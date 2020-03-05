Debonairs assault suspect arrested

Following a video footage that went viral on social media showing a man assaulting another at Riverwalk Mall’s Debonairs restaurant, Urban Police have arrested the suspect.

It is alleged that on Monday evening the suspect, Rodger Solomon, made a move on Kevin Motsumi’s girlfriend and when he asked not to touch her Solomon assaulted him. On the video the victim did not retaliate but Solomon kept on slapping him. The assault left the victim, Motsumi, with bruises on the face and a swelling head.

Solomon is currently detained at Urban Police and he will be arraigned before Extension II Magistrates Court facing one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Speaking to The Voice, Motsumi said he had gone to buy pizza with his girlfriend when the suspect touched her. He said after objecting to the harassment on his girlfriend Solomon charged at him and started assaulting him. “He became very angry and now it was like I was the one at fault. People tried to stop him from beating me up. He went outside and came back and kept slapping me hard on my head and face. I just went home after the incident stressed and humiliated. I couldn’t report the matter because the guy was a stranger. It wasn’t until the following day when I saw the video on social media that I took it to the police to open a case. I went to the hospital and submitted the doctor’s report to the police. I’m currently under a lot of pain and my head is aching.

Botswana Police Public Relations Officer, Senior Superintendent Near Bagali, confirmed the incident and said they arrested the culprit on Wednesday morning at Maruapula. He said it wasthrough the help of the public that they managed to arrest the culprit.

“It was so disheartening to watch that video and the victim helplessly attacked in that manner. We do not condone such behaviour and we really thank the public for the tip off. The investigations are ongoing and we want to establish if the suspect has any previous similar offence,” said Bagali.