing Email claims@hollard.co.bw Claims & Assessing Mobile +267 75624454 Policy Administration Email personal@hollard.co.bw commercial@hollard.co.bw Policy Administration Mobile +267 71328528

For Hollard Insure/Short-term Clients, please contact the numbers above for alternative payment modes and banking details.

Hollard Life:

Customer Service Email Customerservice@hollard.co.bw Contact Centre +267 77797553/+267 36 33 060 Business WhatsApp +267 76230009 Claims Email lifeclaims@hollard.co.bw Premium Collection and Allocations Email premiumadmin@hollard.co.bw

For Hollard Life Clients, please note that the alternative payment mode for cash payments and arrears is *174#.

Client engagement remains a key part of our business. We will, as far as possible, utilize the technology at our disposal to interact with you via mobile phone and email. We look forward to your usual co-operation and continued support as our valued partners and clients through this critical time.

As the COVID-19 situation evolves, we shall provide you with further updates. We encourage our community to wash hands frequently and observe social distancing. Know that Hollard has got you covered. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire nation.

Thank you.

