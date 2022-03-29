Connect with us

Debbie expecting

5 hours ago

Shaya has seen beautiful pictures of the heavily pregnant Debbie Smith of The Hamptons Jazz Festival fame.

Although she is keeping a low profile in Europe, Debbie, as she is known, is said to be not only nursing her pregnancy but also working hard behind the scenes to bring her show back towards the end of the year.

Shaya wishes you all the best.

