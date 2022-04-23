Debonairs’ timely Calendar Stars donation

The feel-good factor was out in full force in Francistown yesterday as Debonairs Pizza dished out a huge slice of love to one of the city’s leading football teams, Calendar Stars.

As part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the fast-food chain, in collaboration with the Office of the MP for Francistown East, Buti Billy, donated food hampers and toiletries worth P2, 000.

It is an act of kindness Debonairs carry out every month, with Calendar Stars the latest to benefit.

In a brief interview with The Voice at the handover ceremony, held at the park in Ghetto’s Coloured location, Debonairs Galo Assistant Manager, Mildred Uyapo stressed they take great pride in giving back to the community.

“Helping the underprivileged is a commitment we take very seriously. We know the team has been affected by Covid-19 and this is our way of trying to help them recover,” explained Uyapo.

Gratefully accepting the donation, Calendar Stars Chairman, Buzwani Diboko revealed this is not the first time Debonairs have come to the club’s rescue.

“Since the outbreak of the pandemic back in March 2020, we have struggled to meet the welfare needs of our players. Debonairs have been a great help in that regard, both with this latest package and previous donations,” said Diboko, who was quick to thank the Area MP and his staff for fostering the relationship between Calendar Stars and Debonairs.

The donation comes at the perfect time for Stars and gives the Debswana First Division North (DFDN) side a big boost ahead of their all-important Orange FA Cup meeting with Chadibe FC today.